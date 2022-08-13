ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
The Independent

ITV wins Super Bowl broadcast rights after seven years on BBC

The Super Bowl will move from the BBC to ITV after the broadcaster signed a three-year deal with the National Football League (NFL).The BBC has been the UK home of the sport and its high-profile annual playoff final since 2015, before which Channel 4 had the broadcast rights.The partnership marks the NFL’s return to ITV for the first time since the network aired the last of its three consecutive Super Bowls in 2007.This is another significant milestone for the NFL in this countryHenry Hodgson, MD of NFL UKITV coverage will begin on Friday September 9 with the first in a...
NFL

