Mildred Lonnevik, 95, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. (one hour prior) Memorials: Directed to the family who have established a memorial fund. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: (at a later date)...
Nebraska No. 1 in AVCA Coaches Poll
(KMAland) -- Nebraska is the No. 1 program in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Preseason Coaches Poll. The Huskers received 24 first-place votes and accrued 1,538 total points. Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville and Minnesota completed the top five. Creighton came in at No. 18 with 477 points. View the full...
Iowa, Nebraska put three on Big Ten Women's Soccer Preseason Watch List
(KMAland) -- Penn State and Rutgers were both projected to finish at the top of the Big Ten Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll. Iowa was projected to take eighth while Nebraska is projected to finish 12th. Iowa’s Samantha Cary, Hailey Rydberg and Kenzie Roling and Nebraska’s Eleanor Dale. Jr, Reagan...
Creighton's Andronikashvili to pursue pro opportunities
(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Rati Andronikashvili has announced he will not return to the Bluejay program. Andronikashvili will pursue professional opportunities in Europe after the Georgia native played in 33 games as a reserve during his redshirt freshman season. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
Omaha picked 3rd, Kansas City 6th in Summit League women's soccer preseason poll
(Omaha) -- Omaha women’s soccer has been picked third in the Summit League Preseason Poll. The Mavericks finished third in the regular season standings each of the last two seasons and will bring back Sophia Green and Grace Ostergaard, who were both named Preseason Players to Watch. Kansas City...
James Novak, Sr, 81, Fort Calhoun, NE
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:30 a.m. (1 1/2 hours prior to the service) Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Jude Children's Hospital or American Cancer Society. Funeral Home:Loess Hills...
Griswold alum Bierbaum ready to lead IWCC track & field program
(Council Bluffs) -- A former KMAlander is now in charge of one of the nation's top junior college track & field programs. Griswold graduate Marc Bierbaum has recently worked with the program while leading the school's cross country program. Now, Bierbaum is Iowa Western's Director of Cross Country and Track...
Narup, Shipley announce campaigns for state legislative races
(Villisca-Nodaway) -- Two Democratic challengers have thrown their names into contention for a pair of state legislative races in November. Adams County resident Pat Shipley has announced her campaign as a Democrat contender for Iowa House District 17, while Villisca City Council member and Democrat Tripp Narup is set to contest for Iowa Senate District 9. Due to the primaries already having occurred, both candidates were appointed through county nominating conventions. A Nodaway resident, Shipley graduated from Villisca High School and Iowa State University before teaching for five years in Farragut and 11 years in Corning. Shipley says she felt compelled to run after not having a candidate to vote for in the Democratic primaries.
Nebraska hires Zeigler as assistant men's hoops coach
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska has hired Ernie Zeigler as an assistant men’s basketball coach. Zeigler comes to Lincoln after spending the past seven seasons at Mississippi State. Zeigler has also served as an assistant at UCLA, Kansas State, Bowling Green, Pittsburgh and Detroit. He was the head coach at Central Michigan from 2006 to 2012, where he compiled a 75-111 record.
Glenwood suspect booked for forgery
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with an investigation in Glenwood. Glenwood Police say 27-year-old Corey James Wentz was arrested Tuesday for forgery. Wentz is being held in the Mills County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Omaha man faces Mills County theft charges
(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces numerous charges following a weekend arrest in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Davonte Laronne Clark of Omaha was arrested late Friday evening for 1st degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and eluding. The arrest took place at the 48 mile marker of Interstate 29 shortly before 10:45 p.m. Clark is being held in the Mills County Jail on $16,000 bond.
Glenwood football seeks improvement, has sights set on opener against Sioux City East
(Glenwood) -- The offseason has given way to fall camp and the Glenwood Rams are gearing up to host Sioux City East in a Week 0 showdown Friday. “It’s been a good offseason,” Glenwood head coach Cory Faust said. “We’re relatively healthy and excited to play some football. We’ve got a really good group of football players and some good talent, but also just a really fun group to coach.”
Card Shower for Dorothy Horton's 90th Birthday
Happy Birthday Mom, from Bill, Randy and their families. We love you very much. Card Shower - Please join us in wishing our mother a Happy 90th Birthday on August 26, by sending a card to: Dorothy Horton, c/o Ambassador Health, Sidney, Iowa, 51652.
Creighton volleyball picked to win ninth straight Big East title
(Omaha) -- Eight-time defending champion Creighton volleyball has been picked as the favorite in the Big East Preseason Coaches Poll. The Bluejays received nine first-place votes and 99 points while Marquette was picked second with two and 90, respectively. Creighton’s Norah Sis was tabbed as the Big East Preseason Player of the Year and landed on the Preseason All-Big East Team along with teammates Kendra Wait and Jaela Zimmerman.
Nebraska City council hears Veterans Building CDBG report
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials say grant money awarded for renovating a historic structure in the community is well spent. At its regular meeting Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council held a public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant money for renovation of the venerable Veterans Memorial Building. In addition to the $425,000 in CDBG money awarded by the state two years ago, the city allocated $120,000 in matching funds. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the money addressed the building's handicap accessible issues.
Glenwood man booked on pair of charges
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was arrested on a pair of charges over the weekend. The Glenwood Police Department says 35-year-old Jeffrey Neppl was arrested Saturday for fourth degree criminal mischief and public intoxication. Neppl was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $1,300 cash or...
Page County Attorney's report
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office released its latest summary of recent court activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
COVID still detected in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) -- Contrary to popular belief, COVID-19 is still an issue in the country--Montgomery County included. That's the message from Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson to the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning. Beeson's latest report indicates the county's total number of positive cases since March of 2020 is at 2,373. Beeson also noted a recent uptick in cases.
