Richland County, OH

richlandsource.com

2021 Bratwurst Festival Queen says farewell

On the first night of the Bratwurst Festival, the stage lights shined like glitter, the smell of festival food wafted through the cool summer air, and anticipation flooded my brain. I sat with the rest of the contestants, eagerly waiting to hear the results, while desperately trying to control my excitement. Each second seemed to be slower, until finally, with a big smile, the announcer called out my name. Elated, my mind raced with the possibilities this position introduced, and throughout the rest of the ceremony, I could not help but get distracted by the notion of getting to travel with the rest of the incredible women in the royalty court, of having the chance to take on community events and service projects, and of being able to represent my home of Crawford County as a 2021-2022 Bratwurst Festival Queen. What I had failed to realize back then was the extent of how incredible this journey would be, as every moment was a chance to grow the bond between not only myself and my royalty court, but myself and my community.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Wilbur Benny Gilmore

Wilbur Benny Gilmore, 80, of Mansfield, Ohio went to be with the Lord and passed peacefully at home on Sunday, August 14, 2022 due to an extended illness.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival introduces 2022 queen candidates

BUCYRUS -- The Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival kicks off this week and with it is the crowning of the queen and her court. The Queen’s Scholarship Pageant will be Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. immediately following the parade. Organizers invite the public to attend as we find out who will be representing the festival and for the crowning’s of the Princess and Jr. Princess Courts.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Part I: Shelby bids farewell to venerable W.W. Skiles Field

SHELBY — It has been home to Shelby's high school football team for the better part of past 100 years, but the lights will soon go out for good over W.W. Skiles Field.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Betty Eileene Stoner

Betty Eileene Stoner, 76, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home. She was born October 13, 1945, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Nellie May (Weaver) and Charles Albert Sherman Keinath.
MANSFIELD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio kids competing for 2022 USA Mullet Championships

Two Ohio kids are among the top finalists in the USA Mullet Championships. William Dale Ramsey of Pataskala, Ohio, and Jameson Redd of Delaware, Ohio are among two of the 25 finalists for the kid’s mullet championships. Voting for the Championship started on Monday, and a day after voting, William Dale Ramsey is currently in […]
PATASKALA, OH
ghostcultmag.com

FESTIVAL REVIEW: Inkcareration Festival – at Ohio State Reformatory

2022's edition of the very popular Inkcarceration Festival was held once again at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield Ohio, aka the prison from the Stephen King movie The Shawshank Redemption. The three-day festival was packed with some of the music industry's biggest artists.
MANSFIELD, OH
ocj.com

Log Cabin Days coming mid-September

Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville, at 552 State Route 95, Loudonville, OH 44842. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 8 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living. This self-guided tour is available for a small donation which supports the American Cancer Society.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio

Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

How to Create a Password on Richland Source

With a free account, you have unlimited access to our reporting.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Barber shop to expand, carry on family tradition

CRESTLINE – It isn’t “shear” luck that Josh Crosswhite is a barber. Crosswhite, 32, grew up hanging around his grandfather’s barber shop, Ed’s Barber Shop on North Seltzer St. Now, he’s the owner of the longtime business, which is expanding to a larger location at 101 W. Bucyrus St. on Sept. 1.
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield City Schools approves strategic plan, brings back resource officer

MANSFIELD — Supt. Stan Jefferson wants the Mansfield City Schools’ strategic plan to propel real, lasting change. “We were committed as a district that we needed a document that would not sit on a shelf and that we would actually implement,” Jefferson told school board members, recalling the planning process that began back in 2019.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Patricia M. Burggraf

Patricia M. Burggraf, 70, of Mansfield passed away August 12, 2022 at Arbors of Mifflin Nursing Home. Pat was born October 8, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri to William and Mary Rulo Topp. She was a nursing assistant for the United States Army serving in the early 70's. Pat is a member of the American Legion Post 16, Sons and Daughters of Herman and St. Peter's Catholic Church. She worked in the cafeteria at Kmart, was activity director at Wedgewood Estates and the secretary for First English Church. She loves playing cards, especially Euchre, reading, crafting, and traveling all over with Jim and her family. Pat has a heart of gold and will be missed by many.
MANSFIELD, OH
KWQC

Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said.
BREWSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth.
STARK COUNTY, OH

