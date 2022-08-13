ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence man found guilty in 2019 rape incident

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PG8Ds_0hFXE9YS00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 22-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man was found guilty of rape Friday by a jury.

Charges against Ray C. Atkins are from an incident involving a then 17-year-old Wichita resident who was staying at a home near 29th and Belle Haven Drive on or about July 19, 2019, according to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez.

KCPD detective says he was demoted for reporting illegal search: lawsuit

“Justice prevailed for this young woman who displayed incredible strength to tell her story in court,” Valdez said. “Sexual assault cases are notoriously difficult to prosecute but I am so proud of our team of attorneys for their diligence and dedication.”

The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department, the Wichita Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Topeka woman arrested after K9 alerts for meth on car with no taillights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Topeka woman is now behind bars after a K9 with TPD alerted authorities to methamphetamine in her car. According to a report from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted the traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, August 15, when they saw a car with no taillights near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 7th St.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Zamiyah McNeil

Teenager Zamiyah McNeil was last seen on June 16, 2022, in Lenexa, Kan. Advocates with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children say that she may be in the area or may travel to Clarksville, Tenn. ZAMIYAH MCNEIL. Missing from: Lenexa, Kan. Missing since: June 16, 2022. Age when...
LENEXA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Douglas County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KWCH.com

One killed in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning’s shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital. Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sentencing#Ray C#Violent Crime#Kcpd#Justice#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating Sunday night homicide, asking for tips

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. According to the police, it happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ray Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence who had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Man arrested after multiple homes, vehicles burglarized in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Search continues for Kansas ATM theft suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
KSN News

One man killed in Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his twenties is dead, after a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita police got a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. just north of Mosley and East Douglas. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his twenties who had been shot. […]
WICHITA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy