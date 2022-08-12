CLEVELAND, Ohio – One man died and four people were injured after shots were fired during an argument at a party Saturday, police said. Rohan Smith, 21, of Garfield Heights was shot about 1:50 a.m. near East 75th Street and Bessemer Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Smith with a gunshot wound to the chest.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO