ncwlife.com
Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river
The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now. The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.
Evacuations remain in place as fires spread in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Two wildfires caused by lightning strikes in Chelan County have grown significantly in size since they ignited Friday, about 14 miles northwest of Plain. The White River Fire and Irving Peak Fire are among the 13 fires that sparked in Friday's thunderstorm in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National...
Car Crashes Into Columbia River on 97A, Driver Escapes Beforehand
Update: August 14, 2022 at 1:31 p.m. The Department of Ecology will be assisting the Department of Transportation (DOT) floating the vehicle to Lincoln Rock State Park for recovery. 97A was closed for 45 minutes. The vehicle initially created a brush fire. Shortly after the initial crash, there was a...
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2-1-1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to near 105 degrees. Limited overnight relief with low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Harrington, Nespelem, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Mansfield, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Coulee City, Wilbur, Bridgeport, Electric City, Omak, Okanogan, Malott, Cashmere, Entiat, Grand Coulee, Nighthawk, Creston, Monse, Stratford, Palisades, Oroville, Chelan, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat may continue into the weekend. There is a chance the warning may later need to be extended through Sunday.
Evacuations warnings issued in Chelan County due to lightning-caused wildfires
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Evacuation warnings have been issued by Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) due to the White River Fire, located in the Sears Creek area, 14 miles west of Plain, which was one of 13 wildfires which sparked in the region due to lightning strikes. Lake Wenatchee Fire...
Moses Lake woman dies in rollover crash in Douglas County
MANSFIELD — A Moses Lake woman was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on state Route 17 in Douglas County. The woman was driving a Dodge Magnum south on SR 17 into a curve when she drove off the highway about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, according to the state patrol.
Moses Lake driver dies in fiery crash
DOUGLAS CO, Wash. — A 35-year-old woman from Moses Lake died on Saturday in a fatal car crash in Douglas County. The driver has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin, but state troopers said the woman was heading southbound on SR 17 at about 2 a.m.
Fatal Vehicle Rollover Engulfed in Flames
A fatal vehicle rollover resulted in a football-sized fire on the afternoon of August 13. Around 2 p.m., 15 miles southeast of Mansfield at milepost 102, a 2005 Dodge Magnum went southbound SR17 when instead of turning left on a curve, the driver went straight and exited the roadway to the right.
One dead, one injured in head-on crash in Okanogan County
PATEROS — A head-on collision Sunday afternoon on state Route 153 in Okanogan County left one person dead and another person injured. Tao L. Stettler, a 39-year-old Pateros man was driving a Ford Eclipse south on SR 153, just west of Pateros, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided with a 1996 Ford F-250, according to the Washington State Patrol.
There's a new King of the Hill; Mane Pakootas and Lonesome claim the overall title
OMAK, Wash. – It’s official folks, there’s a new King of the Hill. Say hello to Mane Pakootas, the youngest rider competing in this year’s World Famous Suicide Race at just 16 years old. The Duo of Pakootas and his horse Lonesome placed second on Sunday...
Lapwai man killed after crash down embankment
LAPWAI, Idaho — A Lapwai man died Friday night after two vehicles drove off the road and down a steep embankment in Nez Perce County. According to Idaho State Police, a 65-year-old man from Twisp, Wash., was traveling north on US 95, when he crossed over the centerline in a Buick Avenue and hit an oncoming Kia Sorento.
Scott Abrahamson and Mill Pond win on Saturday night; The Duo of Mane Pakootas and Lonesome jump to the top spot of the overall standings
OMAK, Wash. – 16-year-old Mane Pakootas and Lonesome are closing in on the elusive King of the Hill overall title. The duo didn’t win on Saturday night however, they did place second and in the process racked up four more points to their overall point total, cha-ching. Lonesome...
