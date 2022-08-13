ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
Daniel Boone football building off District appearance

BIRDSBORO, Pa. - The 2021 season marked the return of Daniel Boone to the District 3 football playoffs. Armed with a strong line and experience at the skill positions, the Blazers will look look to make a repeat appearance. Boone fell in the first round of the Class 5A postseason...
BIRDSBORO, PA
