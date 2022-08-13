New York Jets suffer huge injury scare as star quarterback Zach Wilson limps off and heads straight to the locker room in first quarter of preseason opener... but initial fears of ACL tear are brushed off as coaches expect him to miss 'weeks, not months'

The New York Jets' star quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter with an injury to his right knee, leaving fans worried that he was facing a long spell on the sidelines.

Wilson attempted to evade a tackler during the first quarter of action and fell to the ground awkwardly after his knee appeared to buckle without being contacted by a defender, and he left the field instantly to go straight to the locker room.

Initial fears that Wilson suffered a serious injury to his ACL seemed to calm throughout the night, according to both the Jets and people close to Wilson. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wilson's ACL is 'supposed to be intact.'

Zach Wilson pictured sideline before limping to locker room with an injured right knee

Wilson throws a pass while warming up before the preseason action Friday in Philadelphia

According to Zack Rosen of the Athletic: 'Those close to Zach Wilson are cautiously optimistic that the worst-case scenario was avoided with his knee... but everyone is waiting to pass any judgement until the MRI tomorrow.'

Wilson missed several games last season after injuring the same right knee that he appeared to hurt in Friday's action against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was initially declared questionable to return before sitting out the rest of the game, and initial reports claimed it could have been a season-ending injury for their star man - though that was later quashed by the team.

The Jets current backup QBs are veteran Joe Flacco, who did not suit up, and fan favorite Mike White, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys.

Wilson rolls out with ball before his injury midway through the first quarter against the Eagles

'Everyone knows how I feel about Joe … He’s got a lot of juice left in the tank,' Saleh said about Flacco.

During his rookie season, Wilson threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Wilson started 13 games before a PCL injury to the same right knee he hurt Friday cost him four games.

As of now, Jets backup QB veteran Joe Flacco would step in for any time Wilson may miss

According to multiple reports Wilson was walking gingerly around the locker room with a very stoic look on his face. It is unknown if he was wearing a brace on the injured knee or not.

The Jets did not make Wilson available to speak to the media following the game.

If Wilson is indeed out for an extended period of time the Jets may consider trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has been on the trade block since the summer but the 49ers have not been able to move him as he has been rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery.