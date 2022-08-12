ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 KISS FM

Why More Bands Need To Record Live Albums Here In El Paso

I've been to so many concerts in my life, it's hard to count every single one of them. But what I CAN say is that every time I've ever been to the County Coliseum, the Abraham Chavez Theater, or the Don Haskins Center, the bands that perform always sound great. The acoustics always sound good & the crowds... the crowds are phenomenal.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Katy Perry Shares Special Message for a Kids Club in El Paso

Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town

Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#El Pasoans#I5i5 Youtube
93.1 KISS FM

Goo Goo Dolls Coming to El Paso This Fall

The Goo Goo Dolls will “Slide” into El Paso this November. The Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum selling band recently released their 13th studio album titled “Chaos in Bloom” and the Plaza Theatre is one of the venues they’ll be dropping in on to promote it. And...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Artist Takes Part In Uvalde Mural Project To Honor Kids

One El Paso artist has been invited to Uvalde to participate in an art collective to create a mural in honor of the lives lost in May. The deadliest school shooting in Texas history occurred on May 24, 2022, when a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary School, opened fire, and killed nineteen children and two adults in the Latino town of Uvalde in South Texas.
UVALDE, TX
93.1 KISS FM

¡Órale! Charlie Clark Pays For Customers Meals At Amar Restaurant & Leaves $2,000 Tip

A few lucky customers at Amar Restaurant in west El Paso got a pleasant surprise in the form of a free meal this past Monday. In a video shared on FitFam of El Paso, customers and employees at Amar Restaurant can be seen cheering and celebrating after finding out that Mr. Charlie Clark of Charlie Clark Nissan, had picked up the tab for every customer AND he even paid for the employees meals as well.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
93.1 KISS FM

Spirit Halloween Stores In El Paso Grows to 5 with Added Northeast Location

El Pasoans on the northeast part of town wanting to get a head start on the most ghoulish time of the year but not wanting to drive to the west side to do it won’t have to. A recent article spotlighting the planned opening of Spirit Halloween stores in El Paso had many spooky season fans doing the Happy Halloween dance. Others weren’t as overjoyed at finding out that all the stores were clustered on the west side.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy