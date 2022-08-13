ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
WSFA

$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
wvtm13.com

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. This content is imported from...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s most popular college choice by county for 2021

Which schools do Alabama college students choose? Usually, those that are pretty close by. Data from the Alabama Commission on Higher Education shows the most popular public, four-year university for each Alabama county for fall of 2021. Once again, Troy University, in Pike County, south of Montgomery, leads the way as the most popular choice for 15 of Alabama’s 67 counties. The next closest school, Jacksonville State University in Calhoun County, was the most popular choice for 10 counties.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#Dna#Violent Crime#Suffolk Superior Court#The Hotel Diplomat
AL.com

Strong to severe storms possible next three days

Alabama’s weather is poised to get more active after a quiet few days. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has varying parts of the state in a severe weather risk today, Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day has a Level 1 out of 5 -- or marginal -- risk, which means...
ALABAMA STATE
newscentermaine.com

Rare August nor'easter to bring drought help to Maine

MAINE, USA — We've been waiting a long time for this...a storm that will finally fill up the rain buckets and help with Maine's severe drought. This is just what the doctor ordered: A rare August nor'easter is set to move into the Gulf of Maine on Wednesday. Low...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgbh.org

What's in the new Massachusetts cannabis bill?

One of the last major bills that state lawmakers sent to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk before their formal session ended last month was aimed at improving equity in the state's legal marijuana industry. Baker signed the bill into law on Thursday, saying it would expand opportunities and improve the Cannabis Control Commission's regulation of the field. GBH State House reporter Katie Lannan joined Morning Edition host Paris Alston to talk about the law. This transcript has been lightly edited.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
aldailynews.com

With record ETF, Alabama leaders are considering tax rebates

The state is set to have record and excess tax revenue in the Education Trust Fund when the 2022 fiscal year ends in late September and leaders are discussing potential uses for the unspent funds. An income tax rebate is an option, the chairman of the Senate education budget committee...
ALABAMA STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Baker changing rules on tax cap giveback

THE BAKER ADMINISTRATION is preparing to change the rules for returning roughly $3 billion in excess tax collections so the governor can send out checks to Massachusetts taxpayers before he leaves office in January. But a legal expert, citing a 1987 Supreme Judicial Court decision, says the changes being proposed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy