Hilo, HI

bigislandvideonews.com

Kealoha Beach Park Closure Extended

HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the closure of James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha is being extended through Wednesday, August 17, due to unanticipated work delays. (BIVN) – The planned closure of James Kealoha Beach Park in Keauhaha has been extended to the middle of this week.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Couple accused of stealing service dog, SUV from Hilo mall parking lot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo couple is accused of stealing a service dog and a Honda CR-V from the parking lot of a shopping mall, Hawaii County prosecutors said. The incident happened on Saturday at the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot. Authorities arrested and charged 20-year-old Kuuhauoliakaleinani Giminiz-Brzezowski with two...
bigislandnow.com

Motorcyclist Transported to HMC Following Collision in Downtown Hilo

A motorcyclist was transported to Hilo Medical Center after a collision with a vehicle in downtown Hilo on Monday afternoon. According to Hawai‘i police, the vehicle made a left-hand turn into the parking lot off Kīlauea Avenue when the crash occurred. Big Island Now reader RJ Mercado witnessed the incident and told BIN the motorcyclist was traveling north. HPD spokesperson Denise Laitinen told Big Island Now there was no mention of the seriousness of the injuries.
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 16, 2022

High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Kona High 1.5 feet 07:01 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 12:46 PM HST. Kawaihae High 1.7 feet 07:42 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 01:23 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather. Mostly cloudy...
Hawaii Magazine

Tour the Tropical Fruit Farm at Rainbow Falls

Standing among a row of tall, verdant trees, Kea Keolanui hands me a small leaf and says, “Chew on this.” The bitter taste is slightly mouth-numbing and I have zero guesses of what this spice is. Keolanui tells me it’s clove. The aromatic flower buds are from Syzgium...
bigislandnow.com

Search Ends for Missing Teen Swept Out by High Surf in Puna

The search for a 14-year-old boy that went missing in waters off Shipman/Haena Beach Park in Puna, ended Sunday evening, Aug. 14, and the teen remains missing. The search, in the water and by air, began Thursday, Aug. 11, after the teen, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swept out by the current and high surf.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii woman dies after being pinned by own car

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a woman has died after apparently being pinned by her own vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau. Witnesses told police the woman was standing between her vehicle, a Chevy...
bigislandnow.com

HFD Rescues 3 Swimmers Out of Rough Waters Off Government Beach Road

Three people were rescued in waters off of Government Beach Road on Thursday after a man was swept out to sea and two bystanders swam out with a paddle board to help him. Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the incident at 12:07 p.m. When they arrived on scene, south of Maku‘u Drive, they learned a 56-year-old man was swept out while in a tide pool. He was pulled out approximately 100 yards offshore.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man sentenced for unprovoked attack on Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on Monday sentenced a Molokai man to serve two years of supervised release, minus time served, for assaulting a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant. Authorities said Steven Sloan Jr. attacked the flight attendant last September on a flight from Honolulu to Hilo. The airline said the...
bigislandnow.com

HPD Seeks Help Finding Runaway Teen

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 16-year-old runaway. Connor Uribes was last seen in the Ainaloa area of Pahoa during the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, wearing a yellow hoodie sweatshirt, shorts, and yellow Crocs. Connor is described as having a tan complexion, 5 feet...
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Tamari

I'm always searching for new eateries to try whenever I'm in Hilo, and my newest new-to-me find is Tamari Japanese Lunch Shop, a tiny hole-in-the-wall, cash-only, one-man-operation. The plate lunches are reasonably-priced. I thought the Chicken Katsu Curry was delish. The Chicken Katsu was tender and juicy (and not pre-made,...
bigislandnow.com

Hāmākua Families Win Big at Keiki Fishing Tournament

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Community Policing Section congratulated all the winners and thanked all the participants who partook in the second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League/DARE Hawaii Back to School Fishing Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. About 60...
bigislandnow.com

PGV to Host Community Meeting About Pending EIS Preparation Notice

Puna community members will have the opportunity this week to comment about an environmental impact statement preparation notice being prepared by Puna Geothermal Venture. PGV will host a community meeting in regard to the EIS preparation notice from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility located at 15-2906 Pāhoa Village Road. The meeting will provide background information and an opportunity for public comment.
bigislandnow.com

HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 12, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 12, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
momswhothink.com

The Best Family-Friendly Resorts on Hawaii (The Big Island!)

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
bigislandnow.com

Police: Man Wanted For Questioning in Connection With Terroristic Threatening Incident

Big Island police are looking for a man they want to question in connection with an incident earlier this month in Puna. The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a male suspect in a terroristic threatening investigation. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Aug. 6 in the Eden Roc subdivision in Mountain View.
