BBC
Netflix loses almost a million subscribers
After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
YouTube could soon sell individual streaming subscriptions like Amazon does
Over-the-top TV services have found it tough going to break the back of the traditional channel packages that cable has had to offer for the longest time. Google, for example, is charging $65 for a month of YouTube TV which offers a base package of more than 85 channels. It may have a side hustle on the way, though this could lead down a path of complicated relationships with potential channel providers.
knowtechie.com
YouTube is working on a ‘channel store’ for streaming services
YouTube is reportedly working on a ‘channel store’ where users can purchase subscriptions for different streaming services. The new service will look and function like a streaming services marketplace. This much was revealed by the Wall Street Journal. The publication stressed that the channel store has been in...
Benzinga
YouTube Jumps Streaming Video Marketplace Bandwagon, Joining Likes Of Amazon, Apple
Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL YouTube is planning to launch an online store for streaming video services, the Wall Street Journal reports. YouTube hopes the new platform referred to internally as a "channel store" could be available as early as this fall. YouTube currently allows subscribers to YouTube TV, its $64.99-a-month...
Android Authority
Google wants YouTube to be your streaming hub of choice
Apple has Apple TV Channels and Amazon has Prime Video Channels. Now, YouTube could have a service of its own. YouTube could reportedly follow Apple and Amazon with a channel store feature. This would allow you to buy individual streaming services via the YouTube app. Apple, Amazon, and Roku all...
Dr Pimple Popper lost a lucrative income stream after YouTube said her videos were 'too graphic' for advertisers
Sandra Lee's YouTube channel has 7.5 million subscribers, but its unpleasant images means she misses out on advertising dollars.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 14 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Business Insider
Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
CNET
Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max: Save on Streaming With One Clever Trick
There are lots of great shows and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could cost you more than $50 per month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
Digital Trends
YouTube TV moved a major channel to a $15-a-month add-on
YouTube TV this week shot an email to subscribers warning that it’s moved a major Spanish-language channel from its base package to an optional add-on. The change took effect on August 4. Universo, which is owned by NBCUniversal, now resides in the “Spanish Plus” add-on. It costs $10 a...
50 Cent casts his young son in extremely graphic horror film (photo)
Rapper 50 Cent’s upcoming horror film is so graphic that one of the cameramen fainted and that footage quickly went viral. This, however, has not deterred the “Power” producer from including his young son in the movie. Fifty, aka Curtis Jackson III, is obviously not circumspect about...
AdWeek
Canada’s Most-Watched News Anchor Is Out at CTV, Said She Was ‘Blindsided’ by Company’s Decision
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. TVNewser doesn’t often cover Canadian TV news, but when we hear that the country’s most-watched news anchor is losing her job, we take notice.
TechCrunch
Walmart is reportedly looking at deals with streaming services
Given the rivalry with Amazon and its Prime membership program, Walmart exploring a streaming deal could give it an opportunity to attempt its own service that is similar to Amazon Prime. The company declined to comment to TechCrunch. While it remains unconfirmed that Paramount+, Disney+ or Peacock could strike an...
Hulu + Live TV vs. YouTube TV: Which Streaming Service is Best for You?
We compare two of the most popular streaming services to help you discover the best fit for you.
Engadget
Walmart+ members will soon get Paramount+ streaming as part of their subscription
Walmart will add a perk to its membership program in September that would make it a more veritable rival to Amazon Prime. The retail giant has struck a deal with Paramount Global to add its streaming service to Walmart+ starting in September. Walmart+ members, who are currently paying $12.95 a month or $98 a year for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35 across the US, will also get a Paramount+ Essential subscription for free. Walmart's membership prices will remain the same, it's just that the service will now come with an answer to Amazon's Prime Video.
Younger viewers shun traditional TV channels as 90% opt for streaming services
Ofcom says viewers aged 16 to 24 spend just 53 minutes a day on average watching broadcast TV
Engadget
Anyone can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook
Despite some , Meta is marching forward with its plan to in an attempt to better . It's rolling out several updates to Reels, particularly on Facebook's side. For one thing, everyone can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook with the tap of a button. Meta suggests that this may help creators to grow their audiences on the apps and monetize their content across both platforms.
Walmart+ has an Amazon Prime Video competitor
Walmart+ — in its effort to become a true competitor to Amazon Prime — will offer Paramount+ as part of its membership offering, the companies announced Monday.
Walmart+ Subscribers Now Can Access Paramount's Streaming Service
People who subscribe to Walmart+ will soon be able to access the streaming service Paramount+. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the partnership between the two companies, but the project was confirmed in a press release Monday. "With the addition of Paramount+, we are demonstrating our unique...
