Teddy Ray dead at 32 – Comedian and actor mourned by devastated fans on Twitter as ‘one of the greats’

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 4 days ago

COMEDIAN Teddy Ray reportedly passed away on Friday as friends and fans alike rushed to social media to express their condolences.

At this time, the cause of Teddy’s death has not been made public.

Comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32 Credit: Instagram
Teddy's cause of death has not yet been made public Credit: Instagram

He was best known for his appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital, being a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out, and hosting a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.

Legends like Katt Williams and Russell Simmons collaborated with him, and his content was often viral.

He was offered his first TV special on BET within a year of beginning his career as a stand-up comedian.

He had recently turned 32 years old, celebrating his birthday on July 30 in his final Instagram post.

“Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun,” read the caption along with a photo of a shirtless Teddy sitting in the front seat of a car.

Fellow comedians and other celebrities spoke about Teddy on Twitter.

“rip teddy ray, he was a real one,” wrote Desus Nice, former co-host of Desus & Mero.

Musician Jean Deaux tweeted: “I just saw the news about Teddy Ray’s passing. Teddy has been such a great friend to me over 5 years now.

“i been to damn near every one of his comedy shows in LA since he started em. one of the funniest ppl i know seriously. this is really heartbreaking man. RIP teddy damn bro.”

“Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,” wrote Comedy Central.

Hoorae Media, a media production company formed by actress Issa Rae shared a tweet on Teddy's passing as well.

“Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!”

