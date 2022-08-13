Bakersfield water customers used less water in June — but need to keep up the good work

Read full article on original website
Dangerous heat across Kern County
The weather story for the next several days will continue to be the dangerous heat across Kern County as thousands of students return back to school tomorrow. An Excessive heat warning remains in place until Wednesday at 11 p.m. Today, we reached a high of 105 degrees in downtown Bakersfield, just 4 degrees away from […]
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield looking for members for Keep Bakersfield Beautiful committee
The Bakersfield City Council is currently looking for a member to serve on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee (KBBC) due to the resignation of Edward Robinson, the Ward 5 alternate whose term expires November 2024. Ward 5 Councilman Bruce Freeman will nominate a resident from within the city of Bakersfield....
Power outage affecting over 1,600 customers in Northwest Bakersfield
PG&E is reporting a power outage in Northwest Bakersfield that is affecting about 1,600 customers. They are estimating that power should be restored by 6:00 p.m.
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
KGET 17
Kevin’s Hot Forecast 8/15/22
Sunny and hot the next 7 days for Kern County. High pressure will build into the area the next several days with dangerous heat expected. Bakersfield by Wednesday will see temps nearing 106. We should be back in the upper 90’s by Sunday.
Bakersfield Now
Cal Fire: 250 acres burned in Rail Fire southeast of Bakersfield, 90% contained
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:50 p.m.) The "Rail Fire" is contained at 90%, according to Cal Fire. --- A brush fire southeast of Bakersfield has burned 250 acres and is 65% contained, according to Cal Fire. The "Rail Fire" broke out Sunday evening around 5:40 p.m. at Bealeville...
KTVU FOX 2
Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
Body recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park after search and rescue responded to a call about a man in the water around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The body appears to be of a man in his 40s, according to Kern County […]
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 22:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, remain in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY EVENING A HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, high temperatures 103 to 108 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and maximum temperatures 98 to 103 degrees in the Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures 101 to 106 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and maximum temperatures 96 to 101 degrees in the Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 11 PM PDT Wednesday evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 PM PDT Wednesday evening until 8 PM PDT Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
3rd heat wave in Kern County’s forecast
Heat wave # 3 is under way in Kern County this week. Above average temps will continue to dominate, prompting an excessive heat warning for the entire valley until Wednesday night. So far, the hottest day this year was back on July 17th reaching a high 110 degrees. The hottest day this week will be […]
Excessive heat warning in effect as third heat wave sets in Kern
The third heat wave of the summer arrives Sunday, as temperatures in Bakersfield will reach into triple digits for the next seven days. Wednesday and Friday are expected to be the hottest days of the week. The mountains and Kern River Valley have a very slight chance of Thunderstorms late next week, as monsoonal moisture […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bitwise buys Bakersfield's Stria LLC
Fresno-based workforce development company Bitwise Industries has acquired Stria LLC, a process outsourcing company headquartered in Bakersfield, in a deal observers and insiders see as advancing Kern County's ambitions of becoming more of a tech and business services hub. Stria founder and CEO Jim Damian said the acquisition announced Tuesday...
Kern County schools struggle to hire support positions, credentialed teachers
As kids prepare to re-enter the classroom, like many industries, school districts all across the country are dealing with a staffing shortage.
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
Speed limit changed on Kings River due to dropping water levels
The speed limit on the Kings River has changed due to dropping water levels. The maximum speed limit is now 5 miles per hour for all boats and jet skis.
Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County wildfire
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning has been issued in response to a wildfire northeast of Porterville by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, the Wishon Fire is estimated to have burned 290 acres and no containment has been reported. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, all points along […]
Bakersfield Now
Rental assistance program will stop accepting applications Aug. 31
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —The Housing Authority of the County of Kern will stop accepting applications for the Rent and Utility Assistance Program (RUP) on Aug. 31. The program was funded by federal and state grants through Kern County and the City of Bakersfield to supply emergency rent & utility assistance to households impacted by COVID-19. The RUP helps pay for up to 15-months of rent and utility bills (including past-due amounts) for eligible renting households. Households must have incomes no more than 80% of the Area Median Income and have been impacted by COVID-19, among other eligibility criteria.
Bakersfield Angels "Foster Your Yes" event happening Saturday
Bakersfield Angels is hosting a "Foster Your Yes" event to spread awareness about the need for foster care. For this Kern's Kindness, Allison McClain joined Kallyn Hobmann live to talk about it.
Taft Midway Driller
Update: Woman killed in accident on Highway 119
A Bakersfield woman died in a collision on Highway 119 at Buena Vista Road Monday morning. The California Highway Patrol said the victim, whose name has not been released, was driving a Ford southbound on Buena Vista and stopped at the highway when she attempted an eastbound turn and pulled into the path of a westbound Peterbuilt truck pulling a trailer.
1 Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police, a motorcycle crash was reported on Friday night in East Bakersfield. The officials stated that a man riding his motorcycle lost control on Morning Drive just south of Highway [..]
