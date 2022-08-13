Lawrence man found guilty in 2019 rape incident

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 22-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man was found guilty of rape Friday by a jury.

Charges against Ray C. Atkins are from an incident involving a then 17-year-old Wichita resident who was staying at a home near 29th and Belle Haven Drive on or about July 19, 2019, according to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez.

“Justice prevailed for this young woman who displayed incredible strength to tell her story in court,” Valdez said. “Sexual assault cases are notoriously difficult to prosecute but I am so proud of our team of attorneys for their diligence and dedication.”

The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department, the Wichita Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.

