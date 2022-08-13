Read full article on original website
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation jumped to 10.1% in July, its highest since February 1982, up from an annual rate of 9.4% in June, intensifying the squeeze on households, official figures showed on Wednesday.
ONS July figure shows further increase from 9.4% in June – rising to highest level since 1982
COPENHAGEN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue below expectations as earnings were hit by higher commodity and energy prices despite a recovery of sales in bars and restaurants.
