Meriden, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Car thefts due to TikTok challenge

Hartford schools held a back to school celebration Tuesday. Mick Bolduc, the Vaccine Coordinator at the Department of Public Health, talks about how schools may require children to be up-to-date on their immunizations. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Schools struggling with teacher shortage ahead of fall semester

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority and tonight we are putting a spotlight on the staff shortage that’s impacting schools state and nationwide. Hartford is just one of many districts that have struggled with teacher shortages. Recently they hired 15 bilingual teachers from Puerto...
HARTFORD, CT
City
Meriden, CT
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in vertical rise when you take...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
OXFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

CDC, DPH release new COVID-19 guidance for schools

(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Connecticut Department of Public Health recently issued updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The new guidance includes a few key changes from the previous academic year, such as the dropping of the suggested rule to stand 6 feet apart and the requirement of masks.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

ConneCT launches to give CT’s workforce a boost

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh made a stop in Groton with Gov. Ned Lamont to talk about the launch of Career ConneCT. The program was introduced during a news...
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Monday morning

Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Trauma recovery walk held in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - People spent the morning walking in New Haven parks. It’s all to help people suffering with trauma. “Cause we care, we just want to make a difference,” said Carol Martin, Executive Director of Trauma Recovery. With each step in College Woods Park, these...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month. Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They’ve filed a number and it’s still looking to hire.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Girl Scouts to launch new raspberry cookie for 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Raspberry is coming to the Girl Scout cookie lineup this Spring. Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that they will release a new raspberry-flavored cookie for the 2023 cookie season. Raspberry Rally is being called the “sister cookie” to the beloved Thin Mints.
Eyewitness News

State leaders push back on rate hike requests by insurance companies

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is pushback over rate hike requests by insurance companies. Companies like Aetna, Cigna and ConnectiCare want to raise rates on average 24-percent, at a time of record profits. The insurance department held an all-day hearing Monday. This hearing was held to give information and it...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Hartford playground

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A playground in Hartford was left in ruins because of a fire on Tuesday afternoon. The Hartford Fire Department believes it was suspected arson. Firefighters were called to the Joseph Cronin Playground on Granby Street. A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw the charred remains...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

2 hurt in Hartford stabbing

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Hartford Tuesday night. Police said it happened on Pratt Street around 7:21 p.m. Officers responded for the report of a fight. When they arrived, police found two victims. Authorities said one of the victims, a male in...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

BODY CAM VIDEO: New Haven police save woman from ledge

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state stays high and dry with some added cloud cover later on Tuesday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 16, including updated COVID guidelines for schools. Updated: 7 hours ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT

