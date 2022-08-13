CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of six people assaulted a man during a carjacking in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Monday. The incident occurred near Union Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights on Aug. 9 at around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim parked his 2012 white Infinity G37 when he was approached by six people demanding his car, police said. The victim complied but the group beat him up before taking off in the Infinity, police said. Police did not report any injuries.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO