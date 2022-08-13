ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK inflation hits double digits, highest since 1982

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation jumped to 10.1% in July, its highest since February 1982, up from an annual rate of 9.4% in June, intensifying the squeeze on households, official figures showed on Wednesday.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy