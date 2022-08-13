Which schools do Alabama college students choose? Usually, those that are pretty close by. Data from the Alabama Commission on Higher Education shows the most popular public, four-year university for each Alabama county for fall of 2021. Once again, Troy University, in Pike County, south of Montgomery, leads the way as the most popular choice for 15 of Alabama’s 67 counties. The next closest school, Jacksonville State University in Calhoun County, was the most popular choice for 10 counties.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO