▶️ ‘Slept with my cell phone’: Bend North coach says World Series spot denied
Bend North Little League Coach Brett Hartlaub was holding onto a smidgen of hope that his team will be added to the Little League World Series following last week’s controversial end to their season. “I slept last night with my cell phone on my nightstand, knowing that East Coast...
KTVZ
More bricks placed at Madras veterans memorial
A second memorial brick-laying took place Saturday at the Veterans Healing Circle at the Jefferson County Community Center. The first event placed bricks for all who were listed as MIA in Vietnam, along with 30 bricks with veteran names, purchased either by the veteran or a loved one. The second...
Summer is festival time in Central Oregon, and this busy weekend is no different
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many Central Oregonians are soaking in the summer warmth and enjoying their weekends by taking a dip in the lazy river, enjoying breweries and going to art and music festivals. The post Summer is festival time in Central Oregon, and this busy weekend is no different appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend hospital overpaid employees by $2M, wants money back
St. Charles Health System in Central Oregon accidentally overpaid thousands of employees a total of $2 million and is demanding employees pay that money back.
Mtn. View HS graduate dies after accident at Tetherow pool; many turn out for ‘honor walk’ for organ donor
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 17-year-old Mountain View High School graduate has died after an accident at the Tetherow Resort pool, and hundreds turned out for an “honor walk” at St. Charles Bend as he was taken to Portland for organ donations. The Mountain View Lacrosse Club...
KTVZ
Bend firefighter and his twin brother killed in small-plane crash in Idaho
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend firefighter and his twin brother were killed Monday morning in the crash of a small plane near Yellow Pine, Idaho, the agency announced. Bend Fire & Rescue Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in the crash, Bend Fire officials said. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation by local authorities, they said.
KTVZ
New fire stopped small NE of Cultus Lake; Cedar Creek Fire tops 4,000 acres as more blazes fought across NW
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While a few larger wildfires are being fought around the Northwest, some not far from Central Oregon, another small blaze was stopped at a half-acre Saturday about five miles northeast of Cultus Lake on the Deschutes National Forest, officials said. Crews responded to Incident 729 Saturday...
KTVZ
A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning
A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.
KTVZ
General Duffy’s Waterhole in Redmond welcomes about 100 cars for the Summer Car Show
It was the finale of the Summer Car Show at General Duffy's Waterhole in Redmond on Sunday. Car shows have been happening at General Duffy's for three years now. There were about a 100 cars in Duffy's lot. It was a casual chance to check out some cool cars-- there were no trophies handed out or a raffle. The event helped to raise awareness and money for the Bethlehem Inn and Shield-- both organizations had booths at the event. The Bethlehem Inn was taking donations for gloves, trash bags and fresh produce. Shield helps first responders and veterans with mental health counseling.
KTVZ
New location for Desert Sky Montessori seeks volunteers for garden help
Desert Sky Montessori inherited a garden area and wants to use it to teach students. It needs volunteers to help get the garden ready for the upcoming school year. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant....
Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him
A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
Blown fuse: Some 3,800 Pacific Power customers, including Third Street businesses, lose power for hours
Pacific Power said a blown fuse triggered an outage that affected nearly 3,800 customers for several hours on Bend’s north end Sunday morning, including numerous commercial businesses along Third Street. The post Blown fuse: Some 3,800 Pacific Power customers, including Third Street businesses, lose power for hours appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop
Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Prineville man and his girlfriend on Highway 26 north of Prineville on Wednesday, seizing an array of drugs and charging the pair with trafficking them from the Portland area to Central Oregon. The post Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
