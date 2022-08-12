ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cleveland19.com

15-year-old Cleveland boy reported missing on Aug. 12

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Deoante Howard. He was reported missing on the Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Facebook page on Aug. 12. Howard was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair. Police said he...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland rape suspect taken into custody in Medina

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers announced Sunday a 29-year-old man is in custody for the alleged rape of a young girl. Tyrese Acoff, a registered sex offender, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Thursday in Cleveland, according to Crime Stoppers. He was apprehended Saturday at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

13-year-old shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old male was shot multiple times in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood Monday night. The shooting happened around 8:20 pm near the corner of Peony and Bosworth Avenues. The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition. There is no information on the shooter...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Garfield Heights man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – One man died and four people were injured after shots were fired during an argument at a party Saturday, police said. Rohan Smith, 21, of Garfield Heights was shot about 1:50 a.m. near East 75th Street and Bessemer Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Smith with a gunshot wound to the chest.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid police investigate murder of 23-year-old man

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Euclid man was shot and killed Sunday evening. According to police, the victim was murdered at the intersection of Upper Terrace Road and Buena Vista Drive. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kevonte Smith. At this time, there are no arrests.
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Feds charge duo from Sinaloa, Mexico, on fentanyl dealing charges after Beachwood arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal agents charged two men from Sinaloa, Mexico, with fentanyl trafficking after authorities arrested the duo in Beachwood. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized three kilograms of drugs after conducting surveillance on a hotel in the Cleveland suburb, court records say. Jesus Perez-Guicho, 43, and Carlos Valenzuela-Sanchez,...
BEACHWOOD, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say

BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Vandals hit several Broadview Heights neighborhoods, police say

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have taken multiple reports of vandalism in the city’s MacIntosh and New Hampton neighborhoods. According to police, the suspects have been using their bodies to slam into garage doors, causing serious damage to the doors. Police added they believe this is...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
