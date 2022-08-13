Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Latest on the SQF Wishon Fire burning in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — As containment continues to increase for the SQF Wishon Fire burning near Springville, evacuation warnings and road closures have been lifted. According to the Tulare County Fire Department, the wildfire that started on Monday has burned about 350 acres and is about 35% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
KMPH.com
Bear spotted for the 2nd day near Lake Isabella
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. — The same bear has been spotted for the second day in a row at a shopping center near Lake Isabella. Witnesses first spotted the cub on Monday near the Vons supermarket store. Bystanders said the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was called but the California Department of Fish and Wildlife never showed up.
KMPH.com
Bear spotted at shopping center in Lake Isabella
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Eyewitness News has obtained footage of a bear taking a stroll at a Lake Isabella shopping center. The viewer video shows the furry creature walking around, appearing to be lost at the Kern Valley Plaza parking lot Monday morning, near a Vons supermarket store.
KMPH.com
Kingsburg Fire Department trains for confined space rescuing
The Kingsburg Fire Department is making sure its team is able to rescue people from all sorts of situations. Three firefighters have now finished up their Confined Space Rescue training. “This California State Fire Training course is one of many technical rescue courses required of our members who wish to...
KMPH.com
Tulare Police involved in shooting
Tulare, Calif. — Two Tulare Police officers have been involved in a shooting in the 100 block of I street. No officers were injured. The shooting appears to be at a homeless encampment along the railroad tracks. Police say a couple of officers were performing a traffic stop, the...
KMPH.com
Drugs valuing over $1M seized during traffic stop in Delano
Two men have been arrested after police seized over $1M worth of suspected meth in Delano. The CHP and the Delano Police Department were conducting an investigation that led them to carry out two traffic stops. 36-year-old Miguel Somera and 32-year-old Miguel Quiroz were found with a total of 65...
KMPH.com
Reward increased once again in hopes of finding missing Selma woman
SELMA, Calif. — Days without knowing anything about a missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes continues to pile up. The reward for anyone with information on where she is has been increased once again, it is now $10,000. Julissa Fuentes has been missing since Aug 7th and was last seen...
KMPH.com
Man found dead in trash bin in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead in a trash can this weekend in Tulare, police say. The Tulare Police Department got a call Saturday around 4:30 p.m. reporting a possible deceased person on South K Street, near E Kern Avenue. When officers got there, they found...
KMPH.com
Chef Manuel Carbajal, 8/16/22 - Fire Roasted Corn Salad, Chimichurri and Flat Iron Steak
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Chef Manuel Carbajal from The River Steakhouse at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville visited Great Day to prepare some delicious food. 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for brushing. Coarse salt and ground pepper to taste. 6 ears of corn, husks and silks...
KMPH.com
Woman arrested, accused of hijacking public bus in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — A woman now sits in jail after police say she hijacked a public bus loaded with passengers in Visalia. Officials say 56-year-old Annette Rocha was on the bus near the 500 block of N. Court on Tuesday when she began to attack a man and attempted to take his cell phone.
KMPH.com
Inmate death being investigated by Tulare County deputies
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently investigating an inmate’s death that occurred at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility. Around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, 29-year-old Kelsi Fahrni was found unresponsive in her cell by deputies and medical staff, who immediately started first aid.
KMPH.com
Suspected drunken security guard wanders in Lemoore family's back yard, hauled out by PD
LEMOORE, Calif. (FOX26 News) — A man who appears to work for a private security firm found himself in handcuffs Monday, after Lemoore Police say he drunkenly wandered into a family's backyard and garage. Surveillance video shows the whole exchange. Mathew Westwood was about to head out for work...
KMPH.com
Owner of dogs responsible for mauling Selma man to death shares his side of the story
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — About two weeks ago, FOX26 News reported on 59-year-old Hutch Barry being mauled to death by dogs in Selma. Now, the owner of those dogs is sharing his side of the story. Victor Carranza expressed that he's incredibly sorry for what happened to Barry. But...
KMPH.com
Prayer vigil held for missing 22-year-old woman from Selma
SELMA, Calif. — It's been over a week since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma disappeared. "There is people searching and they don’t know the family," said Leslie Martinez, a relative of Fuente's who is thankful for all the support they have been getting. Her disappearance has gotten attention...
