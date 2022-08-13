Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Retired USBP Chief Rodney Scott on weekend of cartel violence in Tijuana
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the weekend, the people of Baja California experienced some extreme violence initiated by the drug cartels. Dozens of cars were set on fire, deadly shootings reported, and the Mexican government was forced to send in the national guard to try and gain back control.
Baja Beach Fest to go on as scheduled despite recent area violence
The mayor of Tijuana says the Baja Beach Fest event will go on despite a weekend of violence in the area.
San Ysidro businesses impacted by wave of violence in Baja California
SAN DIEGO — The violent attacks in Baja California have left locals from both sides of the border reconsidering travel plans. With fewer people crossing the border, San Ysidro businesses are seeing less revenue, which trickles down to problems with paying rent and supporting their families. The local impact.
NBC San Diego
Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Try 12 Bucks a Gallon
San Diegans don’t mince words when it comes to the price of gas. "It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,“I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible,“ or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."
San Diego Unified won’t require masks for students to start school year
San Diego Unified School District will no longer require all students to wear a mask when classes resume later this month, the district announced.
KPBS
Tijuana fear spreads to US, affecting struggling businesses near the border
Many businesses in San Ysidro depend on employees who live across the border in Tijuana. The Mexican Ministry of Economy estimates about 37,000 Tijuana residents cross the border every day to work in businesses in the U.S. On Saturday, many workers stayed home, forcing businesses in San Ysidro to close...
KPBS
US: Drought-stricken states to get less from Colorado River
Today the Department of the Interior outlined an unprecedented shortage of Colorado River water that will hit some Southwestern states hard. So far, California is being spared cutbacks. KPBS Science and Technology reporter Thomas Fudge has the story, and the reaction from local water officials. For the second year in...
San Diego weekly Reader
Chula Vista first to try fentanyl tracking app
Fentanyl leaves a deadly trail, but overdose spikes and clusters in an area can predict where the drugs will show up next, and police are turning to an app for that. The Overdose Detection Mapping Application tracks the location of fatal and nonfatal overdoses, and is already being used in San Diego and other counties and states. Chula Vista will be the first city in the region to use it in both police and fire departments.
upr.org
The Southwest is running out of fresh water. Could the ocean provide a cure?
It's a picture-perfect day in Southern California. The sun is beating down on this Carlsbad beach, where volleyballs hit the sand and surfers paddle out into the waves. Just steps from here, the salty water lapping the shore is being transformed. This beach neighbors the largest desalination facility in the...
San Diego FBI locates 17 alleged trafficking victims
As part of Operation Cross County, FBI agents worked in conjunction with specialists to identify and locate victims and arrest people involved with sex trafficking in the first two weeks of August.
KPBS
San Diego residents, lawmakers weigh in on Inflation Reduction Act
How will the Inflation Reduction Act help people right here in San Diego County? And do San Diegans think it will help them? KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has some answers. The list of what the Inflation Reduction Act says it will do is hefty: improve energy efficiency, reduce health care and prescription drug bills, create green jobs, reduce greenhouse gasses, and clean up pollution — just to name a few.
NBC San Diego
Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water
The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
sandiegocountynews.com
U.S. Postal Service to hold job fairs at all San Diego County post offices
San Diego, CA–Looking for work in the U.S. Postal Service?. The Postal Service will conduct a one-day hiring blitz for mail carriers and clerks at 19 post offices across San Diego County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The available postal positions, which offer starting pay from...
Carlsbad fertility doctor charged with murdering his wife in 2019 has medical license pulled
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Medical Board has pulled the medical license of fertility doctor Eric Sills, more than two years after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in 2016. Sills, according to his website, practiced medicine at fertility clinics in San Diego County for...
Postal Service delivering on job opportunites, holds massive hiring fair throughout San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Postal Service is asking the public, "So You Think You Can Be A Mail Carrier?" CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen suited up and put on a satchel and became a U.S. Postal mail carrier for a day. U.S. Postal Service mail carriers showed Cohen...
pacificsandiego.com
5 fast facts about San Diego County’s majestic monsoonal clouds
The summer monsoon season sometimes passes quickly in Southern California, depriving weather watchers the joy of watching tall, majestic cumulonimbus clouds form in the sky. This year, though, the monsoon has been strong and persistent, spinning out one raucous thunderstorm after another. That was the story all weekend, and will be in the week ahead, says the National Weather Service.
Here’s how San Diegans can dispose of unwanted items for free
Caltrans representatives announced that the next dump day for San Diegans looking to get rid of their unwanted household items will be held Saturday.
‘National Thrift Store Day’ on Aug. 17, San Diego Community Invited to Support Critical Homelessness Programs
Check to see if you have clothing, furniture, and household goods as they will be accepted at five locations across San Diego County for National Thrift Shop Day, celebrated on Aug. 17. Father Joe’s Villages invites the San Diego community to support its thrift stores with donations and to help...
New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic
SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
KPBS
California at increased risk of megaflood, new research says
While San Diego continues to experience hot and humid weather, climate researchers say warmer temperatures make it more likely that California will be hit by megafloods. Then, over the weekend, violent drug cartels brought cities in Baja California to a standstill. Next, a new California initiative aims to improve the disfunction plaguing some school boards. Next, a new city program gives qualifying homeowners the chance to add solar to their homes at little-to-no cost. Then, a study of accelerated aging shows that a person’s biological age may be very different from what their birth certificate says. Finally, local author Madhushree Ghosh writes about the good and bad aspects of her journey from India to San Diego– the legacy of colonization and the racism she’s encountered – all through a connection with the food that has sustained her.
