wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs During Warrant Arrest
A man was charged with possession of drugs after a warrant arrest in Trigg County Friday. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Daniel Bane was arrested on Shady Lane after he was found to have warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. He was located after law enforcement...
whopam.com
Suspect enters revised plea in College Street fatal shooting
A revised plea deal was entered Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for Kachelle Isbell, the woman who shot 33-year old Anthony Johnson to death in April of last year. After initially pleading guilty July 1 to second-degree manslaughter—a Class C felony in Kentucky, Isbell on Monday pled guilty to reckless homicide, which is a Class D felony. Judge Andrew Self says like the first deal, the new agreement comes with a recommended five-year sentence with special prosecutor Tim Cocanougher opposing probation.
Clarksville carjacking leads to arrest of attempted murder suspect
According to the Clarksville Police Department, six people took the victim's car by force just after 4 a.m. at the Waffle House on North Riverside Drive.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Millers Mill Road Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Millers Mill Road and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV. The crash caused the SUV on Fort Campbell Boulevard...
Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
actionnews5.com
Tenn. prison visitor charged with murder for allegedly smuggling drugs
DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility, and will face murder charges. The visitor, Rachal Dollard was taken into custody this weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. According to TDOC, Dollard allegedly passed drugs...
whopam.com
Bond reduction motion denied for man charged with manslaughter
A motion to reduce bond was denied Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 32-year old Jeremy Ryan Smith of Hopkinsville, who is charged in connection with a fatal drug overdose in May. Smith is charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance and public defender Mary Roher...
14news.com
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
Woman charged with murder after Tennessee inmate overdoses
Rachal Dollard was taken into custody by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County.
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Warns Of Attempted Cattle Theft
A possible attempted theft of cattle has the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office warning the community to check on cattle and report any suspicious activity. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says they were called to a farm near Broadbent Boulevard after a report of a gate lock that had been tampered with and found the lock had been damaged by gunfire.
WBKO
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
westkentuckystar.com
Crash results in minor injuries for Caldwell teen
A Caldwell County teen received minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Monday. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office got the call about the crash along Cadiz Road around 2:45 pm where the driver, 17-year-old Olivia Noffsinger of Princeton, lost control of the vehicle and ended up on its side in the tree line.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged With Stealing Money From Employer
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with theft after an investigation into stolen money Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Debra Sheffield who was an employee of Walmart on Clinic Drive admitted to taking $6,500 from the store since March. She was arrested and charged with theft by deception.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
wnky.com
UPDATE: KSP conducting murder investigation in Olmstead
OLMSTEAD, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP is in the process of a murder investigation in Logan County. Priddy stated KSP was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a murder around 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 in the Olmstead community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Stratton Road and found a dead male.
whvoradio.com
Woman Killed In Trigg County Crash
A woman was killed in a wreck on New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected and possibly deceased. Shortly after authorities, arrived...
Arrests made in 2019 Clarksville homicide case
The Clarksville Police Department announced a breakthrough Friday in a case dating back to 2019.
Clarksville Police responding to fatal crash on Tiny Town Road
Clarksville Police Department is assisting with a fatal crash off of Tiny Town Road near Peachers Mill Road. Police ask that people take alternate routes as they assist with the crash.
wcluradio.com
Logan County man shot in driveway of home, KSP seeks leads
LEWISBURG — Authorities are investigating a murder after a man was shot in his driveway Thursday evening. State police was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation. Deputies initially responded to 3904 Deer Lick Road and located a deceased male near his residence.
