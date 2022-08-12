Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Gate.io's Hippo Financial Services Obtains Hong Kong Crypto Custody License
Gate.io's Hippo Financial Services has been granted a license to offer virtual asset custodial services in Hong Kong, according to a press release on Monday. Gate.io has a cryptocurrency exchange, blockchain, decentralized finance platform and more and is looking to expand globally. It started operating in Malta in March after its technology unit received a licenses as a virtual financial assets service provider, allowing it to operate an exchange and offer custodian services in the country.
coinjournal.net
Crypto.com is now registered as a virtual asset service provider in the Cayman Islands
Crypto.com is now a registered virtual asset service provider in the Cayman Islands a few weeks after obtaining its licence in Dubai. Crypto.com, one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, announced on Thursday, August 11th, that it had received registration and regulatory approval as a Virtual Asset Service Provider from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto needs ‘enabling environment,’ Philippines central bank says
Amid the rising cryptocurrency adoption in the Philippines, the country’s central bank is seeking measures to better protect investors through elevating local crypto awareness. The Philippine central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), wants to promote crypto education as the authority sees a lot of benefits associated with crypto...
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS・
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Could Turn Out To Be The Best Crypto Projects Of All Time
There’s nothing new about the crypto market going through a boom and bust cycle. The same token that rises exponentially may bite the dust within a matter of a few months. However, regardless of market conditions, fundamentals do not change. Nothing is set in stone, but a strong community with talented developers is a testament to how good the project is. In this post, we will go through some top-rated projects like Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
Binance Boss Talks Crypto Adoption And Regulation With President of Central African Republic
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao met with Faustin-Archange Touadéra, the president of the Central African Republic. The pair met this week to discuss crypto adoption and crypto regulations among other relevant matters. CAR recently adopted Bitcoin and launched the Sango sidechain project. CZ recently met with the Ivorian president to...
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
For both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the buy-and-hold approach can lock in long-term gains for your portfolio.
cryptoglobe.com
Japanese Bank to Offer Customers $XRP or $BTC Rewards in New Campaign
Popular Japanese bank Shinsei Bank is set to start offering customers rewards in $XRP or $BTC as part of a new campaign that is running from August 10 until October 31. Rewards in the campaign can go up to 8,000 Japanese Yen worth around $60 at the time of writing.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
bitcoinist.com
Report Shows Hackers Launder $540M Through Crypto RenBridge Platform
Decentralization is a unique feature for cryptocurrency that removes the interference of third parties in crypto-asset transactions. While it could be an advantage in most cases for investors and other participants, it could limit fraud detection. In the cryptocurrency industry, there have been lots of incidents of hacks, scams, frauds,...
UAE Processes $3B in Transactions in 2021, Plans to Roll Out Instant Payment Platform in Full Swing
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) released its 2021 Financial Stability Report this month detailing measures put in place to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the country’s economy. And despite the bleak macroeconomic landscape and rising inflation, the CBUAE projects a “positive outlook” for the UAE’s financial system this year.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
decrypt.co
Did The US Government Just Declare War on Crypto?
Experts assess the implications of the Treasury Department’s sanctioning of privacy protocol Tornado Cash earlier this week. On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department added Ethereum coin mixer Tornado Cash, and a slew of addresses associated with the service, to its Specially Designated Nationals list—a classification typically reserved for terrorist organizations and enemy nations.
crowdfundinsider.com
CBDCs: InvestHK Teams Up with HKMA to Introduce Central Bank Digital Currency Initiative
Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) jointly announced the addition of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) track to the Global Fast Track 2022, “giving local and global firms valuable opportunities to partner with the central banking institution to boost the growth and adoption of fintech in Asia and beyond.”
bitcoinmagazine.com
Revolut Wins Approval To Offer Bitcoin, Crypto To 17 Million European Users: Report
Digital bank Revolut has received approval to offer bitcoin and crypto services to 17 million customers in the EEA. The nod comes prior to the introduction of an European overhaul legal framework for digital assets and service providers. The bank will continue to offer services in the U.K. and service...
Why is the Reserve Bank of Australia exploring digital currency options?
Last week the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a year-long research project with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre to explore “use cases” for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Here is what’s going on. What is a CBDC and how is it different from cryptocurrency?. Banknotes...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Warns Ethereum Merge Mania Is Blinding Crypto Traders, Says Hammer Set to Drop on Unsuspecting Investors
The Bitcoin (BTC) analyst who predicted crypto’s most recent market crash is reemphasizing an old warning of new lows to come. On August 2, pseudonymous trader Capo warned his 475,000 Twitter followers that BTC would bounce to the $25,000 area before crashing to new lows. “$25,000-$25,500, then new lows.”
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge
An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
blockworks.co
EQONEX Latest To Leave ‘Crowded’ Crypto Exchange Space
Company seeks to focus on asset management, custody businesses and plans to launch structured products unit. EQONEX is the latest crypto exchange to close its doors during tough market conditions. The digital asset-focused financial services company said Monday it’s shifting its focus to its asset management and cryptocurrency custody business...
