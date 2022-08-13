ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: I-20 work to affect drivers tonight at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction work this week again will affect drivers on Interstate 20 at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., rolling lane closures will take place on westbound I-20 near the Savannah River bridge, allowing construction crews to remove any large roadway debris on the shoulders.
AUGUSTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
GAINESVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference

Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettcitizen.com

Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia

Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Tuesday that Allstate has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and disappointed that Allstate has chosen to exploit a loophole in state law to implement such...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Declining gas prices may be nearing an end for CSRA drivers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices here and elsewhere are continuing to fall, but one expert says this week could bring the end of the decline. The national average gas price on Monday is $3.96 per gallon, down from $4.06 a week ago. It’s substantially lower in Georgia at $3.51,...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states

The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
GEORGIA STATE
Squirrel hunting season in Georgia begins Monday

ATLANTA — Squirrel hunting season is right around the corner. The season begins on Monday and lasts through February 28, 2023, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. During the season, squirrel hunters can pursue both gray and fox squirrels. The maximum daily bag limit is 12 per...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Platelet Donors Urgently Needed in North Georgia

Blood Assurance is issuing an urgent plea to the public about donating platelets. As of Monday morning, the nonprofit organization only had 32 platelet units available. Blood Assurance needs 75-100 platelet units on its shelves every day to supply more than 70 hospitals around the region. “Platelets are unique because...
GEORGIA STATE
