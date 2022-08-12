ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire Bulletin

Planned maternity ward closure draws AG’s attention, raises concerns among health care leaders

The Attorney General’s Office is not alone in voicing concerns this month with Frisbie Memorial Hospital’s plans to close its labor and delivery services due to cost. Its concerns relate to their 2020 merger agreement with HCA Healthcare to keep those services in place for at least five years.  Health care and community leaders are […] The post Planned maternity ward closure draws AG’s attention, raises concerns among health care leaders appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONCORD, NH
nhbr.com

Another independent pharmacy, this one in Warner, shuts its doors

Yet another independent pharmacy – this one in Warner – has closed, and the owner is blaming a familiar culprit: The complexity and cost of the modern reimbursement system. “It’s bonkers,” said Cynthia Snay, who owned Warner Pharmacy from 2010 until it shut its doors last month. “They...
WARNER, NH
mynbc5.com

Police investigating suspicious fire in Sullivan County

CLAREMONT, N.H. — Police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out at an unoccupied home in Claremont, New Hampshire. The Claremont Fire Department said they received a report of a fire at a home on North Street on Sunday night at 8:36 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly...
CLAREMONT, NH
WMUR.com

Lil' Free Farmstands provide free vegetables to people in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — With inflation and high gas prices, it seems like everything is more expensive. However, that means some people are getting more creative with how they give back. The organization Grow Nashua has been giving back to its community by sharing fresh food in a variety of...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Crystal Lake reopens for swimming

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s been a rough few weeks for Crystal Lake but with the heat subsiding, so has the E.coli. According to the Manchester Health Department, the public beach at Crystal Lake has been re-opened for swimming as of Friday. Analyses of water samples taken on Aug....
Boston

N.H. campground shuttered after bears move in

The campground will be closed beginning Thursday at noon and will remain closed until at least Aug. 25. The Hancock Campground in Lincoln, New Hampshire, has been ordered by the USDA Forest Service to close for two weeks out of concern for public safety due to an increase in bear activity.
LINCOLN, NH
1420 WBSM

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, NH
WCAX

Grieving parents turn loss into action to benefit opioid recovery

Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. Updated: 5...
CBS Boston

Bear activity closes another New Hampshire campground

CAMPTON, N.H. - Another campground in New Hampshire's White Mountains is being shut down because of bears."Due to an increase in bear activity, and for public safety, the USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for Hancock Campground located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, NH," the Forest Service said in a statement.The campground closure will last from Thursday through at least August 25.Recently, the Forest Service warned of "high bear activity" at Hancock and Big Rock campgrounds, saying at least one bear received a food reward and then ripped apart a tent.Last month, a bear "showing no fear of humans" closed the Fourth Iron Campground for a few weeks.Wildlife officials report that bears have been "extraordinarily active" in the region this summer. One factor may the lack of rain - forcing bears to move around because their typical food sources are not as plentiful.   Campers are urged to store food and garbage properly, or risk receiving a citation. 
LINCOLN, NH
mynbc5.com

Police investigate string of car thefts in Windham County

TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for information regarding a string of car break-ins on Saturday. Police said they received calls from six victims who claimed that items had been stolen from their vehicles. Some of the stolen items included clothing, several pairs of glasses,...
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
WMUR.com

How Granite Staters are changing spending habits as inflation persists

BEDFORD, N.H. — While gasoline prices go down, grocery prices continue to be a problem for many Granite Staters. The consumer price index rose 8.5% in July. "We've been trying to just tighten the budget a little bit. Make sure we're not overspending,” shopper Arthur Gavrin said. "More generic brands, we buy a little less at a time, trying to make sure things don't spoil or anything like that.”
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Woman killed in collision with propane truck in Claremont

CLAREMONT, N.H. — Police in Claremont are investing a crash that killed 63-year-old woman. It happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Friday after authorities said a propane truck collided with her sedan on Windsor Road. The two people who were inside the truck are cooperating with police. Anyone who...
CLAREMONT, NH
nbcboston.com

Vermont Homeowner Injured After Fireworks Attached to Lawnmower Explode

A homeowner in Randolph, Vermont, was hospitalized last month when fireworks that someone had attached to the exhaust of their lawnmower exploded while they were mowing the lawn. Vermont State Police said they received a call on the afternoon of July 23 from a resident of Crocker Road in Randolph...
RANDOLPH, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating fatal crash in Grafton County

HAVERHILL, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday in Pike. Police said they responded to a disturbance call in Glencliff when they learned that Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, had left the area and was headed toward Haverhill on Route 25. While searching the area,...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire kids run entrepreneurship event in Merrimack

MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 11-year-old girl put together Merrimack’s first children's business fair all by herself. Sara Snavely was behind the event which encourages the business ventures of children in New Hampshire. Parents were off to the sides as the kids set up their area to advertise and...
