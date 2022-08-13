Read full article on original website
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Eyewitness News
Towns asked to conserve water because of low flows in Pomperaug River
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - River flows in the Pomperaug River are at a low because of the lack of rainfall in Connecticut. Water conservationists are asking some towns to change how they use their water. We haven’t seen a good amount of rain in a while here in Connecticut, but...
Eyewitness News
‘It tastes like the ocean’ — chefs taste the importance of Indigenous foods
The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in New Britain. The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said there's still a chance for showers on Wednesday. Here is her...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Car thefts due to TikTok challenge
Hartford schools held a back to school celebration Tuesday. Mick Bolduc, the Vaccine Coordinator at the Department of Public Health, talks about how schools may require children to be up-to-date on their immunizations. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in...
Eyewitness News
Schools struggling with teacher shortage ahead of fall semester
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority and tonight we are putting a spotlight on the staff shortage that’s impacting schools state and nationwide. Hartford is just one of many districts that have struggled with teacher shortages. Recently they hired 15 bilingual teachers from Puerto...
Eyewitness News
Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in vertical rise when you take...
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
Eyewitness News
CDC, DPH release new COVID-19 guidance for schools
(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Connecticut Department of Public Health recently issued updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The new guidance includes a few key changes from the previous academic year, such as the dropping of the suggested rule to stand 6 feet apart and the requirement of masks.
Eyewitness News
ConneCT launches to give CT’s workforce a boost
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh made a stop in Groton with Gov. Ned Lamont to talk about the launch of Career ConneCT. The program was introduced during a news...
Eyewitness News
Thompson residents have safety concerns at Quaddick Lake after jet ski death
THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) - People in Thompson are warning that things are getting too rowdy and out of control on Quaddick Lake. They say people are being reckless on jet skis, operate them drunk and even without proper licensing. People who live around the lake or who boat on it...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: I-91 in East Windsor shut down Monday morning due to tractor trailer crash
The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said there's still a chance for showers on Wednesday. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state stays high and dry with...
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Monday morning
Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
Eyewitness News
Trauma recovery walk held in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - People spent the morning walking in New Haven parks. It’s all to help people suffering with trauma. “Cause we care, we just want to make a difference,” said Carol Martin, Executive Director of Trauma Recovery. With each step in College Woods Park, these...
Eyewitness News
Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month. Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They’ve filed a number and it’s still looking to hire.
Eyewitness News
Hartford Public Schools hold back to school celebration at Dunkin’ Donuts Park
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In less than two weeks, Hartford Public Schools will start the new school year. To get students in the spirit, a big back to school celebration was held Tuesday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. “We’re so excited. I can’t wait to see all the kids and...
Eyewitness News
Girl Scouts to launch new raspberry cookie for 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Raspberry is coming to the Girl Scout cookie lineup this Spring. Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that they will release a new raspberry-flavored cookie for the 2023 cookie season. Raspberry Rally is being called the “sister cookie” to the beloved Thin Mints.
Eyewitness News
State leaders push back on rate hike requests by insurance companies
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is pushback over rate hike requests by insurance companies. Companies like Aetna, Cigna and ConnectiCare want to raise rates on average 24-percent, at a time of record profits. The insurance department held an all-day hearing Monday. This hearing was held to give information and it...
Eyewitness News
New Britain families receive free supplies and food ahead of school year
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of New Britain families received a little help getting their kids ready for their return to the classrooms. Team of sponsors ensured the children will have full book bags and bellies on their first day back at school. Michelle Delgado is picking up back...
Eyewitness News
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Hartford playground
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A playground in Hartford was left in ruins because of a fire on Tuesday afternoon. The Hartford Fire Department believes it was suspected arson. Firefighters were called to the Joseph Cronin Playground on Granby Street. A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw the charred remains...
Eyewitness News
2 hurt in Hartford stabbing
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Hartford Tuesday night. Police said it happened on Pratt Street around 7:21 p.m. Officers responded for the report of a fight. When they arrived, police found two victims. Authorities said one of the victims, a male in...
Eyewitness News
BODY CAM VIDEO: New Haven police save woman from ledge
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state stays high and dry with some added cloud cover later on Tuesday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 16, including updated COVID guidelines for schools. Updated: 7 hours ago.
