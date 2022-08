U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., voted against the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. House Television via AP

(The Center Square) — Tennessee Republican congressmen spoke out on Friday against the $740 billion bill called the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the U.S. House on Friday on a party line 220-206 vote.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-District 2, said the bill would increase the national debt by $146 billion.