Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

23-29-56-58-59, Cash Ball: 3

(twenty-three, twenty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

