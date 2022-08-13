ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL QB Spotted Wearing A Permian Mojo Jersey

Odessa Permian Sports recently posted a photo of Philidelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts wearing a Permian Panthers #45 jersey. No the #45 wasn't for former President Donald Trump, it was for Boobies Miles from Odessa Permian and one of the main characters from Friday Night Lights. One Facebook user posted...
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

