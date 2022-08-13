The Super Bowl will move from the BBC to ITV after the broadcaster signed a three-year deal with the National Football League (NFL).The BBC has been the UK home of the sport and its high-profile annual playoff final since 2015, before which Channel 4 had the broadcast rights.The partnership marks the NFL’s return to ITV for the first time since the network aired the last of its three consecutive Super Bowls in 2007.This is another significant milestone for the NFL in this countryHenry Hodgson, MD of NFL UKITV coverage will begin on Friday September 9 with the first in a...

NFL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO