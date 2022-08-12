Read full article on original website
Kraken CEO hopes to buy a Bugatti for 1 Bitcoin by year-end
San Francisco-based exchange company Kraken‘s CEO Jesse Powell recently told Bloomberg that he was still bullish on Bitcoin and hoped to buy one Bugatti for one Bitcoin by the end of 2022. Powell joined Bloomberg Exclusive, where he was reminded of his forecasts from last year. When Powell was...
LunarCrush launches new API to aggregate data on over 4,000 crypto assets
Crypto-focused social analytics company LunarCrush launched its new API that collects and organizes social media data on more than 4,000 crypto assets, over 300 NFT collections, and several exchanges, influencers, and LunarCrush user opinions. The company announced the launch of its new API on its official medium account. The announcement...
Binance holds the most amount of Bitcoin on exchanges after roles have reversed with Coinbase
Exchange balance refers to the amount of Bitcoin sitting on exchanges, and it was following a downtrend since January 2022 for both Coinbase and Binance when suddenly Binance’s exchange balance took a turn and started to spike in May. It’s still increasing, while both overall and Coinbase’s exchange balance continue to fall.
What a complete yolk! Comparing Bitcoin to Eggs and why it matters
Let’s talk about eggs. Eggs are a staple food for many around the world and one that has changed little since 1980. Free-range, grass-fed, organic; these are all changes and improvements to the egg industry, but the underlying product is fundamentally the same. However, the price of eggs has...
Dfyn exchange introduces a new request-for-quote pricing model
Dfyn, a multi-chain decentralized exchange, has launched request-for-quote (RFQ) orders on its platform. The new RFQ pricing model is the latest launch in the exchange’s push to introduce a new suite of investment products, including options, futures, and perpetuals. The company will collaborate with various market makers to build...
Op-ed: How leveraging blockchain data can be a revolutionary act
The legitimacy of cryptocurrencies is under constant threat from bad actors. Wash trading is a huge issue, for example, and is widespread in NFT sales: one high-profile case was exposed on a popular marketplace where 94% of $2 billion transacted was proved to be wash traded. How did we find...
Is the future of web3 cross-chain interoperability? Jason Ma from Axelar answers
CryptoSlate caught up with Jason Ma of Axelar to discuss the future of cross-chain interoperability within web3. Jason explains how cross-chain NFTs could provide new opportunities within the metaverse and a wealth of other alpha from the space. Watch the full video here. Disclaimer: Our writers' opinions are solely their...
Lovely Inu introduces a new meme token to the global crypto market
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. All world, USA/Europe/Asia, 15th August, 2022, Chainwire — Lovely Inu, is a project that is brought to revolutionize the industry of...
Crypto-adaptive BankProv inks deal with Republic to offer escrow accounts
Crypto-adaptive commercial bank BankProv is collaborating with crowdfunding marketplace Republic to offer escrow accounts to BankProv customers who want to raise funds on their platforms. Republic will be modifying BankProv’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)service, which was outsourced from financial technology company Treasury Prime. With the new collaboration, Republic will use Treasury Prime’s...
+35 leading Tron & Bittorrent chain projects and Partners launch the sTRONger Together Challenge, an ecosystem initiative
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Paris, France, 15th August, 2022, Chainwire — sTRONger Together Challenge, an initiative highlighting the best projects within the TRON and BitTorrent...
USDT supply up almost $2B over 30 days, USDC supply falls after blocking Tornado Cash linked wallets
Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino has identified an increase in USDTs market supply over the last 30 days compared to its rival USDC, which declined over the same period. Coingecko data showed that USDT’s supply rose by 2.6% in 30 days to $67 billion, while USDC declined 2.1% to $53 billion.
Solana looks to beat network outages with new open source validator client
The Solana network has been plagued by outages and slowdowns this year, especially during periods of congestion due to high demand but the Solana Foundation is now looking to add stability and throughput to the network with a new open source validator client to be developed by Jump Crypto. Blockchain...
Crypto Gibraltar – DLT business meets the metaverse
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The Crypto Gibraltar Festival 2022 takes place from 22nd to 24th September and will bring together the crypto business world and...
Celsius CEO’s alleged trading decisions led to bankruptcy
Alex Mashinsky allegedly took control of trading decisions at Celsius, which resulted in a $50 million loss in January, the Financial Times reported. Following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s January 2022 meeting, Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky allegedly stepped in to lead the firm’s trading strategy. In anticipation of a hawkish outcome and his conviction that crypto prices would crash, he ordered the trading team to sell hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin. He failed to consult with internal finance experts and did not give due consideration to asses Celsius’ holdings.
Op-ed: Reimagining cross-chain bridges: Let’s stop trying to be liquidity protocols
After a number of large-scale exploits of bridges, a lot of oxygen is being given to the narrative that cross-chain technology is inherently flawed — that cross-chain interoperability means risk. With an estimated $2 billion lost across 13 bridge hacks this year, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to ignore this argument.
Celsius set to burn $137.2M in 3 months as bankruptcy proceedings continue
Embattled crypto lender Celsius filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July and filed new documents in court on Aug. 14, detailing its budget for August through October. According to court documents, Celsius expects its net cash flow to turn negative to the tune of $137.21 million in the three months ending in October.
Vitalik wants to burn the staked Ethereum of sanction complying validators
In a recent Twitter poll on Ethereum censorship, Vitalik Buterin revealed that he voted to punish validators complying with censorship requests by burning their staked tokens. Ethereum co-founder champions censorship-resistant approach. The poll was held by software engineer Eric Wall, who asked the Ethereum community if they would burn the...
Coinbase rolls out plans for users on Ethereum Merge
With the Ethereum mainnet merge expected to occur in mid-September, Coinbase explained some measures it will take to ensure user safety. In an announcement made on its blog, Coinbase explained it will temporarily halt new Ethereum (ETH) and ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals to allow the merge transition reflect on their systems. An official announcement concerning the resumption of deposits and withdrawals will be made on their Status page.
Aave confirms TRM Labs API blocked “dusted” Ethereum wallets – access restored
Aave has confirmed that the ban list provided by TRM Labs included Ethereum wallets that had been “dusted” with 0.1 ETH through Tornado Cash. The falsely flagged wallet addresses have now been removed from the “sanctioned” addresses and are again able to connect to the Aave front-end.
