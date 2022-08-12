Fans have noticed that Splatoon 3‘s new idol Shiver might be non-binary based on the way they’re referred to in promotional materials. As reported by Nintendo Life, Shiver was not referred to with “he” or “she” in the recent Splatoon 3 Direct and didn’t use gendered words to refer to themselves while speaking. This is in direct contrast with Big Man, who has the word “man” in his name, and Frye, who called herself “the queen of eels” in the French version of the Direct. Shiver’s lack of pronouns appears to be consistent across other languages, including those that use gendered adjectives and verbs, like Spanish, French, and Italian. The Japanese version of the Direct also did not include any gendered pronouns or references for Shiver.

