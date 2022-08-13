(Villisca-Nodaway) -- Two Democratic challengers have thrown their names into contention for a pair of state legislative races in November. Adams County resident Pat Shipley has announced her campaign as a Democrat contender for Iowa House District 17, while Villisca City Council member and Democrat Tripp Narup is set to contest for Iowa Senate District 9. Due to the primaries already having occurred, both candidates were appointed through county nominating conventions. A Nodaway resident, Shipley graduated from Villisca High School and Iowa State University before teaching for five years in Farragut and 11 years in Corning. Shipley says she felt compelled to run after not having a candidate to vote for in the Democratic primaries.

