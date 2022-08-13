ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bayonne, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Middletown, NJ
Government
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
City
Middletown, NJ
fox5ny.com

Street named after legendary former FOX 5 anchor Bill McCreary

NEW YORK - Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary was honored Saturday when a street in Queens was named after him. An unveiling ceremony for "Bill McCreary Way" took place at 219th Street and 120th Avenue in Cambria Heights. "But if you wanted to get the authentic news, you turned...
QUEENS, NY
Jersey Shore Online

World Series Throws Toms River A Curveball

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League All-Stars wound up on the wrong side of a gem in the Little League Baseball Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Ct. East was no-hit in the championship game by right-hander Joey Lionetti, who pitched the New York-Massapequa Coast Little League to a 4-0 victory at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on Friday night, August 12, broadcast on ESPN.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Jackson
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Henry Hill
PIX11

9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Msnbc#Nj Hall Of Fame#20 20#Cbs Evening News#Asian#Abc#Cnn#Golden Globe#Nj Known#The Bayonne Brawler#Rutgers Newark#Seton Hall Law School#Coo#Bell Atlantic#The Newark Alliance
idesignarch.com

Neoclassical Palladian Villa on the New Jersey Coastline

Old meets new at this luxury oceanfront villa in Deal, New Jersey. The Palladian-inspired architecture is a modern take of Villa Trissino by the great Italian Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio. Designed by Ike Kligerman Barkley Architects, the H-shaped Villa on the Atlantic is very simple and transparent. From the entrance...
DEAL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

Historic New Jersey inn to get major upgrade

The Stockton Inn, which has been vacant for five years, is getting a new lease on life. According to MyCentralJersey.com, the inn sold last month to the owners of the Stockton Market and they plan on making substantial renovations. While the Sotheby’s listing for the property describes it as a...
STOCKTON, NJ
Secret NYC

This Huge Halloween Adventure Will Make Its Debut Just Outside Of NYC With 30 Days Of Spooky Experiences

Spooky season is creeping up on us and L.A.’s award-winning Experiential Supply Co. is bringing their epically-scaled wonderland of tricks and treats to the East Coast with the beloved Haunt O’ Ween adventure. From September 30 to October 31, Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, will be transformed into a Hollywood-grade Halloween haven that is guaranteed to be frightfully fun. With each journey, there’ll be haunting encounters, curated photo ops, thousands of pumpkins, a graveyard rave, trick-or-treating where no expense has been spared on candy, live music, heart-stopping stunts and so much more. 
HOLMDEL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy