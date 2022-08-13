ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Netflix loses almost a million subscribers

After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
TV & VIDEOS
Android Police

YouTube could soon sell individual streaming subscriptions like Amazon does

Over-the-top TV services have found it tough going to break the back of the traditional channel packages that cable has had to offer for the longest time. Google, for example, is charging $65 for a month of YouTube TV which offers a base package of more than 85 channels. It may have a side hustle on the way, though this could lead down a path of complicated relationships with potential channel providers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
knowtechie.com

YouTube is working on a ‘channel store’ for streaming services

YouTube is reportedly working on a ‘channel store’ where users can purchase subscriptions for different streaming services. The new service will look and function like a streaming services marketplace. This much was revealed by the Wall Street Journal. The publication stressed that the channel store has been in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pluto Tv#Fubo Tv#Youtube Tv#Facebook Watch#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Llc#Comcast Xfinity X1#Xfinity Flex#Samsung Tv#Xumo Tv#Localnow
Android Authority

Google wants YouTube to be your streaming hub of choice

Apple has Apple TV Channels and Amazon has Prime Video Channels. Now, YouTube could have a service of its own. YouTube could reportedly follow Apple and Amazon with a channel store feature. This would allow you to buy individual streaming services via the YouTube app. Apple, Amazon, and Roku all...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Business Insider

Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Digital Trends

YouTube TV moved a major channel to a $15-a-month add-on

YouTube TV this week shot an email to subscribers warning that it’s moved a major Spanish-language channel from its base package to an optional add-on. The change took effect on August 4. Universo, which is owned by NBCUniversal, now resides in the “Spanish Plus” add-on. It costs $10 a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Walmart is reportedly looking at deals with streaming services

Given the rivalry with Amazon and its Prime membership program, Walmart exploring a streaming deal could give it an opportunity to attempt its own service that is similar to Amazon Prime. The company declined to comment to TechCrunch. While it remains unconfirmed that Paramount+, Disney+ or Peacock could strike an...
BUSINESS
Engadget

Walmart+ members will soon get Paramount+ streaming as part of their subscription

Walmart will add a perk to its membership program in September that would make it a more veritable rival to Amazon Prime. The retail giant has struck a deal with Paramount Global to add its streaming service to Walmart+ starting in September. Walmart+ members, who are currently paying $12.95 a month or $98 a year for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35 across the US, will also get a Paramount+ Essential subscription for free. Walmart's membership prices will remain the same, it's just that the service will now come with an answer to Amazon's Prime Video.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Anyone can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook

Despite some , Meta is marching forward with its plan to in an attempt to better . It's rolling out several updates to Reels, particularly on Facebook's side. For one thing, everyone can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook with the tap of a button. Meta suggests that this may help creators to grow their audiences on the apps and monetize their content across both platforms.
INTERNET
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy