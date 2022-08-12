Read full article on original website
Planned maternity ward closure draws AG’s attention, raises concerns among health care leaders
The Attorney General’s Office is not alone in voicing concerns this month with Frisbie Memorial Hospital’s plans to close its labor and delivery services due to cost. Its concerns relate to their 2020 merger agreement with HCA Healthcare to keep those services in place for at least five years. Health care and community leaders are […] The post Planned maternity ward closure draws AG’s attention, raises concerns among health care leaders appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
nhbr.com
Another independent pharmacy, this one in Warner, shuts its doors
Yet another independent pharmacy – this one in Warner – has closed, and the owner is blaming a familiar culprit: The complexity and cost of the modern reimbursement system. “It’s bonkers,” said Cynthia Snay, who owned Warner Pharmacy from 2010 until it shut its doors last month. “They...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating suspicious fire in Sullivan County
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out at an unoccupied home in Claremont, New Hampshire. The Claremont Fire Department said they received a report of a fire at a home on North Street on Sunday night at 8:36 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly...
WMUR.com
Lil' Free Farmstands provide free vegetables to people in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — With inflation and high gas prices, it seems like everything is more expensive. However, that means some people are getting more creative with how they give back. The organization Grow Nashua has been giving back to its community by sharing fresh food in a variety of...
manchesterinklink.com
Crystal Lake reopens for swimming
MANCHESTER, NH – It’s been a rough few weeks for Crystal Lake but with the heat subsiding, so has the E.coli. According to the Manchester Health Department, the public beach at Crystal Lake has been re-opened for swimming as of Friday. Analyses of water samples taken on Aug....
This Place in History: Barre Cow Pasture
It was originally an area for cattle to graze, but it was later a golf course and is now a woodland preserve open for hiking.
Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend
Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
WCAX
Grieving parents turn loss into action to benefit opioid recovery
Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. Updated: 5...
Bear activity closes another New Hampshire campground
CAMPTON, N.H. - Another campground in New Hampshire's White Mountains is being shut down because of bears."Due to an increase in bear activity, and for public safety, the USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for Hancock Campground located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, NH," the Forest Service said in a statement.The campground closure will last from Thursday through at least August 25.Recently, the Forest Service warned of "high bear activity" at Hancock and Big Rock campgrounds, saying at least one bear received a food reward and then ripped apart a tent.Last month, a bear "showing no fear of humans" closed the Fourth Iron Campground for a few weeks.Wildlife officials report that bears have been "extraordinarily active" in the region this summer. One factor may the lack of rain - forcing bears to move around because their typical food sources are not as plentiful. Campers are urged to store food and garbage properly, or risk receiving a citation.
mynbc5.com
Police investigate string of car thefts in Windham County
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for information regarding a string of car break-ins on Saturday. Police said they received calls from six victims who claimed that items had been stolen from their vehicles. Some of the stolen items included clothing, several pairs of glasses,...
WMUR.com
How Granite Staters are changing spending habits as inflation persists
BEDFORD, N.H. — While gasoline prices go down, grocery prices continue to be a problem for many Granite Staters. The consumer price index rose 8.5% in July. "We've been trying to just tighten the budget a little bit. Make sure we're not overspending,” shopper Arthur Gavrin said. "More generic brands, we buy a little less at a time, trying to make sure things don't spoil or anything like that.”
WMUR.com
Woman killed in collision with propane truck in Claremont
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Police in Claremont are investing a crash that killed 63-year-old woman. It happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Friday after authorities said a propane truck collided with her sedan on Windsor Road. The two people who were inside the truck are cooperating with police. Anyone who...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire high school students build plane flown in Londonderry's PlaneFest
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The hard work of New Hampshire high school students finally took flight. A two-seat propeller plane was built by students at Manchester School of Technology. The plane took off Saturday morning to kick off PlaneFest in Londonderry. The project was done in partnership with educational non-profit...
nbcboston.com
Vermont Homeowner Injured After Fireworks Attached to Lawnmower Explode
A homeowner in Randolph, Vermont, was hospitalized last month when fireworks that someone had attached to the exhaust of their lawnmower exploded while they were mowing the lawn. Vermont State Police said they received a call on the afternoon of July 23 from a resident of Crocker Road in Randolph...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben and his wife, Deb, run the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H. The center is not open to the public, but it receives black bear cubs from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger recently spoke with Ben and his family and...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating fatal crash in Grafton County
HAVERHILL, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday in Pike. Police said they responded to a disturbance call in Glencliff when they learned that Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, had left the area and was headed toward Haverhill on Route 25. While searching the area,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire kids run entrepreneurship event in Merrimack
MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 11-year-old girl put together Merrimack’s first children's business fair all by herself. Sara Snavely was behind the event which encourages the business ventures of children in New Hampshire. Parents were off to the sides as the kids set up their area to advertise and...
WMUR.com
Video: Woman returns bag of cash found in Gilford supermarket parking lot
GILFORD, N.H. — VIDEO: A woman returned a bag of cash she found in a Gilford supermarket parking lot. >> Read the full story: Woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot in Gilford.
Woman returns bag of money she found in parking lot of New Hampshire grocery store
GILFORD, N.H. — A woman couldn’t believe her eyes after she stumbled upon a bag of cash in the parking lot of a grocery store in New Hampshire. In a Facebook post, Sonja O’Brien said she was at a Hannford Supermarkets store in Gilford when a Brinks money truck drove off with its door wide open.
