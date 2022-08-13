ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KBAT 99.9

How About Visiting SEVEN Iconic Texas Landmarks on One Long Weekend Trip?

Though it likely won't come as a surprise to any native Texan, the truth is the Lone Star State is chock-full of iconic places to visit. In fact, many of us haven't even had a chance to see everything Texas has to show us. And since Texas is enormous, it would take quite a while to see all there is to see. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try if we want, right?
KBAT 99.9

Horrifying! Ever Heard The Story Of The Creepiest Urban Legend In Texas?

What is an urban legend? Full transparency, I had to look it up myself to make sure I know what I'm talking about. The definition of an urban legend according to the Oxford Dictionary is, a humorous or horrific story or piece of information circulated as though true, especially one purporting to involve someone vaguely related or known to the teller.
KBAT 99.9

This Universal Drink Koozie is a Texas Tailgate Game Changer

The professional football season has officially started, and college season is just around the corner. Living in Texas and being in a college town means that you’re not just watching every Sunday game, but you’re also spending your weekends tailgating on campus before every home game. Tailgating in...
KBAT 99.9

10 Glamping Sites In Texas That’ll Be Sure To Please

I absolutely love camping. I have for as long as I can remember. I picked up plenty of practice not only in scouting but with our family camping trips growing up. I can tell you this with complete certainty. Camping sure isn't the way it used to be. Especially when you're glamping.
KBAT 99.9

Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas

Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
KBAT 99.9

Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas

Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
KBAT 99.9

Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!

In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
KBAT 99.9

Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake

Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
KBAT 99.9

Labor Day Weekend In Texas—Road Trip!!

Texas and surrounding states near us here in the Basin have no shortage of things to see and do. Things like the Carlsbad Caverns (and I've seen stalactites in caves when I lived in Arizona), as well as the Abilene Zoo and local things here in the Midland Odessa immediate area like the Bush Childhood Home, etc. One of the things I'm most looking forward to is seeing more of our great state. And one of those places is Austin. That's where THIS PHOTO of Lake Austin is from-and that seriously looks like fun and relaxation all rolled into one! So this upcoming Labor Day Weekend-send summer off with a bang and take a road trip to check this out-it'll be well worth it!
KBAT 99.9

Can You Guess Which Of These A-List Celebrities Is From Texas?

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

