Federal Grant Lands Big Island New Electric Buses
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced Tuesday, Aug. 16 that 21 alternative energy and low-emission buses will be deployed across the state thanks to the “Buses and Bus Facilities” and “Low or No Emission” grants under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. A total of...
UH to Digitize 55K Rare, Endangered Native Plant Specimens
A team led by a University of Hawaiʻi professor is digitizing and cataloging more than 55,000 plant specimens, many of which are extinct, to preserve and improve access to one of the oldest collections of plants from around the Pacific. “Our goal for the project is to get all...
Fellowship Announced for State’s Kaulunani Urban Forestry Program
Are you a college student or recent graduate interested in exploring the role of trees in our communities? The Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program invites applicants for its Tree Canopy Viewer Fellowship program. Trees are vital infrastructure that make communities more livable, healthy, and resilient. Specifically, tree canopy (the...
Police Investigating Stabbing at Kona Bar
Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a Kailua-Kona bar bouncer to the hospital on Saturday night. The victim worked at Ocean’s Sports Bar and Grill in Coconut Grove shopping center off of Ali‘i Drive in downtown Kona, where he was reportedly stabbed. Police confirmed the victim was transported to Kona Community Hospital but have not made any arrests at this time.
Search Ends for Missing Teen Swept Out by High Surf in Puna
The search for a 14-year-old boy that went missing in waters off Shipman/Haena Beach Park in Puna, ended Sunday evening, Aug. 14, and the teen remains missing. The search, in the water and by air, began Thursday, Aug. 11, after the teen, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swept out by the current and high surf.
HPD Seeks Help Finding Runaway Teen
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 16-year-old runaway. Connor Uribes was last seen in the Ainaloa area of Pahoa during the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, wearing a yellow hoodie sweatshirt, shorts, and yellow Crocs. Connor is described as having a tan complexion, 5 feet...
Cop on Top Returns This Month to Benefit Special Olympics
Volunteer, off-duty law enforcement officers from the Big Island will again take community service to a new level with the return of Cop on Top. Officers will rise to the occasion and collect donations from above to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i from Aug. 25-27 at Walmart in Hilo and Kailua-Kona.
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Woman Who Escaped Police Custody
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Jenna Martin who escaped from police custody on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m. Martin is described as a local female, around 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 to...
Ironman Hawai’i Team to Host Community Talk-Story Session This Week
The Ironman Hawai’i team will continue its monthly community talk-story sessions this week. The team’s next Talk Story with Ironman meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Courtyard by Marriot King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel Ballroom. Free parking is available for everyone attending the event.
