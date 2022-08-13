Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Chelsea interested in Anthony Gordon, open ‘informal’ talks over £40m move — reports
Chelsea’s transfer window endeavors keep on going full steam ahead, as we continue to make deep assessments into what our squad needs ... or just shoot at every target that appears on the radar. Along the latter track, we are being linked with Everton’s Anthony Gordon in a potential...
SB Nation
Monday August 15th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
We’ve had this one marked on the calendar since the schedule was released this summer, and it’s a safe bet Tottenham Hotspur did the same. Spurs head to west London today to take on hated rival Chelsea. We don’t need to tell you how much this rivalry has ramped up in the past several seasons, especially if you’ve hung around this site for a long enough time. Spurs don’t like Chelsea and vice versa. Last season, Chelsea went four for four against Spurs, but things are different now. Spurs faced them at the absolute worst times: When Nunoball was already failing and then when Antonio Conte was still figuring out the squad in January.
SB Nation
News: Sunderland set to seal the signing of 18-year old Costa Rica international on 4 year deal
According to Costa Rican outlet La Nacion, C.S. Herediano’s teenage sensation Jewison Bennette is set to fly to England on Tuesday with his family to take part in a medical before completing a move to Sunderland. The Costa Rica international winger - who turned eighteen just two months ago...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Does swapping Cristiano Ronaldo for an Atletico striker solve anything for Manchester United?
‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ is an excellent song by The Clash, it could also be the theme tune to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese striker, obviously waking up in cold sweats at night after dreaming about coming out of the tunnel to Europa League music, has been actively seeking a move away from Old Trafford throughout the summer.
SB Nation
Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Tempers flare in heated draw
It definitely felt like another Battle at the Bridge as Spurs grabbed a late equalizer to get a point at Stamford Bridge, 2-2. Antonio Conte made no changes to his lineup again, trusting the players he closed out the season with and opened this year’s campaign. As midweek matches become a thing, the lineup rotations will certainly be a thing but Conte knows his comfort level. Tuchel countered with a back three of their own in hopes of slowing down the attacking band. Chelsea also rolled out newly signed Marc Cucurella, who cost a whopping £55m plus add-ons to slot into the left fullback position.
SB Nation
Charly Musonda, Edwin Andersson find new clubs after leaving Chelsea
The oft-teased next chapter — don’t call it a comeback! — for Charly Musonda Jr is set to begin, with the 25-year-old landing himself a spot on Levante UD in the Spanish second division. Musonda, who was released by Chelsea at the end of last season after...
SB Nation
Tuesday Cannon Fodder: wind ya neck in
Some days I literally cannot with the internet. Yesterday, Darwin Nunez “headbutted” Joachim Andersen and got himself sent off. “Headbutt” is in quotes because it was fairly tame as far as headbutts go, but still fully deserved the straight red card. Liverpool drew against Crystal Palace as a result (but scored down a man to even the score).
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1 - Match Recap: It’s The Draws That Kill Ya
There’s a surprise in the starting lineup and it isn’t Darwin Núñez (although he is starting)! Nathaniel Phillips gets the nod alongside Virgil van Dijk, which is doubly surprising considering Joe Gomez is on the bench. Elsewhere Fabinho starts with James Milner and Harvey Elliott, and the rest is as expected.
SB Nation
Talking Tactics: Why the data shows that Sunderland shouldn’t panic about the QPR result
Sunderland reverted to the same starting XI that defeated Bristol City a week ago. QPR made three changes to the team which beat Middlesbrough 3-2, with Hämäläinen, Adomah and Shodipo coming in for the R’s. Versatility is Essential. Within the first ten minutes, Dan Ballard went...
SB Nation
Gordon ‘keen’ on Chelsea move with Everton facing fight to keep young winger
Everton look to be fighting a losing battle in their quest to keep Anthony Gordon with multiple reports suggesting the young winger is keen on a move to Chelsea FC. The Blues have had a £40m bid rejected by the Toffees, who do not want to sell the 21-year-old academy product. But it appears their hand may be forced as Gordon is reportedly tempted by a move to Stamford Bridge.
SB Nation
Wesley Fofana ‘grows frustrated’ as Leicester City keep holding out for world record bid from Chelsea — reports
Wesley Fofana has confirmed that his neck muscles are in proper working order as he’s had his head turned by Chelsea’s persistent interest over the last few weeks. That classic bit of transfer rumor cliché-ing comes from The Athletic’s latest situation report, matching similar rumblings from the likes of the Evening Standard and just about every other major media outlet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Everton have agreement with Besiktas for Dele Alli loan deal
Everton had used some very creative accounting and flexible payment package to bring in Dele Alli from Tottenham a day after Frank Lampard was announced as the new Toffees manager during the January transfer window, but the former England international has flattered to deceive and now the Blues have a team to take him off their hands too, on loan at least.
SB Nation
WATCH: Reece James finishes off great move to make it 2-1 Chelsea against Tottenham!
Spurs equalised through a controversial goal, with Chelsea answering by mounting the pressure on our opponents at the Bridge. And just moments after an amazing cross by Reece James was hit wide by Kai Havertz, the home side get yet another chance to score. Kanté passes the ball to Sterling...
SB Nation
Matip and Konaté Injuries Reportedly Delaying Sepp van den Berg Loan
With injuries to Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté happening in quick succession, Liverpool FC are being forced to re-evaluate potential transfer sales and loans for some of the center backs further down the depth chart. Jürgen Klopp admitted last week that Konaté’s knee injury was likely to prevent...
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur, Player Ratings: Reece James brings the house down
Reecey Baby was not quite himself the first weekend of the season — not quite fully fit, as it was later revealed — but he more than made up for that with a stunning performance on this second weekend, starting the game in defense and finishing it at wing-back, continuing to prove indispensable. His performance really should’ve been rewarded with at least one assist as well when he put a goal on the plate for Kai Havertz. Alas...
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon bid rejected, Mina injury latest, Gibbs-White update
Everton fall to Aston Villa 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. Check in on the latest Bramley-Moore developments. In Leighton Baines debut as Under-18s manager, he saw his side beaten by Nottingham Forest 3-2. [EFC]. Everton continue to be linked with Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White....
SB Nation
Chelsea in talks with Armando Broja over new contract — report
Once the transfer madness is over, the next big item on interim sporting director Todd Boehly’s agenda will be to get some contract renewals sorted, with Mason Mount, Reece James, and Édouard Mendy at the top of that list. Another name we can add to that list now...
SB Nation
Rumour: James Garner for sale, Premier League clubs interested
According to an article in The Manchester Evening News, Manchester United has decided that talented 21-year-old central player James Garner should be sold in this transfer window. The midfielder returned to Old Trafford for pre-season following a successful loan spell at Nottingham Forest, during which he helped inspire Forest to...
SB Nation
Opinion: So far, so good on Sunderland’s return to the Championship!
With just under five minutes of normal time left at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, this opening-season round-up could have been marginally different. But, still, Sunderland’s league unbeaten run remains intact, and the Black Cats have adapted to Championship life fairly well. For a newly-promoted side, the...
Comments / 0