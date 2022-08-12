Read full article on original website
Videos show water pouring into Las Vegas casinos as flash flooding follows a rare, heavy thunderstorm in one of the US's driest cities
Videos circulating on Twitter showed flash floods on the streets of Vegas — one of the US's driest major cities.
Rain pours into some Las Vegas casinos and floods streets in the wettest monsoon season in a decade
Heavy rain poured into Las Vegas casinos and flooded streets Thursday night as the wettest monsoon season in a decade helps alleviate the West's severe drought -- but also causes significant damage.
Two People Dead as Flash Flood Submerges Vehicles, Casinos, and Establishments in Las Vegas
Recent flash flood has killed two people as vehicles, casinos, and other establishments were submerged by raging waters in the city of Las Vegas in Clark County, Nevada, on the evening hours of Thursday, August 11. The rare flood was triggered by heavy rain and thunderstorm amid the Southwest monsoon...
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video
The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
Disney World floods after Florida hit with severe thunderstorms, video shows
Walt Disney World parkgoers' magical experiences have reportedly been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week. Videos and pictures posted to social media showed what appeared to be water damage, lightning from the storms and flooding. In a TikTok shared with FOX Business by user DisneyWorldTom, the grounds of EPCOT by...
A Kentucky couple lost four children after their family was swept away in a flash flood: 'I know they hung on to each other till the very end'
"The rage of the water took their children out of their hands," the mother's cousin told The Washington Post.
West, Southwest thunderstorms will bring flood risk
Shower and thunderstorm activity will persist again across the Southwest and Intermountain West on Thursday. A setup that is funneling moisture into the desert Southwest, Great Basin and Rockies is to blame, and will elevate the risk for flooding. Flood advisories have been issued across the region as the already-saturated...
Record Death Valley flooding ‘a once-in-1,000-year event’
Hundreds were marooned in the downpour as the climate crisis increases the likelihood of extreme weather
Death Valley 1,000-Year Floods Seen From Space in Before and After Images
The hottest place on Earth saw almost a year's worth of rainfall in just three hours.
Shocking video shows shops and vehicles submerged by floods... in UAE: Heavy rains hit various cities, leaving seven dead
This shocking footage shows shops and vehicles submerged by floods in the United Arab Emirates. At least seven people have been killed after unseasonable downpours triggered flash flooding in eastern districts of the normally parched Gulf state, authorities said. 'We regret to announce that six people of Asian nationalities have...
Las Vegas Flooding: City Recorded Months Worth of Rain in Under 2 Hours
Following a series of thunderstorms that went through Las Vegas on Thursday (July 28th), parts of Sin City’s iconic strip are reportedly under water due to excessive flooding. The storms notably produced a month’s worth of rain in under two hours. According to AccuWeather, various casinos on the...
Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded
A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
WATCH: Las Vegas Hit With Another Round of Flash Floods as Water Rushes Through Casinos, Garages
Las Vegas has been hit with yet more flooding after heavy rains caused water to rush into casinos and hotel lobbies in late July. Now, the rains are back, and the iconic Las Vegas Strip is once again left underwater. At a Glance. In late July, heavy rains over Las...
Monsoon rains to bring flash flooding to West; California to experience scorching temperatures
NEW YORK — The Western U.S. is bracing for more extreme weather as some regions prepare for torrential rain and others for continuing extreme heat. Monsoon rains were forecast to continue over the deserts in the Southwest and up into the Rocky Mountains, with potential for flash flooding in Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming on Sunday.
St. Louis Flash Floods Trap Residents in Homes After Historic Rainfall
Historic rainfall in St. Louis has left some residents trapped in their homes as they await rescue efforts. Heavy rainfall has been battering the Missouri city, leading to significant flash flooding. The National Weather Service branch in St. Louis reported Tuesday that the recent precipitation had "shattered" the region's all-time rainfall record, with 8.06 inches of rain records as of 7 a.m. local time. The previous record, 6.85 inches, was recorded over a century ago in August 1915 when the city was hit by remnants of a hurricane.
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
