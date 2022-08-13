Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Last month, heat records were set in several cities across the U.S.,* including New York City, which boasted the hottest July on record with temperatures reaching 90 degrees or higher ten times in July.** New Yorkers will go to ridiculous lengths to escape the heat and seek refuge in cool air, including spending a leisurely afternoon at the delightfully air conditioned local movie theater. It doesn’t matter what’s showing as long as it’s cool, and on Wednesday, August 17, New Yorkers will get the chance to watch the coolest film of the summer at Village East by Angelika where appliance leader Midea America, is premiering a 90-minute film of their best-selling U-shaped Inverter window AC unit, the Midea U. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005092/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO