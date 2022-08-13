A woman is recovering after being hit on her bicycle by a passing motorist, who then fled the scene. I've reported on far too many of these types of crashes this summer. And in too many of those cases, the victim didn't fare as well as the woman in Belfast over the weekend. Belfast Police say the woman was riding her bicycle in the area of 268 Belmont Avenue, also known as Route 3, just before 9 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a vehicle. She fell, injured, into the ditch while the driver sped away. She sustained facial injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

