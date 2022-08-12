2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info
The first event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 playoffs is headed to the weekend at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The Ron Prichard-design is a par-70 course measuring at 7,243 yards and is hosting the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week.
Many of the game’s biggest names are headed home after two rounds, including world Nos. 1 and 3, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.
J.J. Spaun leads the pack at 11 under with two players, Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt, tied for second at 10 under.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. All times listed are ET.
Third round tee times
1st hole
Tee time Players
8:15 a.m. Greyson Sigg
8:20 a.m.
Chez Reavie, Cameron Young
8:30 a.m.
Marc Leishman, Cam Davis
8:40 a.m.
Stephan Jaeger, Gary Woodland
8:50 a.m.
Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
9 a.m.
Robert Streb, Mito Pereira
9:10 a.m.
Aaron Wise, Martin Laird
9:20 a.m.
Joaquin Niemann, Mackenzie Hughes
9:30 a.m.
Taylor Moore, Viktor Hovland
9:40 a.m.
Beau Hossler, Brendon Todd
9:50 a.m.
Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson
10 a.m.
Keith Mitchell, Adam Schenk
10:10 a.m.
Rickie Fowler, David Lipsky
10:20 a.m.
J.T. Poston, Sebastian Munoz
10:35 a.m.
Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
10:45 a.m.
Dylan Frittelli, Hayden Buckley
10:55 a.m.
Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele
11:05 a.m.
Jon Rahm, Tom Kim
11:15 a.m.
Collin Morikawa, Davis Riley
11:25 a.m.
Max Homa, Michael Thompson
11:35 a.m.
Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
11:45 a.m.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Cantlay
11:55 a.m.
Sam Ryder, Lee Hodges
12:05 p.m.
Maverick McNealy, Sam Burns
12:15 p.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
12:25 p.m.
Will Zalatoris, James Hahn
12:35 p.m.
Andrew Putnam, Wyndham Clark
12:50 p.m.
Trey Mullinax, Lucas Glover
1 p.m.
Kevin Kisner, Tyler Duncan
1:10 p.m.
K.H. Lee, Sahith Theegala
1:20 p.m.
Adam Scott, Emiliano Grillo
1:30 p.m.
Cameron Smith, Ryan Palmer
1:40 p.m.
Brian Harman, Tony Finau
1:50 p.m.
Troy Merritt, Denny McCarthy
2 p.m.
J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka
How to watch
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Saturday, August 13th
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
NBC:
3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 8:00 a.m.-6 p.m.
Peacock: 1-6 p.m.
Sunday, August 14th
TV
Golf Channel: 12-2 p.m.
NBC:
2-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 8:00 a.m.-6 p.m.
Peacock: 12-6 p.m.
