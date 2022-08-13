Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
WSFA
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE: New BWC Footage Shows the Hate and Violence Officers Face Daily at the Hands of Boston’s Youth
“Bitch, I’m just letting you know I’m going to fucking kill you!” Lina Seiffulah of Roxbury, said to officers as they removed her from the back of a police cruiser at the local Dorchester district station. This wasn’t her first threat towards officers that evening. In...
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts men arrested after allegedly being caught cutting catalytic converters, 15 seized
Two Massachusetts men were reportedly caught in the act of cutting catalytic converters on Monday. According to Plymouth Police, late last night, Nicholas Miller, 27, of New Bedford and Rafael Almeida, 26, of Methuen were being too loud with their Sawzall tools which drew the attention of a neighbor. PD...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. This content is imported from...
newscentermaine.com
Maine Things To Do | Wiscasset Schoonerfest, Machias Wild Blueberry Festival, Maine Highland Games
Looking for something to do? There are a whole bunch of events happening around our state the week of Aug. 16 through Aug. 22.
Alabama’s most popular college choice by county for 2021
Which schools do Alabama college students choose? Usually, those that are pretty close by. Data from the Alabama Commission on Higher Education shows the most popular public, four-year university for each Alabama county for fall of 2021. Once again, Troy University, in Pike County, south of Montgomery, leads the way as the most popular choice for 15 of Alabama’s 67 counties. The next closest school, Jacksonville State University in Calhoun County, was the most popular choice for 10 counties.
Back to school 2022: Universal free school meals end in Alabama, how to apply
Alabama schools are encouraging eligible families to apply for free and reduced-price meals this year following the end of a federal government program to provide universal free meals to students during the pandemic. In June, federal waivers that provided children free meals through their schools beginning in March 2020 expired....
Affordable housing units coming to Springfield, Holyoke
The Baker-Polito Administration and MassHousing announce funds to help provide affordable housing in Springfield and Holyoke.
Strong to severe storms possible next three days
Alabama’s weather is poised to get more active after a quiet few days. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has varying parts of the state in a severe weather risk today, Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day has a Level 1 out of 5 -- or marginal -- risk, which means...
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
With rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they've seen an uptick in those seeking help.
newscentermaine.com
Rare August nor'easter to bring drought help to Maine
MAINE, USA — We've been waiting a long time for this...a storm that will finally fill up the rain buckets and help with Maine's severe drought. This is just what the doctor ordered: A rare August nor'easter is set to move into the Gulf of Maine on Wednesday. Low...
wgbh.org
What's in the new Massachusetts cannabis bill?
One of the last major bills that state lawmakers sent to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk before their formal session ended last month was aimed at improving equity in the state's legal marijuana industry. Baker signed the bill into law on Thursday, saying it would expand opportunities and improve the Cannabis Control Commission's regulation of the field. GBH State House reporter Katie Lannan joined Morning Edition host Paris Alston to talk about the law. This transcript has been lightly edited.
newscentermaine.com
Gov. Janet Mills visits Madawaska-Edmonston bridge replacement worksite
The 100-year-old bridge that connects Maine and New Brunswick is being replaced. The project costs $97 million and is expected to wrap up next year.
NECN
New Massachusetts COVID Quarantine Guidelines: What to Do If You Test Positive
New guidelines surrounding COVID protocols have been put into place, with the changes being driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, according to federal health officials. The revised recommendations, announced last week by the Centers for Disease Control...
A-List No. 4: Alabama DB commit Tony Mitchell is used to winning championships
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Tony Mitchell was 15 years old and playing in the third high school football game of his life on Sept. 6, 2019.
aldailynews.com
With record ETF, Alabama leaders are considering tax rebates
The state is set to have record and excess tax revenue in the Education Trust Fund when the 2022 fiscal year ends in late September and leaders are discussing potential uses for the unspent funds. An income tax rebate is an option, the chairman of the Senate education budget committee...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker changing rules on tax cap giveback
THE BAKER ADMINISTRATION is preparing to change the rules for returning roughly $3 billion in excess tax collections so the governor can send out checks to Massachusetts taxpayers before he leaves office in January. But a legal expert, citing a 1987 Supreme Judicial Court decision, says the changes being proposed...
