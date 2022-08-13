Read full article on original website
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flash Flood Watch is cancelled for Central and Western Wyoming. Mainly light rain will occur this evening, ending overnight. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. —————
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MULLEN FIRE BURN SCAR AREA IS. CANCELLED FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARBON AND SOUTHWESTERN ALBANY COUNTIES... The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a. threat. Please continue to heed remaining road...
Program coming to Great Falls to teach people more about the raptor family
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The raptor family has some of Montana’s most powerful predators, and a program to teach people more about them is coming to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. On Aug. 29, three programs will be offered by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park’s education staff and...
Local Officials Working to Address Referee Shortage This Fall
High school football teams across the state are gearing up for the start of the season. Last week, a group of Montana high school officials met to begin preparing for the season as well. The group at the meeting were some of the nearly 50 referees that are part of...
Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations
MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.
Billings Mustangs open series in Great Falls with win over Voyagers
GREAT FALLS — Kenny Serwa won his third straight decision and the Billings Mustangs opened a three-game series at Great Falls with a 6-4 victory over the Voyagers Tuesday night in the Pioneer League. Burle Dixon hit a two-run double in the second and Jackson Raper and Jordan Barth...
Will there be a special session? Republicans say yes, Democrats say no.
HELENA, MT- All eyes are on Helena as talks of a special legislative session could be called. So how does one get called? Montana code says the legislature may be convened in a special session by the governor or at the written request of a majority of the members. 10...
