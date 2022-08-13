Read full article on original website
pix11.com
NYPD makes dozens of gun busts in just one weekend
The NYPD recorded 42 gun busts citywide over the past weekend, with nearly 40% of the cases in the Bronx.
pix11.com
Cloudy but pleasant day on tap in NY, NJ
Sunday will start off sunny before the clouds move in the afternoon. Temperatures in the NYC area are expected to be in the 80s.
pix11.com
Dominican Day Parade returns in full to NYC
New Yorkers from across the region filled the streets of Midtown Manhattan to welcome the celebration's return.
pix11.com
2 deaths in 3 days from fallen trees raises concerns in NYC
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In two separate incidents, within three days of each other, two people died in New York City from fallen trees or tree branches. It’s left some people concerned that not enough is being done to keep them safe from the potential harm that a fallen tree can inflict.
pix11.com
Woman killed when tree fell in Bronx pool
One person, a 59-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Another person, a 72-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The 72-year-old victim was critically injured.
pix11.com
More sun with a chance of scattered showers ahead
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as an area of low pressure will drift towards the region from the east. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 79 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.
pix11.com
What women face in the workplace
Michele Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success, joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the return of women into the workplace.
pix11.com
Group beats up man, 20, during carjacking in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of six people assaulted a man during a carjacking in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Monday. The incident occurred near Union Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights on Aug. 9 at around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim parked his 2012 white Infinity G37 when he was approached by six people demanding his car, police said. The victim complied but the group beat him up before taking off in the Infinity, police said. Police did not report any injuries.
pix11.com
More clouds and a touch cooler weather in the forecast
The dry stretch continues. An area of low pressure well offshore will curve back toward New England. While the storm will miss the city, it will bring in a northerly wind, making Wednesday a cooler day. Much of Tuesday evening will remain generally clear. Clouds will be on the increase...
pix11.com
Quiet and dry forecast aside from a few stray showers midweek
The week started on a great note with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s. While there will be the risk of a few spotty showers on Wednesday, it looks like it will be another dry week.
pix11.com
Harlem chess tournament has teens taking on NYPD officers
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – Hundreds of people showed up for a special chess tournament in Harlem on Tuesday. Members of the NYPD faced off against young people from the neighborhood. It’s part of a continued effort to connect the community with resources and build relationships between residents and police.
pix11.com
Activists fight to stop 4th power plant in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A coalition of residents and advocates are continuing to put pressure on Gov. Phil Murphy to intervene in seven fossil fuel expansion projects across New Jersey. One of the projects includes bringing a fourth power plant to Newark. PIX11’s Andrew Ramos has more on the...
pix11.com
Ukrainian children bring play to Brooklyn
After Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, these children performed songs and monologues about family separation as bombs dropped on their country. That caught the attention of a Brooklyn theater company.
pix11.com
Street art celebrated around NYC
Street art has a permanent home in New York. Murals and works are commissioned and requested for new buildings and interiors. The roots of the art form go back decades in the neighborhoods of the city.
pix11.com
Neurologist convicted of raping patients kills himself at Rikers jail
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A prominent neurologist who was recently convicted of raping several female patients killed himself at a Rikers jail facility Monday, according to officials and reports. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found unresponsive in the shower area at the Eric M. Taylor Center at around 6:30...
pix11.com
Resource fair for veterans offers hope
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Despite the hundreds of resources available to veterans, many still suffer from homelessness, mental health issues, unemployment, and more, but in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday, the resources came to the community to inform veterans of the great benefits they’re entitled to. Organizations and government...
pix11.com
Secretary of education meets with NYC parents, students
NEW YORK (PIX11) — US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made the rounds in New York City on Tuesday, touting investments for teachers and students, as schools get ready for the upcoming academic year. He toured schools in Queens and Brooklyn alongside Congress members Grace Meng and Nydia Velazquez....
