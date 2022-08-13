Late summer, early fall seems to be meeting time in the legislative world. Schools are back in full force, and activity has really picked up. The good news is that there may be some funding available to restore some medical facilities in rural areas. I have met with health care officials as well as Latimer County commissioners about the possibility of getting some type of emergency facility open in Wilburton. This has been a goal of mine since being elected four years ago. Hopefully some progress is being made in this area.

LATIMER COUNTY, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO