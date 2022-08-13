Read full article on original website
bigislandvideonews.com
Kealoha Beach Park Closure Extended
HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the closure of James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha is being extended through Wednesday, August 17, due to unanticipated work delays. (BIVN) – The planned closure of James Kealoha Beach Park in Keauhaha has been extended to the middle of this week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Couple accused of stealing service dog, SUV from Hilo mall parking lot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo couple is accused of stealing a service dog and a Honda CR-V from the parking lot of a shopping mall, Hawaii County prosecutors said. The incident happened on Saturday at the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot. Authorities arrested and charged 20-year-old Kuuhauoliakaleinani Giminiz-Brzezowski with two...
bigislandnow.com
Motorcyclist Transported to HMC Following Collision in Downtown Hilo
A motorcyclist was transported to Hilo Medical Center after a collision with a vehicle in downtown Hilo on Monday afternoon. According to Hawai‘i police, the vehicle made a left-hand turn into the parking lot off Kīlauea Avenue when the crash occurred. Big Island Now reader RJ Mercado witnessed the incident and told BIN the motorcyclist was traveling north. HPD spokesperson Denise Laitinen told Big Island Now there was no mention of the seriousness of the injuries.
bigislandnow.com
Kanoelehua/Kekūanaōʻa Intersection in Hilo Open Again Following Traffic Accident
Update: Police reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, that the intersection of Kanoelehua Avenue and Kekūanaōʻa Street in Hilo is open again. They thanked the public for its patience. Original story: Big Island police are advising motorists to avoid the intersection of Kanoelehua Avenue and Kekūanaōʻa...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 16, 2022
High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Kona High 1.5 feet 07:01 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 12:46 PM HST. Kawaihae High 1.7 feet 07:42 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 01:23 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather. Mostly cloudy...
Hawaii Magazine
Tour the Tropical Fruit Farm at Rainbow Falls
Standing among a row of tall, verdant trees, Kea Keolanui hands me a small leaf and says, “Chew on this.” The bitter taste is slightly mouth-numbing and I have zero guesses of what this spice is. Keolanui tells me it’s clove. The aromatic flower buds are from Syzgium...
bigislandnow.com
Search Ends for Missing Teen Swept Out by High Surf in Puna
The search for a 14-year-old boy that went missing in waters off Shipman/Haena Beach Park in Puna, ended Sunday evening, Aug. 14, and the teen remains missing. The search, in the water and by air, began Thursday, Aug. 11, after the teen, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swept out by the current and high surf.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Hawaii woman dies after being pinned by own car
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a woman has died after apparently being pinned by her own vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau. Witnesses told police the woman was standing between her vehicle, a Chevy...
bigislandnow.com
HFD Rescues 3 Swimmers Out of Rough Waters Off Government Beach Road
Three people were rescued in waters off of Government Beach Road on Thursday after a man was swept out to sea and two bystanders swam out with a paddle board to help him. Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the incident at 12:07 p.m. When they arrived on scene, south of Maku‘u Drive, they learned a 56-year-old man was swept out while in a tide pool. He was pulled out approximately 100 yards offshore.
Mysterious wildcat sighting reported in Hawaii
A report of a large wildcat has some Hawaii Island residents on edge. What appears to be something the size of a large dog was reported by a Big Island man on the rural slopes of Mt. Hualalai above Kailua-Kona.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man sentenced for unprovoked attack on Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on Monday sentenced a Molokai man to serve two years of supervised release, minus time served, for assaulting a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant. Authorities said Steven Sloan Jr. attacked the flight attendant last September on a flight from Honolulu to Hilo. The airline said the...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Help Finding Runaway Teen
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 16-year-old runaway. Connor Uribes was last seen in the Ainaloa area of Pahoa during the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, wearing a yellow hoodie sweatshirt, shorts, and yellow Crocs. Connor is described as having a tan complexion, 5 feet...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Tamari
I'm always searching for new eateries to try whenever I'm in Hilo, and my newest new-to-me find is Tamari Japanese Lunch Shop, a tiny hole-in-the-wall, cash-only, one-man-operation. The plate lunches are reasonably-priced. I thought the Chicken Katsu Curry was delish. The Chicken Katsu was tender and juicy (and not pre-made,...
bigislandnow.com
Hāmākua Families Win Big at Keiki Fishing Tournament
Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Community Policing Section congratulated all the winners and thanked all the participants who partook in the second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League/DARE Hawaii Back to School Fishing Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. About 60...
bigislandnow.com
PGV to Host Community Meeting About Pending EIS Preparation Notice
Puna community members will have the opportunity this week to comment about an environmental impact statement preparation notice being prepared by Puna Geothermal Venture. PGV will host a community meeting in regard to the EIS preparation notice from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility located at 15-2906 Pāhoa Village Road. The meeting will provide background information and an opportunity for public comment.
Big Island brush fire in Pohakuloa continues to burn
The Hawaii Fire Department reported a fire by Pohakuloa on Wednesday, August 10.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Judge unseals documents in 1991 Dana Ireland murder case amid exoneration fight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge has unsealed documents in the murder case of Dana Ireland on the Big Island in 1991 following accusations of evidence being hidden. The Hawaii Innocence Project and New York Innocence Project are representing Albert “Ian” Schweitzer, and attempting to exonerate him. He’s one...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 12, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 12, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
momswhothink.com
The Best Family-Friendly Resorts on Hawaii (The Big Island!)
bigislandnow.com
Police: Man Wanted For Questioning in Connection With Terroristic Threatening Incident
Big Island police are looking for a man they want to question in connection with an incident earlier this month in Puna. The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a male suspect in a terroristic threatening investigation. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Aug. 6 in the Eden Roc subdivision in Mountain View.
