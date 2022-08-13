Read full article on original website
Laredo College holds investiture ceremony for its first female president
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Laredo College celebrated the investiture of its eighth president, Dr. Minita Ramirez, during a ceremony Monday as city leaders gathered to welcome her — the first female to head the institution in its 75 years. An investiture is...
See what new monument is coming to Laredo's Iturbide street
Downtown Laredo's newest landmark has now been chosen by people, Laredo Main Street shared Tuesday afternoon in a Facebook post. After a open poll to decide which design will use in creating Laredo's newest landmark, the results have been released. The new installation is retro-stylized, adorned with Iturbide Street's name...
Lake Casa Blanca now full, Texas Parks and Wildlife reports
The torrential rain that occurred over the weekend might have closed schools and caused flooding throughout the Gateway City, but an unintended benefit to our local lake was also seen, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife department. The department reports that due to the downpours, Lake Casa Blanca is...
Laredo's DWI Court celebrates 300 graduates over span of program
Sen. Judith Zaffirini and Judge Victor Villarreal praised the graduates of the DWI Court on Aug. 10, highlighting the achievement of its 300th graduate, all of which have graduated from the program and committed themselves to sober lifestyles. Per the graduation ceremony, 11 graduates reached 6.8 years of sobriety and...
Laredo breaks rain record on Monday, doubles previous total
After a July loaded with record-breaking heat in Laredo, the South Texas city broke another record on Monday. The city received 2.1 inches of rain, more than doubling the previous daily rain record for Aug. 15 of 0.91 inches set in 1914, according to a tweet from NWS Corpus Christi.
Rain causes flooding around city streets, UISD closes
After months of dry weather, Laredo finally received some rain this weekend. But on Monday morning, it wreaked havoc on some city streets. The downpour of water caused roads to be closed due to flooding and schools to adjust to the traffic schedules. Webb County was under a flash flood...
Laredo school districts receive A ratings from TEA for 2022
Laredo school districts showcased impressive results as the Texas Education Agency released its 2022 Accountability Ratings. According to the Texas Education Agency, the overall design of the accountability system evaluates performance according to three domains:. Student Achievement -- evaluates performance across all subjects for all students, on both general and...
Woman arrested in relation to double-homicide
A woman has been arrested in relation to the double-homicide reported in the Mines Road area in July, according to Laredo police. Leslie Danilu Covarubias, 29, was arrested at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge on Sunday. She was served with a warrant that charged her with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. She was released on bond on Monday, according to Webb County Jail records.
LIFE Fall Concert returning for its second year
Laredoans were recently treated to a surprise as the Laredo International Fair & Exposition organization announced its second-ever Fall Concert after receiving a great response from the community last year. The announcement also included the lineup of bands and musicians playing which include Costumbre beginning the event, Fiebre Looka, Erick...
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested
A man has been arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting that left one man injured in June, according to Laredo police. Benito Noel Martinez, 21, was recently served with warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained behind bars at the Webb County Jail as of Tuesday, custody records show.
LPD: Sinkhole forms off I-35 exit ramp
As the inclement weather caused numerous streets to close down on Monday, another issue occurred for motorists. A sinkhole was discovered off Interstate 35. It's location was on the exit ramp off mile marker 4 to Del Mar. Laredo police reported the incident Monday as they sent a unit to...
Two consultants brought in on Webb County Fairgrounds project
County leaders voted unanimously this week to bring on Audio/Visual and Kitchen consultants in the planning phase of the Webb County Fairgrounds projects in their meeting Monday. Consultants were agreed to be brought in on the condition their prices would not exceed the previously agreed ones already in the contract...
