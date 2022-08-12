ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video

The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
Disney World floods after Florida hit with severe thunderstorms, video shows

Walt Disney World parkgoers' magical experiences have reportedly been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week. Videos and pictures posted to social media showed what appeared to be water damage, lightning from the storms and flooding. In a TikTok shared with FOX Business by user DisneyWorldTom, the grounds of EPCOT by...
West, Southwest thunderstorms will bring flood risk

Shower and thunderstorm activity will persist again across the Southwest and Intermountain West on Thursday. A setup that is funneling moisture into the desert Southwest, Great Basin and Rockies is to blame, and will elevate the risk for flooding. Flood advisories have been issued across the region as the already-saturated...
Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded

A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
St. Louis Flash Floods Trap Residents in Homes After Historic Rainfall

Historic rainfall in St. Louis has left some residents trapped in their homes as they await rescue efforts. Heavy rainfall has been battering the Missouri city, leading to significant flash flooding. The National Weather Service branch in St. Louis reported Tuesday that the recent precipitation had "shattered" the region's all-time rainfall record, with 8.06 inches of rain records as of 7 a.m. local time. The previous record, 6.85 inches, was recorded over a century ago in August 1915 when the city was hit by remnants of a hurricane.
