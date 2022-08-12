ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Rory McIlroy among notable names to miss cut at 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvkPI_0hFXIvyD00
Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It’s time for the weekend in Memphis at the first playoff event of the 2021-22 campaign, however, several of the biggest names in golf have slammed the trunk of their rental cars (or, let’s be honest, courtesy cars) and are headed home early.

While underdogs are thriving in the humidity, the FedEx St. Jude Championship will be without several standouts over the weekend at TPC Southwind.

Rory McIlroy looked rusty, while Scottie Scheffler couldn’t get anything going on the greens.

Tony Finau, the hottest player on Earth at the moment, is continuing his dominance and is once again near the top of the leaderboard. He shot a Friday 68, his 11th consecutive round of 68 or better.

Here are seven notable names who missed the cut, which came in at 2 under, at the playoff opener.

FedEx St. Jude Championship: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Leaderboard

Scottie Scheffler (1 under)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wwE2_0hFXIvyD00
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 12, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The world’s best player couldn’t get it going with the flat stick, shooting rounds of 71-68 and missing a 20-footer at the last Friday afternoon that would have vaulted him to the right side of the cut line. He’s still in fine position to enter the week in Atlanta at the top of the FEC standings despite the missed weekend.

Rory McIlroy (1 under)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kmyg_0hFXIvyD00
Rory McIlroy hits from the fairway during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

McIlroy took a few weeks off after coming up short at the 150th Open Championship, not even touching a club as he spent some time with the family in the London area. Well, the rust showed a bit in Memphis.

The Northern Irishman was 3 under for the tournament with seven holes to play Friday but made two bogeys coming in, including one at the ninth (his last), and missed the weekend by one.

He entered the week sixth in the FedEx Cup standings and is now projected eighth. McIlroy’s last MC came at the Valero Texas Open (he finished solo second at the Masters the following week).

Billy Horschel (1 under)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tL5av_0hFXIvyD00
Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 12, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel opened with a 68 on Thursday, but a second-round 1-over 71 pushed him to the wrong side of the cut line. Four bogeys and a double were too much to overcome on Friday for the Florida Gator. He’s projected to fall to 22nd in the FEC standings (from 18th).

Jason Day (1 under)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5PdY_0hFXIvyD00
Jason Day of Australia watches his shot on the second hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With eight holes to go in his second round, Day was 1 under on the day, 6 under for the tournament and showed no signs of slowing down. Then bogeys at Nos. 2, 4, 6, 7 and 8 (he started his round on the back) sent the Aussie plummeting down the board, eventually landing on the wrong side of the cut line. Day entered the week outside the top 100 in the FEC standings so his season comes to a close in Memphis.

Webb Simpson (3 over)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23s8r2_0hFXIvyD00
Webb Simpson practices at the TPC Southwind driving range on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, two days before the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

Webb Simpson struggled with injuries earlier this year, and because of that, never got started in the right direction in the FedEx Cup standings. He entered the week ranked 122nd and will not be making the trip to Delaware next week for the BMW Championship thanks to rounds of 71-72 in Memphis.

Jordan Spieth (4 over)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxDxg_0hFXIvyD00
Jordan Spieth hits from the fairway during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

Jordan Spieth’s last start came at the 150th Open Championship, where he grabbed a top 10, and like McIlroy showed signs of rust in the season’s first playoff event.

After posting an even-par 70 in the opening round, bogeys on Nos. 8, 9 and 12 and a double on the par-3 14th on Friday put him behind the eight ball and he eventually signed for a day-two 4-over 74.

He’s projected to drop three spots in the FEC standings to 18th.

Justin Rose (6 over)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9vMv_0hFXIvyD00
Justin Rose reacts to his ball going into the water during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Rose entered the week ranked 94th in the FEC standings. With this missed weekend, the Englishman’s season is over as just the top 70 players move on to next week’s BMW Championship. Rounds of 71-75 weren’t good enough to get it done as two bogeys and a double on his back nine Friday were the nails in his coffin.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf

Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Outfit Photo

While Brooks Koepka is off growing the LIV Golf Tour, his wife, Jena Sims, continues to grow her social media profile. The wife of the former PGA Tour star continues to build on her following on social media. Sims, who is hoping to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model,...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF
Golf.com

Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff

Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
GolfWRX

Aaron Rodgers to LIV Golf? The legendary quarterback has named his price

By now, most will know of the extraordinary amounts of money being offered to existing PGA Tour and DP World Tour players to jump ship and join the LIV Golf series. It started at the beginning of the year with the Saudi-backed organization said to have offered figures in the region of $150-200 million to the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, both now fully ensconced on the rebel tour.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Rickie Fowler discusses LIV Golf interest

In the battle between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, many of the world’s top golfers have made it clear which side they are on. One golfer who appears to be playing his cards close to his chest is Rickie Fowler. While Fowler has made some big...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"

Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Open Championship#Fedex Cup#Espn#Fec
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision

Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Fitzpatrick dishes on LIV Golf, critiques FedEx Cup Playoffs ahead of BMW Championship: 'I don't think it's fair'

Matt Fitzpatrick isn’t losing any sleep over the PGA Tour’s battle for supremacy with LIV Golf. The upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has fractured the Tour and taken some of its top talent, including three of the top seven players on the 2021 BMW Championship leaderboard. If you expand that number out, it’s seven of the top 21.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

More drama for Cameron Smith as he gets two-shot retroactive penalty after bizarre rules incident from Saturday

Coincidence? Karma? Just bad luck? However, you want to characterize what happened to Cameron Smith, who has been the center of a lot of attention this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, it doesn’t change the fact that he’ll start the final round on Sunday four shots off the lead rather than two after incurring a two-shot penalty for an unusual rules incident that spilled over from his third round.
MEMPHIS, TN
Golf.com

Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing

When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Southwind

Will Zalatoris finally got it done. Arguably the best PGA Tour winner who hadn’t recorded a win this year, Zalatoris no longer has that title after capturing the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Zalatoris made numerous clutch putts down the stretch, but none were bigger than his last on the third playoff hole for bogey that helped him beat Sepp Straka for his first victory.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy