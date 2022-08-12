ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo: Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The first event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 playoffs is headed to the weekend at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The Ron Prichard-design is a par-70 course measuring at 7,243 yards and is hosting the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week.

Many of the game’s biggest names are headed home after two rounds, including world Nos. 1 and 3, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

J.J. Spaun leads the pack at 11 under with two players, Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt, tied for second at 10 under.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. All times listed are ET.

FedEx St. Jude Championship: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Leaderboard

Third round tee times

1st hole

Tee time Players

8:15 a.m. Greyson Sigg

8:20 a.m.

Chez Reavie, Cameron Young

8:30 a.m.

Marc Leishman, Cam Davis

8:40 a.m.

Stephan Jaeger, Gary Woodland

8:50 a.m.

Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

9 a.m.

Robert Streb, Mito Pereira

9:10 a.m.

Aaron Wise, Martin Laird

9:20 a.m.

Joaquin Niemann, Mackenzie Hughes

9:30 a.m.

Taylor Moore, Viktor Hovland

9:40 a.m.

Beau Hossler, Brendon Todd

9:50 a.m.

Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson

10 a.m.

Keith Mitchell, Adam Schenk

10:10 a.m.

Rickie Fowler, David Lipsky

10:20 a.m.

J.T. Poston, Sebastian Munoz

10:35 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

10:45 a.m.

Dylan Frittelli, Hayden Buckley

10:55 a.m.

Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele

11:05 a.m.

Jon Rahm, Tom Kim

11:15 a.m.

Collin Morikawa, Davis Riley

11:25 a.m.

Max Homa, Michael Thompson

11:35 a.m.

Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

11:45 a.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Cantlay

11:55 a.m.

Sam Ryder, Lee Hodges

12:05 p.m.

Maverick McNealy, Sam Burns

12:15 p.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

12:25 p.m.

Will Zalatoris, James Hahn

12:35 p.m.

Andrew Putnam, Wyndham Clark

12:50 p.m.

Trey Mullinax, Lucas Glover

1 p.m.

Kevin Kisner, Tyler Duncan

1:10 p.m.

K.H. Lee, Sahith Theegala

1:20 p.m.

Adam Scott, Emiliano Grillo

1:30 p.m.

Cameron Smith, Ryan Palmer

1:40 p.m.

Brian Harman, Tony Finau

1:50 p.m.

Troy Merritt, Denny McCarthy

2 p.m.

J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Saturday, August 13th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

NBC:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:00 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, August 14th

TV

Golf Channel: 12-2 p.m.

NBC:

2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:00 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 12-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

