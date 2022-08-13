Read full article on original website
Program coming to Great Falls to teach people more about the raptor family
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The raptor family has some of Montana’s most powerful predators, and a program to teach people more about them is coming to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. On Aug. 29, three programs will be offered by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park’s education staff and...
Billings Mustangs open series in Great Falls with win over Voyagers
GREAT FALLS — Kenny Serwa won his third straight decision and the Billings Mustangs opened a three-game series at Great Falls with a 6-4 victory over the Voyagers Tuesday night in the Pioneer League. Burle Dixon hit a two-run double in the second and Jackson Raper and Jordan Barth...
