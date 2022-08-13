ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Punishment Rumor

There's a growing rumor that Deshaun Watson's suspension could be longer than six games. According to Dov Kleiman, a full-year suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback is considered to be a "slam dunk." Fans had all sorts of reactions to this latest report. This comes after the NFL officially appealed...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Texas Football
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
The Game Haus

2022 Houston Texans Schedule

Wondering what your favorite team’s complete 2022-2023 schedule looks like? Ahead of the new season’s kickoff, TGH will be bringing you every NFL team’s full schedule, so be sure to visit our NFL page for more! Here is the Houston Texans full 2022 game schedule. [Bold indicates...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Texans QB Davis Mills: Rookie RB Can 'Open Up' Offense

One of the bright spots from the Houston Texans' 17-13 preseason-opening win over the New Orleans Saints was much-hyped rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick from Florida displayed his hard-nosed style in his first NFL action, rushing for 49 yards on just five carries and recording Pro Football Focus' highest running back grade for the week (90.6).
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy