Lory "Fred" Harrison Remy
Funeral Service for Lory "Fred" Harrison Remy, 46 of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma will be at 10am on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Reverend Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.
John E. Tatum
John E. Tatum passed away peacefully after a long battle with advanced stages of Parkinson's Disease on August 11, 2022. John was born February 16, 1941 in Fairfield, Illinois to Alma Levelle Owen Tatum and T. H. Tatum. John grew up in Heavener, Oklahoma and graduated from Heavener High School in 1959. John was a gifted athlete and earned a full scholarship to the University of Oklahoma where he played for the famous football coach Bud Wilkinson as both center and middle-linebacker from 1959 to 1963. He graduated from O.U. majoring in Zoology and Pre-Med classes. He earned his Masters Degree of Education from Central Oklahoma University in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Capitol Greetings August 16, 2022
Late summer, early fall seems to be meeting time in the legislative world. Schools are back in full force, and activity has really picked up. The good news is that there may be some funding available to restore some medical facilities in rural areas. I have met with health care officials as well as Latimer County commissioners about the possibility of getting some type of emergency facility open in Wilburton. This has been a goal of mine since being elected four years ago. Hopefully some progress is being made in this area.
Jim and Nan Brooks
A Memorial Celebration of Life for Jim and Nan Brooks will be held 6:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Nan Louise Brooks was born on March 25, 1935 in Lafayette, Indiana to George and Gladys (Welty) Derhammer and passed away August 9, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas at the age of 87.
okwnews.com
Kenneth Corn Presents USDA Grants to Local Entities
Kenneth Corn, Director of the USDA, Rural Development presented a grant to EOMC Hospital Authority with a $307,800 Emergency Rural Healthcare Grant. Pictured above from left, EOMC's Bob Carter and Kenneth Corn. Corn also presented the City of Heavener with a Community Facilities grant from the USDA in the amount...
