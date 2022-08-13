Read full article on original website
How to edit GPX files in Windows 11/10
Here is a complete guide on how you can edit a GPX file on your Windows 11/10 PC. GPX stands for GPS eXchange Format. A GPX file is a standard GPS data file that is used to store waypoints, routes, and tracks. It is primarily used for generating routes for activities, making a route map for your trips, generating a track for biking or running, and more. Now, if you are looking for a solution to edit a GPX file, this post is for you.
Windows Update Assistant not working [Fixed]
The Windows Update Assistant is an essential module for downloading Windows upgrades or updates from the Microsoft website. It has two primary jobs – first, it checks for system compatibility issues, and the second job is to download and install the latest version of Windows. But in some instances, you might encounter problems. As a result, your Windows will no longer look for updates or install them on your computer. This post will share what you can do when the Windows Update Assistant is not working. The problems include being stuck at 99%, assistant crashing suddenly, restarting automatically, and so on.
Code Vein keeps crashing or freezing on PC
If Code Vein keeps crashing or freezing on your Windows 11/10 PC, here are some suggestions that may help you fix this problem. The most common reason why a particular game crashes on a Windows PC is unsupported hardware. Therefore, before performing the troubleshooting methods explained in this article, check your system requirements. If your PC does not meet the minimum system requirements, you need to upgrade your hardware.
How to install Windows 11 without an Internet Connection
With Windows 11 and possibly going forward with newer versions, Microsoft intends to ‘force’ PC users to install the operating system using a Microsoft account; and this requires internet connection on the device. This post will show you how to install Windows 11 without an Internet Connection and using a Local account.
How to remove Location Data from Photos on Windows PC
When you capture photos, your current location is automatically tagged in your photos. You can view this information by opening the properties of your photos. This information is helpful in some cases as it lets you know from where you captured that particular photograph. This is called a location tag. If you do not want your camera to add your current location to the photo, you can prevent it from accessing your location or you can turn off your Location. However, if you forget to do so or do not know how to do that, you can delete your location from your photos. In this article, we will see how to delete Location Metadata from Photos on Windows PC.
Steam Deck vs Nintendo Switch: Which is the better handheld gaming console?
The industry of handheld gaming devices seems to be on a high note. Even though Mobile Phones are capable of handling most games, one can not help but fancy some physical trigger button integrated with a very capable machine. A buyer has various options, but most would want to pick either a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. That is why, we are bidding them together and see which is the best handheld gaming console in this battle, Steam Deck vs Nintendo Switch.
Best free Auto Mouse Clicker Tools for Windows 11/10
This post covers some best free auto mouse clicker tools for Windows 11/10 OS. Using these tools, you will be able to automate mouse clicks on your desktop screen that can be helpful while playing some game or performing a task where repeated mouse clicks are needed. Once you’ve configured the tool, your mouse cursor will be moved automatically to the required position for mouse clicks and you will have the control to start and stop the process. Most of these tools are portable so you don’t have to install them on your Windows 11/10 computer.
AdbWinApi.dll is missing or was not found in Windows 11/10
When you try to unlock the bootloader on your Android mobile phone on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may get the AdbWinApi.dll is missing or not found error prompt; which can also be triggered at every system startup. This post provides guidance on how to resolve this issue.
Best Notion integrations for teams you should be using
If you use Notion, you must try some Notion integrations to enrich the user experience and enhance the features. In other words, you can connect Notion with other online apps (that is called Integration) and use them together to synchronize data. Here are some of the best Notion integrations you can use with your team.
Deferred Procedure Calls and Interrupts Service Routines High CPU usage
If you ever notice that your system has started freezing or has gone slow, then the issue could be with high CPU usage. In this case, we suggest you check the Task Manager for the process causing high CPU usage. If this process is Deferred Procedure Calls and Interrupt Service Routines, then please read through this article for the resolutions.
Fix Transparent Menus or Broken Dialogs issue in Microsoft Edge
Some users may notice that the dialogs or menus (such as pop-outs and context menus) are completely transparent in the Microsoft Edge browser, making the text nearly impossible to read. If you are faced with a similar issue, then this post is intended to help affected users with the most applicable fix.
Final Fantasy XIV keeps crashing or freezing on PC
Does Final Fantasy XIV keep on crashing or freezing during the Loading screen at startup or in the middle of gameplay? Final Fantasy XIV is a popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game for Microsoft Windows. It is the fourteenth entry to the Final Fantasy franchise. While it works smoothly for many, for some, it doesn’t. Some users have reported that the Final Fantasy XIV game keeps on crashing or freezing in the middle of gameplay.
Unable to add Teams meeting info from Outlook
Microsoft is well known for integrating its product across other products. One such scenario is the ability to create Microsoft Teams meeting info from Outlook. It makes it easy for users as they don’t have to go to Teams and then create a new one. However, some users have reported missing the ability to do that. This post will help you if you cannot add Teams meeting info from Outlook.
How to adjust Desktop Size and Position in Windows 11/10
While Windows OS allows you to change the monitor’s resolution, there is no way to resize what is displayed on it. If you are wondering why somebody needs it, we will share a practical problem after this. This post will share how you can adjust desktop size and position in Windows.
How to add Kill All Not Responding Tasks to Context menu on Windows 11/10
This tutorial will show you how to add Kill all not responding tasks to the desktop context menu on Windows 11/10. That will be very helpful in cases when some applications become non-responsive and then force close is required for them. By adding this option to the desktop right-click menu, you can end or terminate the non-responding processes of such programs with a few mouse clicks. The option triggers a Taskkill command that works only on the Non-responding processes of the running tasks.
Vivaldi browser keeps crashing on Windows 11/10
If Vivaldi browser keeps crashing on Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, you can resolve the issue by following these suggestions. There could be various reasons why the Vivaldi browser might be crashing on your computer. Here we have consolidated some of the common causes and solutions to fix the issue.
How to limit CPU usage for a process in Windows 11/10
On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may be experiencing high CPU usage caused by an app or game, of which you want to reduce or limit how much CPU resource the process for the app or game can use. In this post, we will show you how to limit CPU usage for apps with a single process or apps with multiple processes.
These files have properties that can’t be read
While opening a media file in the Photos app, if you get These files have properties that can’t be read, so we couldn’t add them error, here is how you can get rid of the issue. It appears when you try to open or import them in the Windows Photos app on Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC.
Windows did not detect any networking hardware
After upgrading the system from an older Windows version, say Windows 8 to a new Windows version, say Windows 10 or Windows 11, some users receive the “Windows did not detect any networking hardware” error message. On the other hand, some users received this error message after installing a Windows update. If Windows does not detect networking hardware, you will not be able to connect your system to the internet. Today, most of our work requires an internet connection. Hence, this error makes our system nearly useless. If you encounter this error on your system, the solutions provided in this post may help you fix it.
Devil May Cry 5 keeps crashing: Fatal application exit
Many users have reported that Devil May Cry 5 keeps crashing or freezing on their Windows 11/10 PC. The game is constantly having performance issues and ends up just making the game slow and eventually crashing. In this post, we will discuss this Fatal application exit error and see what Windows users can do to get rid of it and have smooth gameplay.
