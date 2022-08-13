ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota BCA reports violent crime up 21.6% in 2021

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

ST PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota saw a 21.6% increase in violent crime in 2021, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's 2021 uniform crime report.

Violent crime in greater Minnesota by 16% and rose by 23.9% in the seven-county metro area.

There were 201 murders in Minnesota in 2021. Firearms made up 73% of the weapons used in 2021 murders, down from 75% in 2020.

Additionally, the number of aggravated assaults, rapes, motor vehicle thefts and bias crimes rose in 2021 from the year prior.

Of the bias crimes, 40.3% were motivated by anti-Black or African American bias, 10.5% anti-gay bias, 8.8% anti-white bias, and 8.4% anti-Jewish bias.

Motor vehicle theft rose 8.5% last year, with a total of 14,829 vehicles reported stolen.

Shootings involving officers dropped for the year, having five fewer than in 2020 for 24.

According to the BCA, peace officers were assaulted in 900 incidents in 2021 - a 35% increase from 2020.

The report summarizes crime data submitted by local law enforcement agencies.

IN THIS ARTICLE
