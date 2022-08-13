Read full article on original website
Check Out The Progress Of Bangor’s New Transportation Station
Things are moving right along with the construction of Bangor's new Transportation Station down by Pickering Square. According to the City of Bangor website, the City voted to construct the new Transportation Station back in December of 2020, and began construction work at the site in the summer of 2021.
1 Man Is Dead After an Explosion and Fire at a Stonington Home
The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a fire and explosion that claimed the life of a Stonington man. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the initial call came in just before 9:00 Sunday morning, of a fire at a Stonington residence that was reported to have started with a loud explosion. Crews responded to the house at 160 Fifield Road and called in the State Fire Marshal's Office to investigate. One person was found in the fire and the remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.
Maine Firefighters Host Motorcycle Ride to Help a Boy With Cancer
The Red Knights Motorcycle Club is hosting a charity motorcycle ride this weekend that will benefit a Brownville Elementary student with cancer. Garrett Armstrong is in the 3rd grade and should be thinking about getting back to class and seeing his friends. But he was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and has started treatments once a week. Soon, that will turn into daily treatments that will continue for two years. While I'm sure he's still looking forward to school, his Mom says he's already getting very drained by the treatments. Even so, Garrett tries to keep up with everything as much as he can.
Another Cyclist Falls Victim to a Hit & Run, This Time in Belfast
A woman is recovering after being hit on her bicycle by a passing motorist, who then fled the scene. I've reported on far too many of these types of crashes this summer. And in too many of those cases, the victim didn't fare as well as the woman in Belfast over the weekend. Belfast Police say the woman was riding her bicycle in the area of 268 Belmont Avenue, also known as Route 3, just before 9 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a vehicle. She fell, injured, into the ditch while the driver sped away. She sustained facial injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
Missing A Cannon? Maine State Troopers Found That And A Bunch Of Drugs Recently
Maine State Police arrested 3 people from Liberty last week who they say are connected to the sale and possession of illegal drugs and firearms, including a cannon. According to Maine Public Safety Spokesperson, Shannon Moss, authorities tracked 27-year-old Cole Libby to a home he was said to be staying at on School Ridge Road in Liberty last Thursday, August 4th. Liberty had several warrants out for his arrest in several areas across the state, including Waldo, Knox, and Franklin counties.
Give A Dog A Home Rescue in Sebec Looking For Help
Give a Dog a Home Rescue is based in Sebec, Maine. It is a registered nonprofit, and a state of Maine licensed animal rescue shelter and charitable organization. They have 16 dogs arriving this week from Texas and three from Hawaii. The animals come from overcrowded shelters where when they get overcrowded they euthanize the animals.
‘The Today Show’ Profiles Maine’s 102-Year Old Lobster Lady
Most days it can be a struggle for all us to get up early in the morning and go through the grind of a work week, but imagine doing exactly what you love to do, well beyond the point you could have retired and just kicked back and enjoyed life? And, imagine having done the same job since you were 8 years old!
City Of Bangor Tries Out “Right Turn Only” On Union And 15th Streets
One month ago, the City of Bangor released a statement letting folks know that the traffic pattern in the area of Union and 15th Street would be changing temporarily. The plan was to restrict motorists traveling along that stretch of road for a month or so, limiting them to making a right turn only.
Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.
Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
I Thought Cicadas Lived in the South, But I Found One in Maine
It's one of the creepiest looking bugs I've ever seen, but I was fascinated when I realized it's a cicada. Did you know that cicadas can be found in Maine? I sure didn't. I thought of them as southern insects. Last year, my husband and I traveled to his hometown in New Jersey, and they were everywhere. If you've never heard them, they make a unique sound that is, at first, pretty cool. Eventually, however, it becomes a lot of noise.
Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat
An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for 9 weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
2022 Maine Bear Season Begins Later this Month
Maine's bear hunting season will be here soon. The unofficial start to Maine's fall hunting season is right around the corner. The bear hunting season in Maine starts on August 29. Youth hunters will get a jump start on the season, August 27, on Youth Bear Hunting Day. Hunters that utilize bait can begin baiting their sites. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, bait can be placed 30 days prior to the season start.
Ava’s Got Your Back, And Over 200 BackPacks for Maine Kids
For those that like to hear Good News. Especially local good news. And good news that involves not only people doing good deeds to make good news, but local youth stepping up and being proactive in charity. Meet Ava Burke. Ava Burke is an 11 year old who lives in...
Popular Haunted House Will Open Its Doors This Season After Missing Past 2 Halloweens
A popular Halloween attraction in Eastern Maine, that has been canceled the past two years due to Covid restrictions and concerns, will be making its triumphant return this fall. For decades, folks have enjoyed getting a good scare from the Kenduskeag Haunted House. The event raises money for the Kenduskeag...
Bangor’s Proposed Ban on Flavored Tobacco is Passed by a 6-1 Vote
Once again, Bangor City Councilors have voted to institute a ban on all flavored tobacco products within the city limits. It's one of the most highly-debated measures in recent years put before Bangor City Councilors. And Monday night's City Council meeting was no exception, with people from all walks of life offering their opinions on the proposal that would ban the display, marketing, or advertising of any and all flavored tobacco and nicotine products in Bangor.
A Pair of 2.8 Magnitude Earthquakes Struck Washington County on Thursday August 11
Did you feel the Earth move yesterday in Washington County? A pair of 2.8 magnitude earthquakes rumbled through Washington County on Thursday, August 11 a little more than 12 hours apart. The first earthquake yesterday was centered 2 miles west-northwest of Jonesboro at 7:29 in the morning. The 2nd earthquake...
Popular Eastern Maine Brewery To Expand Into Androscoggin County
It's always nice to report about a local business, that's been working hard, getting a chance to expand because all of that work they've been doing has paid off. That's just the case with the local Brewer brewery, Mason's Brewing Company. According to a post on the Mason's Brewing Company's...
Stay in a Tiny Home With Big Vibes at This Airbnb in Passadumkeag, Maine
Minimalism is the new norm. Simple means more these days and more and more people are starting to sell their things, purge what they don’t need, pack their stuff into tiny homes, vans, and busses, and live simply on the bare minimum. The trend of minimalism can even be seen with modern decor and company logos that take away the razzle-dazzle and strip things down to simplicity.
Carrier’s in Bucksport Back open Today-What Happened? [PHOTOS]
After running an errand yesterday late morning, I was thinking lunch. Being close enough to Bucksport my destination was Carrier’s Mainely Lobster on Routes 1 & 46. What did I have you ask? Lobster roll? No. Oh, then a crab roll? No. Hmm, the haddock nuggets and fries? No again.
‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Making Its Way To The Big Screen
I remember being in Mrs. Baker's 5th-grade class at the Asa C. Adams School in Orono when we first read "Lost On A Mountain in Maine." This was the edition. The picture of the young boy against the backdrop of the Maine wilderness was captivating. As we read through the...
