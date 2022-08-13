ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Kim Kardashian's SKKN by Kim office: The billionaire tours the massive space that includes an amphitheater room, two kitchens, photo studio and more

By Sarah Sotoodeh For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Kim Kardashian has finally given fans a full office tour of her SKKN by Kim headquarters in a new YouTube video shared on Friday.

The 41-year-old businesswoman and billionaire toured the 40,000 square foot office space, which include a massive kitchen and amphitheater room.

Her chic workspace decorated by Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez with pieces designed by Michele Lamy from Rick Owens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbcRz_0hFWuNFo00
Wow: Kim Kardashian has finally given fans a full office tour of her SKKN by Kim headquarters in a new YouTube video shared on Friday

The video kicked off with Kim getting out of her car inside the actual office - parking her car in the tile floor garage.

Kim looked incredible in light wash jeans with a Balenciaga fitted shirt and her platinum blonde tresses in loose waves.

'Hey guys. Welcome to the SKKN by Kim office. I'm so excited. No one has actually really seen my whole office so I'm going to give you guys a tour,' the stunner said as she got out of her car.

'So my whole office was decorated by my decorators Tommy and Waldo but we had Michelle from Rick Owens. She did all the furniture and helped me come up with. Just everything that I would possibly need and love for this big space.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhEUk_0hFWuNFo00
Star: The 41-year-old businesswoman and billionaire toured the 40,000 square foot office space, which include a massive kitchen and screening room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMC78_0hFWuNFo00
Lucury: The video kicked off with Kim getting out of her car inside the actual office - parking her car in the tile floor garage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVBZA_0hFWuNFo00
Looking good: Kim looked incredible in light wash jeans with a Balenciaga fitted shirt and her platinum blonde tresses in loose waves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjHGK_0hFWuNFo00
Warm welcome: Kim seen at the start of the office tour after she parked inside her garage

Kim kicked off the tour with one of her favorite things in the office - her amphitheater room.

'One of my favorite things in the office. Basically our little amphitheater room and this came about because the space was so huge in here.'

Adding: 'I think it's like 40,000 square feet and I really love the high ceilings but I wanted a cozy area, not only for when the kids come and they can hang out and watch movies but also have to show presentations or just look at something on a bigger scale. I wanted to be able to come in and just honestly chill,' Kim said.

She went and sat on a bed on the higher level on seating in the amphitheater room and said that she's seen a Rick Owens bed and asked Michelle how she have one for her office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjHgr_0hFWuNFo00
Minimalist: 'So my whole office was decorated by my decorators Tommy and Waldo but we had Michelle from Rick Owens. She did all the furniture and helped me come up with. Just everything that I would possibly need and love for this big space'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2doFN1_0hFWuNFo00
Lucky: 'One of my favorite things in the office. Basically our little amphitheater room and this came about because the space was so huge in here'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uthCL_0hFWuNFo00
Nice touch: Adding: 'I think it's like 40,000 square feet and I really love the high ceilings but I wanted a cozy area, not only for when the kids come and they can hang out and watch movies but also have to show presentations or just look at something on a bigger scale. I wanted to be able to come in and just honestly chill,' Kim said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzFPq_0hFWuNFo00
Custom: She went and sat on a bed on the higher level on seating in the amphitheater room and said that she's seen a Rick Owens bed and asked Michelle how she have one for her office

Kim then went on to the kitchen, revealing that she loves an open floorspace, specifically an open kitchen work space and seeing people at lunchtime talking and hanging out.

'I wanted to build a kitchen where I can have events. This is probably one of the most used rooms. This big kitchen. We have all our Vanessa Beecroft art everywhere. It's all Vanessa who really was so pivotal with Skims and doing our first campaigns and she's just amazing I work with her all the time,' she said as she walked through the kitchen.

'If you guys are furniture people because I've really gotten into furniture lately. These Donald Judd tables are really amazing and totally blend with the seats and they're so easy we have so many people coming and eating all the time. The kitchen is amazing I'm super organized.'

Adding: 'I'm sure you guys always want what's in our fridges at the office full of drinks. Haven't cooked here yet but we've catered here and we've set this all like a big buffet,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdhrQ_0hFWuNFo00
Spot: Kim then went on to the kitchen, revealing that she loves an open floorspace, specifically an open kitchen work space and seeing people at lunchtime talking and hanging out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ydw4d_0hFWuNFo00
Fancy: 'I wanted to build a kitchen where I can have events. This is probably one of the most used rooms. This big kitchen. We have all our Vanessa Beecroft art everywhere. It's all Vanessa who really was so pivotal with Skims and doing our first campaigns and she's just amazing I work with her all the time,' she said as she walked through the kitchen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BhzVZ_0hFWuNFo00
Simple design: If you guys are furniture people because I've really gotten into furniture lately. These Donald Judd tables are really amazing and totally blend with the seats and they're so easy we have so many people coming and eating all the time. The kitchen is amazing I'm super organized'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b80iU_0hFWuNFo00
Space: The back area had a long island, perfect for buffets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wlrn0_0hFWuNFo00
Details: Adding: 'I'm sure you guys always want what's in our fridges at the office full of drinks. Haven't cooked here yet but we've catered here and we've set this all like a big buffet,' she added
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4ZpZ_0hFWuNFo00
Closer look: The fridge had one clear door that revealed all the beverages

She revealed her mom Kris Jenner got her a Marilyn Monroe book for her office after she wore Marilyn's dress at the Met Gala in May.

Kim next went to her glam room, which calls her 'model glam room' because they do a lot of photoshoots at the office space.

The massive glam room had Skims robes, things for tailoring and multiple seats for the models. She also showed the photo studio in the office.

Kim has her own private glam room for herself she called it 'calm and quiet'. and she revealed she likes to watch TV in there on her couch.

She has her own luxury shower in her private glam room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34iyv9_0hFWuNFo00
Wow: Kim next went to her glam room, which calls her 'model glam room' because they do a lot of photoshoots at the office space
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QMcmg_0hFWuNFo00
Employee: Her front desk person, named Mandy, seen

She reveals the chair in her shower is sometimes used while she is in the shower, revealing that her friend and publicist Tracy Romulus comes and sits there to discuss business as she showers.

Her showroom came next, with half of featuring Skims items and her SKKN items on display.

Kim wanted to see all the packaging of her items, as well as Skims robes available there; other Skims items include swimwear and loungewear, which she said is always in stock at her showroom.

She joked that there is 24 hours security so no one can come take any stock from her showroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6lyX_0hFWuNFo00
Rest area: There were multiple areas with couches to rest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OyOEm_0hFWuNFo00
Here it is: Her showroom came next, with half of featuring Skims items and her SKKN items on display
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YA8e1_0hFWuNFo00
More: All of her products for SKKN and Skims were in her showroom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qM4RI_0hFWuNFo00
Products: She joked that she has 24 hour security for her offices, so no one can come take anything from the showroom

She showed off her Rick Owens alabaster bench, revealing she has the matching bed at home.

The SKKN offices has two benches as well as an alabaster table.

Kim showed off her waiting room too, which featured all of her magazine covers - something which she said she saw Kris Jenner do as well as sister Kylie Jenner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVBFu_0hFWuNFo00
Immaculate: She showed off her Rick Owens alabaster bench, revealing she has the matching bed at home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWon8_0hFWuNFo00
Pretty: The SKKN offices has two benches as well as an alabaster table
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PM5UT_0hFWuNFo00
Neutral: The offices also had a large white couch and chairs
Success: She had two magazine walls in 40,000 square foot office space in California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0gA0_0hFWuNFo00
Reveal: She said she had a magazine wall on each floor of her office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7UEC_0hFWuNFo00
Nice set up: The models for SKKN and Skims get glammed in the glam room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UMIU_0hFWuNFo00
From Kris! Kim revealed she was inspired to have all her magazine covers from mom Kris Jenner, who did the same for Kylie Jenner's home as well

The conference room has automatic lights also has a Rick Owens table with luxury chairs she had bleached to match the aesthetic of the room.

She moved on to level two of the offices to show off level two; upstairs in her second conference room features a wall of all of her magazine covers framed.

She headed over to her personal office, located down the hall; she previously shared an Instagram stories on the office.

Kim showed all of her packaging for SKKN made in real stone for display in her office; she said she likes 'to see what I envisioned it first and get as close to that.'

Kendall Jenner gifted her a box for her office that featured cards of sweet notes; one said: 'The greatest thing you'll ever learn is love and to be loved in return.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXrb4_0hFWuNFo00
Here we go: She moved on to level two of the offices to show off level two
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ruHcq_0hFWuNFo00
Neat: Upstairs in her second conference room featured a wall of all of her magazine covers framed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPiAX_0hFWuNFo00
Business: The conference room upstairs had automatic lights
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riUKR_0hFWuNFo00
Pictured: The supply room for her products seen next upstairs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oN5K4_0hFWuNFo00
Kim's office: Kim showed all of her packaging for SKKN made in real stone for display in her office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4BIw_0hFWuNFo00
Explaining: She said she likes 'to see what I envisioned it first and get as close to that'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pF6SS_0hFWuNFo00
Cute: Kendall Jenner gifted her a box for her office that featured cards of sweet notes; one said: 'The greatest thing you'll ever learn is love and to be loved in return''

She has multiple offices near hers for her employees, noting that they all look the same.

She peeked into her product room, which she also called a supply room; there is a small kitchen as well.

Kim said most employees work from home on Fridays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQRME_0hFWuNFo00
View: Kim's office seen with pictures of packaging inspiration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSXDn_0hFWuNFo00
Hers: Kim has her own private glam room for herself she called it 'calm and quiet'. and she revealed she likes to watch TV in there on her couch

There was a second wall in the main hall of her framed magazine covers, and pointed out of her first magazine cover she had ever been on, which was K9 Dog.

She said she borrowed either Khloe Kardashian or Nicole Richie's dog for the cover; she had begged the magazine to put her on the cover and they did.

Kim headed downstairs to the studio, before adding that people who come to her office tell her it reminds her of her home.

The mother of four went back to her car to conclude the tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03f9wq_0hFWuNFo00
Nice: There was a second wall in the main hall of her framed magazine covers, and pointed out of her first magazine cover she had ever been on, which was K9 Dog
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxDTE_0hFWuNFo00
Closer look: She said she borrowed either Khloe Kardashian or Nicole Richie's dog for the cover; she had begged the magazine to put her on the cover and they did
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGTsB_0hFWuNFo00
Business mentality: She reveals the chair in her shower is sometimes used while she is in the shower, revealing that her friend and publicist Tracy Romulus comes and sits there to discuss business as she showers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcvaH_0hFWuNFo00
Hilarious: She shared the story while sitting on the chair in the shower room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvWbC_0hFWuNFo00
Pictures: Kim headed downstairs to the studio, before adding that people who come to her office tell her it reminds her of her home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQawW_0hFWuNFo00
Interesting: She shared that they do a lot of the photoshoots at SKKN headquarters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6i2K_0hFWuNFo00
Details: The photo studio pictured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y46Rd_0hFWuNFo00
New upload: Kim Kardashian shared a video on her Instagram story earlier on Friday of herself showing off her toned abs in a black bikini top and pants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VYY0h_0hFWuNFo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcYhX_0hFWuNFo00
Two friends: The star tagged her close friend, Lala, who was also in the short clip 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7eW6_0hFWuNFo00
Party time: The two pals were in the Bahamas to celebrate Kylie's birthday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrekP_0hFWuNFo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbE06_0hFWuNFo00
Blowing a kiss: Kim sent a kiss to the camera as she filmed a short self video with her BFF in the background 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Y9cc_0hFWuNFo00
Supporting her sister: The TV personality appeared to be enjoying her time in the Bahamas to ring in her sister's birthday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387oub_0hFWuNFo00
Toned: Kim showcased her rock hard abs as she donned a one-shoulder bikini top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6RiU_0hFWuNFo00

Community Policy