CoinDesk

Gate.io's Hippo Financial Services Obtains Hong Kong Crypto Custody License

Gate.io's Hippo Financial Services has been granted a license to offer virtual asset custodial services in Hong Kong, according to a press release on Monday. Gate.io has a cryptocurrency exchange, blockchain, decentralized finance platform and more and is looking to expand globally. It started operating in Malta in March after its technology unit received a licenses as a virtual financial assets service provider, allowing it to operate an exchange and offer custodian services in the country.
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Crypto.com is now registered as a virtual asset service provider in the Cayman Islands

Crypto.com is now a registered virtual asset service provider in the Cayman Islands a few weeks after obtaining its licence in Dubai. Crypto.com, one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, announced on Thursday, August 11th, that it had received registration and regulatory approval as a Virtual Asset Service Provider from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto needs ‘enabling environment,’ Philippines central bank says

Amid the rising cryptocurrency adoption in the Philippines, the country’s central bank is seeking measures to better protect investors through elevating local crypto awareness. The Philippine central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), wants to promote crypto education as the authority sees a lot of benefits associated with crypto...
MARKETS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
bitcoinist.com

Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Could Turn Out To Be The Best Crypto Projects Of All Time

There’s nothing new about the crypto market going through a boom and bust cycle. The same token that rises exponentially may bite the dust within a matter of a few months. However, regardless of market conditions, fundamentals do not change. Nothing is set in stone, but a strong community with talented developers is a testament to how good the project is. In this post, we will go through some top-rated projects like Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Japanese Bank to Offer Customers $XRP or $BTC Rewards in New Campaign

Popular Japanese bank Shinsei Bank is set to start offering customers rewards in $XRP or $BTC as part of a new campaign that is running from August 10 until October 31. Rewards in the campaign can go up to 8,000 Japanese Yen worth around $60 at the time of writing.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Report Shows Hackers Launder $540M Through Crypto RenBridge Platform

Decentralization is a unique feature for cryptocurrency that removes the interference of third parties in crypto-asset transactions. While it could be an advantage in most cases for investors and other participants, it could limit fraud detection. In the cryptocurrency industry, there have been lots of incidents of hacks, scams, frauds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Did The US Government Just Declare War on Crypto?

Experts assess the implications of the Treasury Department’s sanctioning of privacy protocol Tornado Cash earlier this week. On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department added Ethereum coin mixer Tornado Cash, and a slew of addresses associated with the service, to its Specially Designated Nationals list—a classification typically reserved for terrorist organizations and enemy nations.
U.S. POLITICS
crowdfundinsider.com

CBDCs: InvestHK Teams Up with HKMA to Introduce Central Bank Digital Currency Initiative

Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) jointly announced the addition of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) track to the Global Fast Track 2022, “giving local and global firms valuable opportunities to partner with the central banking institution to boost the growth and adoption of fintech in Asia and beyond.”
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge

An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
MARKETS
blockworks.co

EQONEX Latest To Leave ‘Crowded’ Crypto Exchange Space

Company seeks to focus on asset management, custody businesses and plans to launch structured products unit. EQONEX is the latest crypto exchange to close its doors during tough market conditions. The digital asset-focused financial services company said Monday it’s shifting its focus to its asset management and cryptocurrency custody business...
MARKETS

