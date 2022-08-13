Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: I-20 work to affect drivers tonight at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction work this week again will affect drivers on Interstate 20 at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., rolling lane closures will take place on westbound I-20 near the Savannah River bridge, allowing construction crews to remove any large roadway debris on the shoulders.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
allongeorgia.com
Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference
Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
gwinnettcitizen.com
Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia
Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
WJCL
Highway Patrol: 1 dead, 3 injured in I-95 crash near Georgia-South Carolina state line
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Update 1:13 p.m.: The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and three others injured following the crash. According to SCHP, the crash happened at 5 a.m. Monday when a 2010 Nissan SUV collided with...
wfxg.com
Georgia Insurance Commissioner issues consumer alert following Allstate auto rate increase filing
(ATLANTA, GA) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King issued a consumer alert in the wake of a 25-percent auto rate increase for state policy-holders, according to his office. READ THE ALERT HERE. In the alert, posted on his website, King writes, "Under Georgia’s dual rate filing system...
wtoc.com
Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Tuesday that Allstate has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and disappointed that Allstate has chosen to exploit a loophole in state law to implement such...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/15/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office continues to search for a man after responding to a mental health call Sunday night. This comes after someone fired shots into a Lizella home.
Dollar General faces $1.3M in fines for violating work safety laws at 3 Georgia stores
ATLANTA — Dollar General has been hit with nearly $1.3 million in penalties after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it violated work safety, and put employees lives at risk at three stores in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
WRDW-TV
Declining gas prices may be nearing an end for CSRA drivers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices here and elsewhere are continuing to fall, but one expert says this week could bring the end of the decline. The national average gas price on Monday is $3.96 per gallon, down from $4.06 a week ago. It’s substantially lower in Georgia at $3.51,...
Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states
The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
New facility, more than 200 jobs added to Georgia’s online food service industry
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga — More than 200 new jobs in Georgia will be added to the Georgia food service industry, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will build a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Ga. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County.
WJCL
Investigators in Georgia search for 16-year-old girl not seen in months
After months of searching, authorities in Georgia appear no closer to finding a missing teenage girl. According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14 in Carrollton near Whooping Creek Church Road. Kaylee is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 135 pounds with brown...
Squirrel hunting season in Georgia begins Monday
ATLANTA — Squirrel hunting season is right around the corner. The season begins on Monday and lasts through February 28, 2023, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. During the season, squirrel hunters can pursue both gray and fox squirrels. The maximum daily bag limit is 12 per...
allongeorgia.com
Platelet Donors Urgently Needed in North Georgia
Blood Assurance is issuing an urgent plea to the public about donating platelets. As of Monday morning, the nonprofit organization only had 32 platelet units available. Blood Assurance needs 75-100 platelet units on its shelves every day to supply more than 70 hospitals around the region. “Platelets are unique because...
Woman dead after north Ga. apartment building catches fire
LAFAYETTE, Ga. — A woman has died after an apartment building in north Georgia caught fire on Saturday night. LaFayette firefighters were called to the Carriage Hill Apartments on Campbell Ave. at 11:15 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The apartment building was heavily...
Georgia National Fair announces flash sale to celebrate 33rd anniversary
PERRY, Ga. — The 33rd Georgia National Fair isn't that far away, and it's time to mark your calendars. A flash sale began at 9 a.m. for all tickets, lasting for 33 hours. Tickets will cost $10 and will be sent straight to your phone. This digital format is...
Kemp gives $1 billion in American Rescue funds to Georgians enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP and TANF
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs.
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday he will spend up to $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 aid on payments of $350 apiece to more than 3 million Georgians who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. The payments will start in...
