ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for performance-enhancing drug violation

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5wFA_0hFWcjpu00
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 2022 season is over. In a stunning development, Major League Baseball announced Friday afternoon that the Padres star has tested positive for Clostebol, a banned performance-enhancing substance. He’s been suspended for 80 games without pay, effective immediately. Tatis, who confirmed he’s already dropped an appeal he’d initially filed, goes on the restricted list.

Tatis released a statement via the MLB Players Association:

“I have been informed by Major League Baseball that a test sample I submitted returned a positive result for Clostebol, a banned substance. It turns out that I inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol. I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so.

I want to apologize to (owner Peter Seidler), (president of baseball operations A.J. Preller), the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball, and fans everywhere for my mistake. I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love. … I am completely devastated. There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates. … I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023.”

The Padres released a briefer statement of their own on the news:

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience.”

Tatis will go the entire 2022 season without appearing in a major league game. (Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweets that he’ll also be barred from representing the Dominican Republic in next spring’s World Baseball Classic). The star shortstop sustained a fracture in his left wrist in an offseason motorcycle accident, an injury that was revealed when he reported to the team in spring training. He underwent surgery and was out of action for months. There was finally light at the end of the tunnel, with Tatis sent to Double-A on a rehab assignment last week. He’d played in four minor league games and was set to rejoin the big league club within a couple weeks. That’ll no longer be the case.

The Padres have 48 more games on the regular season schedule. That’ll leave him in position to miss as many as the first 32 games of the 2023 season as well, although Tatis’ suspension would be reduced for any playoff games he misses (if the Padres reach the postseason this year).

It’s a crushing blow to a San Diego team that enters play Friday night in possession of the National League’s final Wild Card spot. They’re just a game clear of the Brewers, setting the stage for a tightly contested pennant race. If they’re to get to the postseason, the Friars will have to do it without the elite midseason reinforcement on whom they’d been counting.

That’s not to say the Padres are doomed. They’ve been without the two-time Silver Slugger winner all season, and they’re nevertheless 12 games above .500 with a +40 run differential. The deadline blockbuster to add Juan Soto and Josh Bell looms larger than ever now. San Diego still has a fearsome middle of the order anchored by Soto, Bell and Manny Machado, while Jake Cronenworth and Jurickson Profar have each hit at above-average levels.

There’s no way to replace a player who owns a .292/.369/.596 slash line through his first three big league seasons, but the Padres are in as good a position as a team can reasonably be to weather Tatis’ absence. They’ve gotten strong play from Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop in his second MLB season. The former KBO star is hitting .247/.324/.371 through 392 plate appearances, exactly league average offense by measure of wRC+. Public metrics have pegged Kim as one of the sport’s top defensive shortstops, making him a more than adequate fill-in for the remainder of the season.

Perhaps the greater roster ramification is that San Diego now has little recourse to replace scuffling center fielder Trent Grisham. Tatis had been slated to play both shortstop and center field on his rehab assignment, and he may well have gotten more time in the outfield down the stretch. While Kim has held down shortstop effectively all year, Grisham owns a .195/.292/.357 line over 411 trips to the plate. He has continued on as the primary center fielder, although Wil Myers has gotten the nod the past three times the Friars have faced a left-handed opposing starter. Skipper Bob Melvin figures to stick with at least a soft platoon arrangement for the stretch run.

While the team will feel the strongest repercussions down the stretch this year, Tatis’ lack of availability in 2022 has to be at least somewhat alarming to the organization over the long term. He’s under contract for another 11 seasons beyond this one under the extension he signed in February 2021. That $340M deal is the fourth-largest in MLB history, and there’s arguably no one more important to the franchise’s long-term future.

That deal is backloaded. Tatis’ forfeited salary during the suspension, while substantial, isn’t nearly as significant as it would have been had he tested positive a couple years from now. He’ll lose the remainder of this year’s $5M salary (approximately $1.5M) as well as around a month’s worth of next year’s $7M salary. The extent of his salary forfeiture is dependent on how many games he loses next season, which is subject to how far into the playoffs the Friars get this year. He’s likely to miss around 20% of the schedule, which would translate to around $1.3M in lost salary next year.

Jeff Passan of ESPN first reported that Tatis had failed a PED test and was facing a suspension.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves option RHP Ian Anderson

The Braves announced a series of roster moves Sunday, recalling right-hander Huascar Ynoa and catcher Chadwick Tromp. To create room on the active roster, they’ve optioned righty Ian Anderson and outfielder Guillermo Heredia. The most noteworthy of these moves is the demotion of Anderson, who has been entrenched in...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

With shortstop J.P. Crawford struggling, th e Seattle Mariners should look to upgrade position in offseason

This past offseason featured a star-studded class of free agent shortstops: Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez, Trevor Story and Marcus Semien. However, very early in the offseason, Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto made it publicly known they were unlikely be big players in this arena. Incumbent shortstop J.P. Crawford had been told he was going to stay at that position for the club, regardless of what the rumors said. While that theoretically left the door open for one of those shortstops to be signed to play another position such as second base, that didn’t come to pass.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies designate former first-rounder Jordan Sheffield for assignment

The Rockies announced they’ve designated reliever Jordan Sheffield for assignment. The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Wynton Bernard, whose previously reported contract selection has been made official. Colorado placed center fielder Yonathan Daza (separated left shoulder) and catcher Elias Díaz (left wrist sprain) on the 10-day injured list, recalling Dom Nuñez to take Díaz’s spot behind the dish.
DENVER, CO
MLB Trade Rumors

Kevin Kiermaier offers update after hip surgery

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier underwent season-ending hip surgery last month, and the outfielder took to Twitter to send a video updating on his recovery and thank fans for the support this week. Kiermaier indicated that the hip issues which ultimately required the surgery have plagued him for the past year and a half. The Rays described the surgery as a procedure to address an impingement and repair the labrum, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Juan Soto
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros GM: 'No update' on recovery status of Michael Brantley

Astros GM James Click has “no update” on the status of Michael Brantley, who has now missed close to six weeks due to right shoulder discomfort. In an interview with team radio broadcaster Robert Ford (hat tip to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle), Click said that “with every passing day, you have to kind of take an honest look at” whether or not Brantley’s 2022 season could be over, though the Astros are still hopeful that Brantley can eventually return.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays, Yoshi Tsutsugo Close To Minor League Deal

The Blue Jays are close to signing first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo to a minor league contract, interim manager John Schneider indicated to reporters Monday (Twitter link via Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic). Yuki Yamada of Japan’s Sankei Sports first reported that Tsutsugo was likely to land with Toronto on a minor league pact.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins Select A.J. Ladwig

10:25AM: The Marlins officially announced Ladwig’s selection, and he will be the 27th man for the doubleheader. 10:20AM: The Marlins will select the contract of right-hander A.J. Ladwig from Double-A, The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reports (Twitter link). Since Billy Hamilton was outrighted off Miami’s roster yesterday, the Marlins already had an open spot for Ladwig on the 40-man roster. Miami faces the Braves in a doubleheader today, so it possible Ladwig could serve as the Marlins’ designated 27th player.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets expected to use Tylor Megill as starter next season

It was recently reported that the Mets are aiming to have Tylor Megill work out of the bullpen when he returns from the injured list, given that their rotation is healthier than it was early in the season. However, the team has told Megill that he will be stretched back out as a starter for next year, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Fernando Tatis#World Baseball Classic#Baseball Player#Major League Baseball
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners reinstate OF Mitch Haniger from 60-day IL

In between games of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Angels, the Mariners reinstated outfielder Mitch Haniger from the 60-day injured list. Abraham Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in the corresponding move. Haniger has played in just nine games this year, due to both a two-week stint on the COVID-related...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets Re-Sign Travis Jankowski To Minor League Deal

The Mets have re-signed outfielder Travis Jankowski to a minor league deal, reports Andy Martino of SNY. Jankowski, 31, now returns to the organization where he began his season, as he and the Mets also agreed to a minor league deal in March. He made the team on Opening Day and spent six weeks on the active roster, largely serving as a bench outfielder. Since he has a better reputation for his speed and defense than for his bat, he was largely entering games for pinch running and defensive replacement duty.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Which MLB players have (or will) reached thresholds for their vesting options?

Major league contracts cannot be made conditional on player-performance metrics, but it is permissible for clubs and teams to agree to options dependent upon playing time. Things such as innings pitched, plate appearances or (less frequently) games started or finished are all possible goals that could allow a player to trigger either additional guarantees or the right to opt out of an otherwise guaranteed contract. It’s also permissible to tie vesting provisions to a player’s finish in award voting, as we’ll see with the final player on this list.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Left-hander Anthony Banda elects free agency

Left-hander Anthony Banda has chosen to become a free agent, rather than accept an outright assignment to the Blue Jays’ Triple-A team. Toronto designated Banda for assignment after the trade deadline, and he cleared outright waivers Saturday. Since Banda has previously been outrighted in his career, he was eligible to reject the Jays’ assignment in favor of testing the open market.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy