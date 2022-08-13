Inside Kim Kardashian's SKKN by Kim office: The billionaire tours the massive space that includes an amphitheater room, two kitchens, photo studio and more
Kim Kardashian has finally given fans a full office tour of her SKKN by Kim headquarters in a new YouTube video shared on Friday.
The 41-year-old businesswoman and billionaire toured the 40,000 square foot office space, which include a massive kitchen and amphitheater room.
Her chic workspace decorated by Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez with pieces designed by Michele Lamy from Rick Owens.
The video kicked off with Kim getting out of her car inside the actual office - parking her car in the tile floor garage.
Kim looked incredible in light wash jeans with a Balenciaga fitted shirt and her platinum blonde tresses in loose waves.
'Hey guys. Welcome to the SKKN by Kim office. I'm so excited. No one has actually really seen my whole office so I'm going to give you guys a tour,' the stunner said as she got out of her car.
'So my whole office was decorated by my decorators Tommy and Waldo but we had Michelle from Rick Owens. She did all the furniture and helped me come up with. Just everything that I would possibly need and love for this big space.'
Kim kicked off the tour with one of her favorite things in the office - her amphitheater room.
'One of my favorite things in the office. Basically our little amphitheater room and this came about because the space was so huge in here.'
Adding: 'I think it's like 40,000 square feet and I really love the high ceilings but I wanted a cozy area, not only for when the kids come and they can hang out and watch movies but also have to show presentations or just look at something on a bigger scale. I wanted to be able to come in and just honestly chill,' Kim said.
She went and sat on a bed on the higher level on seating in the amphitheater room and said that she's seen a Rick Owens bed and asked Michelle how she have one for her office.
Kim then went on to the kitchen, revealing that she loves an open floorspace, specifically an open kitchen work space and seeing people at lunchtime talking and hanging out.
'I wanted to build a kitchen where I can have events. This is probably one of the most used rooms. This big kitchen. We have all our Vanessa Beecroft art everywhere. It's all Vanessa who really was so pivotal with Skims and doing our first campaigns and she's just amazing I work with her all the time,' she said as she walked through the kitchen.
'If you guys are furniture people because I've really gotten into furniture lately. These Donald Judd tables are really amazing and totally blend with the seats and they're so easy we have so many people coming and eating all the time. The kitchen is amazing I'm super organized.'
Adding: 'I'm sure you guys always want what's in our fridges at the office full of drinks. Haven't cooked here yet but we've catered here and we've set this all like a big buffet,' she added.
She revealed her mom Kris Jenner got her a Marilyn Monroe book for her office after she wore Marilyn's dress at the Met Gala in May.
Kim next went to her glam room, which calls her 'model glam room' because they do a lot of photoshoots at the office space.
The massive glam room had Skims robes, things for tailoring and multiple seats for the models. She also showed the photo studio in the office.
Kim has her own private glam room for herself she called it 'calm and quiet'. and she revealed she likes to watch TV in there on her couch.
She has her own luxury shower in her private glam room.
She reveals the chair in her shower is sometimes used while she is in the shower, revealing that her friend and publicist Tracy Romulus comes and sits there to discuss business as she showers.
Her showroom came next, with half of featuring Skims items and her SKKN items on display.
Kim wanted to see all the packaging of her items, as well as Skims robes available there; other Skims items include swimwear and loungewear, which she said is always in stock at her showroom.
She joked that there is 24 hours security so no one can come take any stock from her showroom.
She showed off her Rick Owens alabaster bench, revealing she has the matching bed at home.
The SKKN offices has two benches as well as an alabaster table.
Kim showed off her waiting room too, which featured all of her magazine covers - something which she said she saw Kris Jenner do as well as sister Kylie Jenner.
The conference room has automatic lights also has a Rick Owens table with luxury chairs she had bleached to match the aesthetic of the room.
She moved on to level two of the offices to show off level two; upstairs in her second conference room features a wall of all of her magazine covers framed.
She headed over to her personal office, located down the hall; she previously shared an Instagram stories on the office.
Kim showed all of her packaging for SKKN made in real stone for display in her office; she said she likes 'to see what I envisioned it first and get as close to that.'
Kendall Jenner gifted her a box for her office that featured cards of sweet notes; one said: 'The greatest thing you'll ever learn is love and to be loved in return.'
She has multiple offices near hers for her employees, noting that they all look the same.
She peeked into her product room, which she also called a supply room; there is a small kitchen as well.
Kim said most employees work from home on Fridays.
There was a second wall in the main hall of her framed magazine covers, and pointed out of her first magazine cover she had ever been on, which was K9 Dog.
She said she borrowed either Khloe Kardashian or Nicole Richie's dog for the cover; she had begged the magazine to put her on the cover and they did.
Kim headed downstairs to the studio, before adding that people who come to her office tell her it reminds her of her home.
The mother of four went back to her car to conclude the tour.
