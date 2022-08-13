Bakersfield water customers used less water in June — but need to keep up the good work

Effective: 2022-08-16 22:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, remain in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY EVENING A HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, high temperatures 103 to 108 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and maximum temperatures 98 to 103 degrees in the Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures 101 to 106 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and maximum temperatures 96 to 101 degrees in the Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 11 PM PDT Wednesday evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 PM PDT Wednesday evening until 8 PM PDT Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO