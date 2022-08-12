ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants

New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
247Sports

Inside Seminole Football Episode I Updates

The first of 15 episodes of Inside Seminole Football airs on Monday evening at 7 p.m. live from Coosh's CollegeTown. The weekly show will include FSU head coach Mike Norvell sharing the latest news and updates about his football team. It will also feature players, coaches, and other staff members from FSU Football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

F&F: Will and JJ react to the Bohanon/McClain news

The Fletcher & Fowler podcast is back on Monday after a busy morning that included USF picking a starting quarterback in Gerry Bohanon, while incumbent starting quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Bulls247 publisher Will Turner is joined by site contributor JJ Garrett (who somehow makes just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
247Sports

Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Saturday

Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Saturday. Following the workout, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees poke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the timing of naming Tyler Buchner the starting QB. “This process goes a lot further than just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ohio State facing various injuries in fall camp

Just over a year ago, Ohio State welcomed the Big Ten Network out to fall camp practice and permitted members of the local media to watch the entire session. The big story that came from that practice was that quarterback C.J. Stroud, who technically hadn’t been named the starter at that point, wasn’t throwing.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

AFC East Mailbag: Assessing Jets’ rebuild, Patriots’ play-calling, more

There weren't many starters who played during the first week of the preseason, and that included most of the AFC East's stars. The weekend's games provided a platform for bubble players to continue building their case to make the roster. That means there weren't many takeaways about the actual starting...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Leave Of Absence#American Football
247Sports

Tunnel Vision: USC Fall Camp in full swing (replay)

Tunnel Vision returns with USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham and reporter R.J. Abeytia (standing in for Chris Trevino this week) in studio and Shotgun Spratling joining remotely to talk about the first week of USC fall camp. The guys talk about some of the standout players, what the players and coaches have had to say and give the latest on the injury front with a couple of fan favorites missing practice time early in camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Top247 2024 LB target Myles Graham sets decision date

A Florida Gators legacy target in the class of 2024 has set his decision date. Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy 2024 four-star linebacker Myles Graham is set to announce his verbal commitment at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. His final list of schools included in the mix for him are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, and Texas A&M. The family ties to the Florida program run deep with the 2024 defender, as he's the son of former Florida great, and running back Earnest Graham.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy