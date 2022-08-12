Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
15-year-old Cleveland boy reported missing on Aug. 12
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Deoante Howard. He was reported missing on the Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Facebook page on Aug. 12. Howard was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair. Police said he...
cleveland19.com
21-year-old Garfield Heights man murdered, 4 others injured in Slavic Village shooting; duo still wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed Saturday, Aug. 13 in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood. 4 others were hurt in the shooting, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. A 22-year-old man was shot in the ear, a 24-year-old man was shot in...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland rape suspect taken into custody in Medina
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers announced Sunday a 29-year-old man is in custody for the alleged rape of a young girl. Tyrese Acoff, a registered sex offender, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Thursday in Cleveland, according to Crime Stoppers. He was apprehended Saturday at...
cleveland19.com
Driver pleads not guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 45-year-old man accused of crashing his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road...
13-year-old hospitalized after Cleveland shooting
13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Cleveland Monday evening.
Kangaroos continue to evade police in Stark County
It's been four days since reports of two kangaroos hopping around the Village of Brewster were first reported, and police are still working to track down the animals.
cleveland19.com
13-year-old shot on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old male was shot multiple times in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood Monday night. The shooting happened around 8:20 pm near the corner of Peony and Bosworth Avenues. The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition. There is no information on the shooter...
Garfield Heights man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One man died and four people were injured after shots were fired during an argument at a party Saturday, police said. Rohan Smith, 21, of Garfield Heights was shot about 1:50 a.m. near East 75th Street and Bessemer Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Smith with a gunshot wound to the chest.
cleveland19.com
Euclid police investigate murder of 23-year-old man
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Euclid man was shot and killed Sunday evening. According to police, the victim was murdered at the intersection of Upper Terrace Road and Buena Vista Drive. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kevonte Smith. At this time, there are no arrests.
Feds charge duo from Sinaloa, Mexico, on fentanyl dealing charges after Beachwood arrest
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal agents charged two men from Sinaloa, Mexico, with fentanyl trafficking after authorities arrested the duo in Beachwood. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized three kilograms of drugs after conducting surveillance on a hotel in the Cleveland suburb, court records say. Jesus Perez-Guicho, 43, and Carlos Valenzuela-Sanchez,...
Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say
BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Man shot by officer in South Euclid
A man shot at by an officer is still on the loose Sunday, South Euclid police said.
clevelandurbannews.com
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
cleveland19.com
Vandals hit several Broadview Heights neighborhoods, police say
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have taken multiple reports of vandalism in the city’s MacIntosh and New Hampton neighborhoods. According to police, the suspects have been using their bodies to slam into garage doors, causing serious damage to the doors. Police added they believe this is...
She's not your usual police K-9
One of the most popular members of the Richmond Heights Police Department isn’t an officer with two hands, instead, it’s a K-9 with four paws. Angel, has been on the force since last fall.
Police in 3 NE Ohio counties searching for carjacking suspects
Police are continuing to search for suspects in two carjackings, and one attempted carjacking that happened on Tuesday.
Video: Police still searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Northeast Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
She said yes! Officers become engaged at Cleveland PD graduation ceremony
A love story stole the show at the graduation ceremony for new Cleveland police officers on Monday. A veteran officer asked a new rookie to marry him.
