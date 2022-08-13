ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

PICK SIX: Key transfers to watch, and not just at QB

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams isn’t a typical transfer. Rather than adapting to a new coach and an entirely new system, Williams followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC. So he’s playing for the same coach, albeit at a different school. Williams believes that should help him build...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, MI
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a three-day span, Thairo Estrada hit a game-ending two-run homer against the Pirates and a triple that sparked another ninth-inning rally. Brandon Crawford connected for a two-run walkoff homer against Ian Kennedy moments after Estrada’s two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants came back to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win and eighth in 10 games. “Of course there was an opportunity. Until the last out, there’s always a chance,” Estrada said. “... The last two times up I’ve been able to deliver.” The Giants came back against Arizona’s bullpen after D-backs ace Merrill Kelly outdueled Jakob Junis.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy