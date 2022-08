Elizabeth Chase, the coordinator of counseling services for the St. Joseph School District, said that if something happens to a child at school or anywhere an adult is absent, it’s necessary to let them know to report the situation. File photo | News-Press NOW

It can be difficult for young children to navigate potentially dangerous situations, so it’s important to teach kids early about what to do in order to stay safe.

A study done by Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics Research showed that children under 13 years old are more likely to interact with strangers online and in person.