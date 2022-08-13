Read full article on original website
Related
How About Visiting SEVEN Iconic Texas Landmarks on One Long Weekend Trip?
Though it likely won't come as a surprise to any native Texan, the truth is the Lone Star State is chock-full of iconic places to visit. In fact, many of us haven't even had a chance to see everything Texas has to show us. And since Texas is enormous, it would take quite a while to see all there is to see. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try if we want, right?
Horrifying! Ever Heard The Story Of The Creepiest Urban Legend In Texas?
What is an urban legend? Full transparency, I had to look it up myself to make sure I know what I'm talking about. The definition of an urban legend according to the Oxford Dictionary is, a humorous or horrific story or piece of information circulated as though true, especially one purporting to involve someone vaguely related or known to the teller.
This Universal Drink Koozie is a Texas Tailgate Game Changer
The professional football season has officially started, and college season is just around the corner. Living in Texas and being in a college town means that you’re not just watching every Sunday game, but you’re also spending your weekends tailgating on campus before every home game. Tailgating in...
Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Texas – My Bucket List Grows
The biggest problem with making Bucket Lists is my list keeps getting longer the older I get. If God allows me to live out most of my list, I will be here a long, long time. Fingers crossed. Today we go in search of the 10 oldest restaurants in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Glamping Sites In Texas That’ll Be Sure To Please
I absolutely love camping. I have for as long as I can remember. I picked up plenty of practice not only in scouting but with our family camping trips growing up. I can tell you this with complete certainty. Camping sure isn't the way it used to be. Especially when you're glamping.
New Survey Says 70% of Texas Teachers Want to Quit–Here’s Why
The survey taken by the Texas State Teachers Association in 2018 was alarming enough. It indicated that 53 percent of Texas teachers had seriously considered quitting. But it's gotten worse. The most recent one taken this year is truly stunning. It revealed that 70 percent of Texas teachers wanted to...
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
The Devils River In TX Is Another Perfect Getaway for a Splash
If you're Texan then you should know all that Texas has to offer you. There are all kinds of spots in Texas I have mentioned to you that should be on your list of places to visit. After all, Texas is a huge state and has tons of places you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A FAN or Emmitt Smith? Car On Texas Highway Has Some ASKING?
How many Dallas Cowboys vehicles have you seen on the streets or highways of Texas? I have seen at least a handful of awesome vehicles that are decorated with COWBOYS stuff. I have seen both trucks and cars WRAPPED in awesome Cowboys signage!. TIK TOKER SPOTS EMMITT SMITH CAR ON...
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas
Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!
In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Itchy And Painful: These Are The Most Poisonous Plants in Texas
Texas can be a beautiful state. Yes, even with all the heat that we've experienced in the area as of late. But with as with all beauty in nature, there is always something looking to possible spoil the mood. We've recently talked about animals that Texans should steer clear of....
Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake
Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
Splish-Splash! Three Indoor Waterparks In Texas To Enjoy With The Family This Labor Day!
We are about 3 and a half weeks away from the 3-day Labor Day holiday. Certainly not too early to think about where you may be headed for a much-needed break and a chance to get out of dodge! If you plan to take the entire family for a long weekend getaway, I do not think you will be disappointed with my suggestions.
Will Texas Tacos Make You Diabetic? TikTok Joke Goes Viral
In Texas, we take our tacos very seriously, no matter where in the state they happen to be created. That could be why last week's video joking about the popular food item went viral on TikTok with people getting defensive about the suggestion that San Antonio, Texas tacos will give you diabetes.
The Most Haunted Cemetery In Texas Is Also the Most Beautiful
Everyone loves visiting spooky places near and far just for the thrills. Usually, most of us expect the most haunted places to look creepy on the outside, as well as on the inside. Now when some people think haunted, some picture a creepy abandoned building or just an eerily atmosphere....
Labor Day Weekend In Texas—Road Trip!!
Texas and surrounding states near us here in the Basin have no shortage of things to see and do. Things like the Carlsbad Caverns (and I've seen stalactites in caves when I lived in Arizona), as well as the Abilene Zoo and local things here in the Midland Odessa immediate area like the Bush Childhood Home, etc. One of the things I'm most looking forward to is seeing more of our great state. And one of those places is Austin. That's where THIS PHOTO of Lake Austin is from-and that seriously looks like fun and relaxation all rolled into one! So this upcoming Labor Day Weekend-send summer off with a bang and take a road trip to check this out-it'll be well worth it!
Can You Guess Which Of These A-List Celebrities Is From Texas?
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Top 10 Businesses That You Said Made Growing Up In West Texas Awesome
We asked West Texans what businesses made growing up in west Texas awesome and we got some great places I remember since I grew up here too. Here are the Top 10 from the comments we got on Facebook:. 1. Shakey's Pizza. Shakeys Pizza was located at 3305 Andrews Hwy...
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 0