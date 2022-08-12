Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | Clareifi
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
George Lopez Returning to the El Paso Area, Bringing OMG Hi! Tour to the Pan Am in November
George Lopez is returning to the El Paso-area and bringing the laughs to Las Cruces this fall. The Grammy-nominated comedian and actor is on the road performing his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour and will be making a stop at the Pan American Center in November. Date and ticket info below.
Why More Bands Need To Record Live Albums Here In El Paso
I've been to so many concerts in my life, it's hard to count every single one of them. But what I CAN say is that every time I've ever been to the County Coliseum, the Abraham Chavez Theater, or the Don Haskins Center, the bands that perform always sound great. The acoustics always sound good & the crowds... the crowds are phenomenal.
El Paso’s Forecast for Today Is a 100% Chance of Spooky Movies
There are some El Paso people who love the rainy weather. While others don't enjoy the rain so much and only to a certain extent. If you're wondering about my opinion well I love it when it rains. But I only love the rain when I don't have to be out driving in it.
Katy Perry Shares Special Message for a Kids Club in El Paso
Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town
Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
Popular All Female Mariachi ‘Flor De Toloache’ To Play In El Paso
The award-winning all-female mariachi group, Flor de Toloache, will perform in El Paso this fall. Latin Grammy winners, Flor De Toloache have extended their North American tour to include dates in Arizona, New Mexico, California, and Texas, which includes El Paso. The all-female powerhouse Mariachi group will perform in town...
Fill ‘er Up, El Paso! 7-Eleven Announces Return This Month of Bring Your Own Cup Slurpee Day
Slurpee lovers mark your calendars. 7-11 is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day at the end of this month. Pitchers, fish bowls, the container you use to carry out Menudo on Sundays -- as long as it meets a few requirements you can get your giant-sized brain freeze on in almost anything.
Some El Paso Regulars Terribly Sad About Erin’s Patio Bar Closing
There is a place some of us enjoyed gathering with friends for some good times. El Pasoans who wanted a fun place for some fun games, karaoke, drink specials, and the friendliest staff, went to Erin's Patio Bar. This past Saturday Erin's Patio Bar shared a heartbreaking announcement we're familiar...
Drop a Name of Your Favorite Hole-In-the-Wall Joint In El Paso
People in El Paso have their personal favorite hole-in-the-wall joint they love to grub at. But you know there are quite a few hole-in-the-wall restaurants in El Paso with some scrumptious food items you can't go without. People in El Paso are entitled to their own opinion on who they...
Borderland Roller Derby Hosting A My Chemical Romance Double Header
Calling all fellow elder emos! This is our time! The emo lifestyle is seeing a resurgence, especially among us elder millennials. Most recently, the El Paso Chihuahuas celebrated an Emo Night (that I am completely bummed I missed out on) and had the coolest looking logo with Chico the Chihuahua reimagined as an emo chihuahua!
Share Your Paranormal Stories For ‘Haunted El Paso’ 2022 Series
As Halloween approaches, we are looking for your best paranormal stories from the borderland for the upcoming 2022 Haunted El Paso series. El Paso is undoubtedly one of the most haunted cities in America. Our new Haunted El Paso online series will focus on the stories and legends shared through generations across the borderland.
Top 10 Diners’ Choice Winners In El Paso According To Open Table
We are sharing the top ten restaurants preferred by diners according to Open Table in El Paso, Texas. If you've made online dining reservations, chances are you've probably used Open Table, and now the convenient online service is sharing the top ten hot spots preferred by diners in the Sun City.
Cute Cupcake Shop in San Eli Creates Gory Friday the 13th Cake
I am a sucker for a dessert. Especially when the dessert comes in the form of something spooky. Luckily, El Paso has very talented cake artists who love to create sinfully delicious treats. I recently stumbled upon a new cupcake shop in San Eli called Melti Shnacks & Knick Knacks.
Goo Goo Dolls Coming to El Paso This Fall
The Goo Goo Dolls will “Slide” into El Paso this November. The Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum selling band recently released their 13th studio album titled “Chaos in Bloom” and the Plaza Theatre is one of the venues they’ll be dropping in on to promote it. And...
El Paso Artist Takes Part In Uvalde Mural Project To Honor Kids
One El Paso artist has been invited to Uvalde to participate in an art collective to create a mural in honor of the lives lost in May. The deadliest school shooting in Texas history occurred on May 24, 2022, when a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary School, opened fire, and killed nineteen children and two adults in the Latino town of Uvalde in South Texas.
¡Órale! Charlie Clark Pays For Customers Meals At Amar Restaurant & Leaves $2,000 Tip
A few lucky customers at Amar Restaurant in west El Paso got a pleasant surprise in the form of a free meal this past Monday. In a video shared on FitFam of El Paso, customers and employees at Amar Restaurant can be seen cheering and celebrating after finding out that Mr. Charlie Clark of Charlie Clark Nissan, had picked up the tab for every customer AND he even paid for the employees meals as well.
Apple Festival in New Mexico Returns This Fall – See What’s in Store
Apple season has arrived in the Land of Enchantment. From now through the end of October, families looking for a fun excuse to get out of town can spend a day or the weekend picking apples at one of a handful of U-Pick orchards a short driving distance from El Paso.
5 More Old School El Paso Hot Spots Still Standing Today – Part 4
We’re counting down five more establishments across El Paso that are still standing after all these years. On the fourth edition of the oldest El Paso hot spots that have stood the test of time, we’re sharing five new locations that include a handful of popular restaurants and bakeries across the city.
Lantern Lit Haunted Bar Crawl Will Uncover Buried History of Downtown El Paso
Did you know grave yards used to dot the downtown area?. Lost El Paso Paranormal wants to spirit you away this Friday, August 19, on a cemetery-themed ghost walk that will uncover the buried history of Downtown El Paso. Downtown Burial Grounds: Haunted Bar Crawl. Over the many years of...
Spirit Halloween Stores In El Paso Grows to 5 with Added Northeast Location
El Pasoans on the northeast part of town wanting to get a head start on the most ghoulish time of the year but not wanting to drive to the west side to do it won’t have to. A recent article spotlighting the planned opening of Spirit Halloween stores in El Paso had many spooky season fans doing the Happy Halloween dance. Others weren’t as overjoyed at finding out that all the stores were clustered on the west side.
