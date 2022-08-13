ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Gloomy experts will talk us into recession

By Daily Mail Comment
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Anyone listening to so-called economic experts in recent weeks would readily assume Britain is heading for a financial meltdown the likes of which we’ve never seen.

Day in, day out, the BBC’s vast machine pumps out flesh-crawling stories which warn of impending financial Armaggedon.

Barely an hour seems to pass without self-styled Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis popping up on TV to announce that the end is indeed nigh, forecasting civil unrest if energy bills continue to rise.

Even those whose duty it is to keep a calm head are at it. The Bank of England’s Governor Andrew Bailey has been gloomily speaking of a prolonged recession due to spiralling inflation – the very thing he is paid handsomely to keep under control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kP5Ur_0hFWxGc000
Anyone listening to so-called economic experts in recent weeks would readily assume Britain is heading for a financial meltdown the likes of which we’ve never seen. A shopper is pictured above on Oxford Street yesterday

Yet lo and behold when the Office for National Statistics announced its latest data yesterday, we learned the economy had shrunk by just 0.1 per cent.

Admittedly this was hardly cause to break open the Bollinger. But far from the financial abyss naysayers predicted.

In fact, had it not been for the two working days lost to the Jubilee Bank Holiday celebrations those figures would almost certainly have been stronger.

Even financial news service Bloomberg, not known for its sunny editorial outlook, admits the UK economy has been performing far better than expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KDVT_0hFWxGc000
Even those whose duty it is to keep a calm head are at it. The Bank of England’s Governor Andrew Bailey has been gloomily speaking of a prolonged recession due to spiralling inflation – the very thing he is paid handsomely to keep under control

Of course, no one should be in any doubt that global events, not least the war in Ukraine, have left the country facing enormous challenges. Bills will rise. Household budgets will be squeezed.

But we will get through this. The Government has already announced a £37billion package to help with energy bills this autumn with more assistance to come.

Spreading panic and hysteria does no one any good. A country repeatedly told it is hurtling toward catastrophe stops spending and borrowing money. Eventually all these predictions of doom become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Being honest about the tough times that lie ahead is one thing. But talking Britain down into a recession – and all the misery that will bring – is recklessly irresponsible.

Mandy’s on the money

Shadowy Labour fixer Peter Mandelson has described Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss as ‘gutsy’ and said if she becomes PM his party would have to up its game.

Miss Truss certainly seems to grow ever more assured as this contest progresses. Her pledge yesterday to tackle ‘woke’ civil service culture demonstrates a welcome determination to get to grips with the dreaded Whitehall ‘blob’.

It’s not often the Mail finds itself in agreement with Lord Mandelson, who did so much to poison the well of political discourse. But for once this spent political volcano might be right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtspR_0hFWxGc000
Shadowy Labour fixer Peter Mandelson has described Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss as ‘gutsy’ and said if she becomes PM his party would have to up its game

Man without a plan

With the Prime Minister now a lame duck, the past month should have been rich pickings for Her Majesty’s opposition. Tragically for Labour, its leader Sir Keir Starmer remains woefully without a plan.

Rather than offer solutions to the soaring cost of living, he and his party have preferred to carp at the sidelines and make cheap digs at Boris Johnson for taking a long-delayed honeymoon.

Meanwhile, in the build-up to further rail misery gripping the country today, Sir Keir couldn’t even step away from his own holiday sun lounger to denounce the strikes for fear of upsetting his union paymasters.

At least we assumed he was on holiday. Bizarrely, Labour’s business spokesman Jonathan Reynolds yesterday was unable to say whether his boss was on leave or not.

Sir Keir is of course entitled to his summer break. But his constant vacillation is now beyond embarrassing.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liz Truss' tax plan will kick millions into destitution, says Tory leadership rival Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak last night claimed millions of people risk being 'kicked into destitution' under Liz Truss as he delivered an excoriating attack of her economic policy. In a brutal blue-on-blue blow, the ex-chancellor said his Tory leadership rival's plans to cut tax to help families through the cost of living crisis would be worth 'precisely zero' to pensioners.
WORLD
Daily Mail

DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Resilient economy is a light in the gloom

No one is under any illusion that the nation faces painful financial challenges. Terrifying fuel bills pummelling households are set to get worse. Grocery prices are spiralling. And while wages are rising, red-hot inflation means they've fallen a record amount in real terms. But whatever socialist Sir Keir Starmer says,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Peter Mandelson
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general elections

The Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she is running in general elections next month because she is “fed up with quarrelling politicians”. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is endeavouring to become a senator with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party (ISP), a new Eurosceptic, anti-Mario-Draghi political alliance that opposes sending arms to Ukraine and “warmongering Atlanticism”.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Civil Unrest#Uk#The Bank Of England
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China stages fresh military exercises around Taiwan and warns it will 'crush' foreign interference as US delegation visits the island less than two weeks after Pelosi's trip enraged Beijing

China sent 30 warplanes and five army vessels toward Taiwan today as Beijing slammed a new American delegation's visit to the self-governed island. Taiwan's ministry of defence tweeted shortly before midday (7pm Sunday local time): 'We condemn PLA for jeopardizing the peace and security of our surrounding region with announcements of military drills.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The photo that condemned Putin's Wagner thugs: Ukraine 'blows up Russian mercenary HQ in Donbas using HIMARS' after propagandist gave away its location with picture of a street sign

Smiling alongside mercenaries in full combat gear, this is how Russian war propagandist Sergei Sreda marked a visit to Wagner's Ukraine headquarters last week - saying they welcomed him 'like family' and told 'funny stories'. But Sreda may have condemned the men to death - giving away the base's location...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Merchant of death' arms dealer Viktor Bout is 'optimistic' about prisoner swap with Brittney Griner - as 77 percent of DailyMail.com readers say in poll that she deserves to remain in jail

The 'Merchant of Death' arms dealer who is due to be swapped for Brittney Griner in a deal between Russia and the US is 'patient' but 'optimistic' that he soon may be freed, DailyMail.com can reveal. Viktor Bout has been in prison in the US since 2010. His reputation for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny ‘is thrown in to solitary confinement at Russian penal colony for failing to fasten the top button of his prison uniform and urging inmates to form a trade union’

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday that prison authorities had thrown him into a punishment cell for refusing to fasten his top button and encouraging fellow inmates to form a trade union. A post on Monday said Navalny was summoned by prison officials and told that video...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

For cod's sake: Young Brits are less likely to pick fish and chips as their favourite takeaway with just one in 14 under-25s doing so, poll reveals

Younger Britons are less likely to pick fish and chips as their favourite takeaway, with just one in 14 under-25s doing so, a poll has revealed. While the quintessentially-English food is still a staple for pensioners, according to YouGov's new poll for Times Radio about Britain's favourite takeaways, it is not so popular with the younger generation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Sprinter who carried the flag for Afghanistan at Tokyo's 2020 Olympics is granted asylum in Australia as she flees the brutal Taliban regime

Afghanistan's flag bearer at the Tokyo 2020 Games and other prominent women's sports campaigners have been safely relocated to Australia following a year-long Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) project. Two-time Olympics sprinter and flag bearer Kimia Yousofi, her mother and one of her three brothers were among five Afghan families with...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Former head of the armed forces General Sir Nick Carter says the UK has 'let down' Afghan contractors and warns the country could become a base for terrorist groups like al Qaeda

The former head of the British armed forces said 'a failure of political will' led to the Taliban recapturing Afghanistan and the subsequent rushed evacuation. General Sir Nick Carter was chief of the defence staff at the time Kabul fell within weeks last year. He said the UK let down...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Apple lays off 100 recruiters as it reins in hiring and spending - becoming the latest tech giant to brace for economic slowdown by slashing costs

Apple has laid off many of its contract-based recruiters after warning that it would slow hiring and rein in spending, according to a new report. In the past week, Apple let go about 100 contractors responsible for vetting and hiring new employees, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Monday.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

The Aussies defending Scott Morrison over his secret jobs scandal as senior Liberals and big name radio host jump to his defence: 'A giant storm in a tiny teacup'

The Liberal Party leadership is urging the government to move on from the Scott Morrison secret jobs scandal and focus on the cost of living pressures facing Australians. Deputy Leader Sussan Ley accused Anthony Albanese of doing his 'old job of being opposition leader' by focussing on the extraordinary revelations that his predecessor was secretly sworn in as minister of five departments in 2020 and 2021.
JOBS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

544K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy